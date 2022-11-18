FreshFin MKE Third Ward - 316 N Milwaukee St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!
Location
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Indeed Brewing Company - Milwaukee
No Reviews
530 South Second Street Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurant