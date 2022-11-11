Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli

17 Reviews

$

326 College Highway

Southwick, MA 01077

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun King
Lite CYO
Pilgrim

Breakfast

Sun Ray

$3.89

1 egg & 1 choice of cheese on your choice of bread.

Southwest Wrap

$4.79

1 egg, pepper jack cheese & salsa on your choice of wrap

Early Bird

$4.99

1 egg, 1 choice of cheese, & 1 choice of protein on your choice of bread.

Garden

$5.49

1 egg, 1 choice of cheese, ham, peppers, & onions on your choice of bread.

Southwest Sunrise

$5.49

1 egg, pepper jack cheese, sausage, peppers, & onions on your choice of bread.

Forager Wrap

$5.79

1 egg, American cheese, peppers, portobellos, & tomatoes on your choice of wrap.

Trekker Wrap

$5.99

1 egg, Swiss cheese, ham, portobellos, & onions on your choice of wrap.

Hearty Burrito

$6.99

2 eggs, 1 choice of cheese, 1 choice of protein, peppers, onions, & and spud buds on your choice of wrap.

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.29

Yogurt Parfait

$2.49Out of stock

Toast

$1.29

Baked Goods

English Muffin

$1.49

Bagel

$1.49

Muffin

$2.69

Croissant

$2.69

Cinnamon Bun

$2.69

Blueberry Croissant

$2.79Out of stock

Reese's Cookie

$1.99

Hershey Cookie

$1.99

Scone

$2.49

Cheese Danish

$2.49Out of stock

Gluten-Free Brownie

$2.59

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$6.49

Rice Krispie

$1.89

Apple Strudel

$1.89

Bean Town Doughnut

$1.39

Create Your Own

choose one size CYO sandwich. then choose your bread, 1 protein, 1 cheese, spread, & veggies.

Lite CYO

$6.59

Hearty CYO

$9.89

Cold Sandwiches

Tuna

$5.79+

tuna & mayo on your choice of bread.

BLT

$6.59+

bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.

Italian

$7.29+

ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, pickles, olives, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar on your choice of bread.

Cajun King

$7.69+

turkey w/ cajun seasoning, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, & ranch dressing on your choice of bread.

Manwich

$7.69+

Roast beef, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, pickles

RC

$7.69+

turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard, & mayo on your choice of bread.

Farm Boss

$8.49+

turkey, ham, roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, deli mustard, & mayo on your choice of bread.

Chicken Salad

$6.59+Out of stock

PB&J

$4.79

peanut butter & jelly on your choice of bread.

Cooler Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

Hot Sandwiches

BBQ pulled pork & cole slaw on a round roll.

Hot Dog

$2.99

hot dog on a bun.

Tuna Melt

$6.39+

white tuna & American cheese on your choice of bread.

Reuben

$6.59+

corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & Russian dressing on your choice of bread.

Pilgrim

$7.29+

turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, & mayo on your choice of bread.

Crispy Chicken

$7.99+

crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & ranch dressing on your choice of bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99+Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$8.49Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$4.79

1 choice of cheese on your choice of bread.

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$6.59+

chicken breast strips, lettuce, olives, parmesan, & Caesar dressing on your choice of wrap.

Margi Gras Wrap

$6.59+

sliced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, ranch dressing, & Cajun seasoning on your choice of wrap.

Veggie Betty Wrap

$8.49

hummus, provolone, green peppers, pickles, olives, cucumber, onion, lettuce, & tomato on your choice of wrap.

Shaker Wrap

$6.59+

sliced chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, & fajita seasoning on your choice of wrap.

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99

romaine, onion, green peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.59

romaine, parmesan, olives, & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$7.29

romaine, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, onion, green peppers, cucumber, tomato, & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Harvest Salad

$9.29

Side Garden Salad

$3.19

Soups & Sides

Small Classic Soup

$4.29

Medium Classic Soup

$5.99

Large Classic Soup

$7.99

Small Chili

$5.49

Medium Chili

$7.29

Large Chili

$9.59

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Medium Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Large Mac & Cheese

$8.09

Small Premium Soup

$5.49

Medium Premium Soup

$7.29

Large Premium Soup

$9.59

Deli Pickle

$1.69

Waffles Fries

$2.99

6 Piece Chicken Nuggets

$3.49Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.19

Spud Buds

$2.79

Bowls

Breakfast Bowl

$3.69

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.09+

Cafe Latte

$3.99

Cafe Mocha

$4.59

Espresso

$1.89+

Hot Tea

$1.89+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.19+

Hot Chocolate

$3.29+

Box of Joe

$17.99

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.29+

Cold Brew

$3.89Out of stock

Iced Latte

$3.49

Iced Tea

$2.59+

Iced Green Tea

$2.59+Out of stock

Iced Chai Latte

$3.69+

Fountain Soda

$1.19+

Frozen Drinks

Fruit Smoothie

$4.39

Fruit Smoothie W/Yogurt

$5.19

Fruit Smoothie W/Protein

$6.49

Smoothie W/Yogurt & Protein

$7.29

Frozen Latte

$3.99

Flavored Frozen Latte

$4.89
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order your Fresh Fields faves online here: Breakfast Sandwiches, Coffees, Lattes, Pastries, Deli Sandwiches, & Salads!

Website

Location

326 College Highway, Southwick, MA 01077

Directions

