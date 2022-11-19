FreshFin Bayshore - 5734 N. Bayshore Dr.
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!
Location
5734 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, WI 53217
Gallery
