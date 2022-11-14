Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

FreshFin

759 Reviews

$$

502 University Ave

Madison, WI 53703

Popular Items

CYOB
Spicy Tuna
Cilantro Chicken

Bowl of the Month

The Utah Grubs Bowl

The Utah Grubs Bowl

Created by Utah Grubs: "Foodie Influencers" Ahi tuna, shrimp, edamame, cucumber, mango, carrot, kale, avocado, sweet shoyu, crispy onion, sriracha aioli drizzle, sweet shoyu drizzle, scallion, sesame seed

House-Crafted Bowls

Zen Bowl

Zen Bowl

Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)

Cilantro Chicken

Cilantro Chicken

Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Power Ginger

Power Ginger

Marinated Tofu (or Chicken), Edamame, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Kale, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Thai Chili Ginger, Sesame Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)

Sweet & Spicy Pork

Sweet & Spicy Pork

Slow-cooked pork, sweet potato, cucumber, daikon radish, cilantro, Thai chili ginger, sweet shoyu, crispy onion, sriracha aioli drizzle, sriracha sauce drizzle, pickled carrots & onions, scallions, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Curry Coconut

Curry Coconut

Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Sweet Avo

Sweet Avo

Marinated Tofu, Avocado, Sweet Potato, Edamame, Carrot, Kale, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Sriracha Aioli, Sesame Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Rainbow Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Sriracha Aioli Drizzle, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Hungry Warrior

Hungry Warrior

Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Craft Your Own Bowls

CYOB

CYOB

Craft your own Poké Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad!

Sides

Truffle Crab Salad

Truffle Crab Salad

Crab Salad, Truffle Oil, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Rice Crackers

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Tobiko

Super Food Slaw

Super Food Slaw

$2.45

Kale, Edamame, Carrot, Cilantro, Red Onion, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette, Scallion, Sesame Seed

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$1.95

Cucumber, Red Onion, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Scallion, Sesame Seed

White Rice

$1.95

Side of White Rice

Brown Rice

$1.95

Side of Brown Rice

Rice Crackers

$0.75

Gluten-Friendly

Sweets

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.45

Chocolate Brownie

$3.45

Kid's Menu

Kid's Bowl

Kid's Bowl

$4.95

Craft your own Kid's Bowl! White rice, chicken or avocado, one sauce, two select add-ins or toppings. No substitutions, additions, or modifications on kid’s bowls.

Canned/Boxed

Just Water

Just Water

$1.95
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.79

*due to shortages, temporarily offering 11.1 oz container

La Croix

La Croix

$1.95

Bubbl'r Sparkling Water

$2.55
Forage Kombucha

Forage Kombucha

$3.95

Soda Can

$1.95
Attributes and Amenities
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

Location

502 University Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

Consumer pic
FreshFin image
FreshFin image
FreshFin image

