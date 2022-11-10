Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Fresh Forage

683 Reviews

$$

5060 Jackson Rd

Suite A

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mediterranean Bowl
Tobiko & Tuna Bowl
KBBQ Bowl

Specials

Parfait*

Parfait*

$6.50

greek yogurt, granola, berry preserves, fresh berries (Contains: dairy, tree nut (coconut); may contain gluten [contains oats]) *while supplies last*

Special: Mushroom Toast

Special: Mushroom Toast

$12.50

sautéed oyster mushrooms, white bean + roasted garlic purée, butter, parsley, thyme, and a hint of white truffle honey, on zingerman's bakehouse farm bread (contains: dairy, gluten, soy, sesame)

Shareables & Toasts

Sweet Potato Nachos

Sweet Potato Nachos

$12.50

handcut sweet potato chips, vegan cheese, black beans, roasted corn, pickled onion, green onion, guacamole salsa **GF, VEGAN** Contains: Coconut, soy, garlic, ginger

Half Order Sweet Potato Nachos

$7.00

Contains: soy, coconut, ginger, garlic

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$9.50

handcut fries, togarashi, salt, pepper, kimchi mayo, green onion *GF, DF* Contains: fish, sesame, egg, soy, ginger, garlic

Half Order Togarashi Fries

Half Order Togarashi Fries

$5.50

GF, DF Contains: Egg, fish, sesame, soy, ginger, garlic

Avo-Feta Toast

Avo-Feta Toast

$10.50

avocado, feta cheese, pickled onion, lemon zest, and everything bagel seasoning on zingerman's farm bread *vegetarian* Contains: dairy, gluten, sesame, garlic, ginger

Lotta' Ricotta Toast

Lotta' Ricotta Toast

$10.50

ricotta cheese, seasonal preserves, fresh mint, olive oil, and salt & pepper on zingerman's farm bread *vegetarian* Contains: dairy, gluten

Full Order Fries

Full Order Fries

$7.50
Half Order Fries

Half Order Fries

$4.50
Fresh Side Salad

Fresh Side Salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce, balsamic strawberry dressing, tomatoes, shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage *GF, VEGAN*

Bowls & Greens

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$15.50

sunny-side egg, carrots, cucumber, pickled onions, and avocado served with spicy mayo and tomato-cashew crème over brown rice *GF, DF, Vegetarian* Contains: egg, soy, tree nut, garlic, ginger

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$17.00

tahini-dressed kale, quinoa, lentils, spinach falafel, sweet potatoes, beet hummus, za'atar cucumbers, tomatoes, pita *vegan* *can be made GF by removing pita* Contains: gluten, soy, garlic, sesame

KBBQ Bowl

KBBQ Bowl

$19.00

white rice, bbq pork belly, kimchi mayo (egg, soy, fish), soy marinated soft boiled egg (soy, egg), kimchi, jalapenos, cucumber, radish, cilantro, green onion *GF, DF* Contains: pork, egg, fish, soy, garlic, ginger, sesame

Tobiko & Tuna Bowl

Tobiko & Tuna Bowl

$17.50

ahi tuna, tobiko, pineapple-mango salsa, carrots, red cabbage, seaweed salad, avocado, and edamame served with dynamite and soy sauce over brown rice *GF, DF* Contains: fish, egg, soy, sesame, garlic, ginger

Forage Cobb Salad

Forage Cobb Salad

$18.50

kale and romaine tossed in green goddess dressing, with grilled chicken, crispy bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese, tomatoes, green onion, and avocado *GF* Contains: chicken, egg, dairy, garlic, soy

Beets & Greens

Beets & Greens

$14.00

mixed greens with roasted beet tzatziki, hard boiled egg, roasted beets, cucumber, radish, tomato and seasoned with fresh dill, mint & parsley *GF, Vegetarian* Contains: egg, dairy, honey

Handhelds

C-BLT

C-BLT

$16.50

grilled chicken, crispy bacon strips, mustard aioli, cheddar & mozzarella blend, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on ciabatta bread Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, garlic, ginger

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$14.50

grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, tomato, romaine lettuce, wrapped in a roasted pepper lawash Contains: gluten, soy, fish, egg, dairy, garlic

Spaniard

Spaniard

$15.50

shaved serrano, manchego cheese, quince paste, arugula, and chili oil on ciabatta bread Contains: gluten, soy, dairy, garlic

Cubano

Cubano

$16.00Out of stock

spicy porchetta, ham, swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard aioli, and pickles on ciabatta bread Contains: gluten, dairy, soy, egg, garlic, ginger

Sicilian

Sicilian

$13.50

roasted tomatoes, sicilian pesto, whipped burrata, and arugula on ciabatta bread Contains: dairy, tree nuts, gluten, soy, garlic

Smoothies

Berry Happy

Berry Happy

$9.50

blueberries, bananas, walnuts, chia seeds, and your choice of milk / milk alternative *all smoothies have a high risk of cross-contamination of tree nuts, and dairy*

Fresh & Green

Fresh & Green

$11.50

kale, banana, avocado, cashew, agave, chia seeds, dates, and your choice of milk / milk alternative *all smoothies have a high risk of cross-contamination of tree nuts, and dairy*

Strawbanana

Strawbanana

$10.00

strawberries, bananas, dates, and your choice of milk / milk alternative *all smoothies have a high risk of cross-contamination of tree nuts, and dairy*

Daily Fuel

Daily Fuel

$13.00

Kombucha

Draft Kombucha

Draft Kombucha

$7.77

lively, fizzy flavored fermented tea

NEW! Draft Kombucha Flight

$10.00

Try four 5oz glasses of our local draft kombucha!

NEW!!! Lively Up Honeybrew Kombucha

NEW!!! Lively Up Honeybrew Kombucha

$4.50

Try our new Honeybrew Bottled Kombucha from our friends over at Lively Up! Their Honeybrew Kombucha is exclusively fermented in toasted oak barrels with local raw honey. We are offering two flavors: Elderberry Healer- Oak barrel fermented with Elderberry, Ginger, and 1000mg of Cordyceps mushrooms. Peace of Mind- Oak barrel fermented with Strawberry, Vanilla, and 1000mg of Lions Mane Mushrooms.

Coffee/Tea/Drinks

Pour Over Hot Coffee

Pour Over Hot Coffee

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$6.00
Vanilla Rose Latte

Vanilla Rose Latte

$7.00
Sweet Cinna-Villain Latte

Sweet Cinna-Villain Latte

$7.00

Two shots of espresso, honey, cinnamon, and vanilla with steamed milk and a touch of foam

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00

Iced Einspanner

$7.00

roosroast nitro coldbrew with a thick tiramisu whipped cream and garnished with coco powder

Draft Nitro Coldbrew

Draft Nitro Coldbrew

$6.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

roosroast lobster butter blend coffee over ice

Chai Latte

$6.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Tea Latte

$7.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$5.00
Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Single espresso. Choose 'extra shot' for a double espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00
Americano

Americano

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00+

Hot Cocoa made from Guernsey farms chocolate milk. *DF option available* (Contains: dairy)

Chocolate Milk

$1.50+

Chocolate Milk from Guernsey farms. (Contains: dairy)

Milk

$2.00

8 oz cup of chilled milk.

Desserts

2 for $3 GF Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan Blueberry Banana Muffin

$4.00

1 GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger & pumpkin flavors are swirled into creamy cheesecake in a graham cracker pecan crust. (Contains: dairy, gluten, soy, egg, tree nut) *seasonal item, while supplies last*

Parfait*

Parfait*

$6.50

greek yogurt, granola, berry preserves, fresh berries (Contains: dairy, tree nut (coconut); may contain gluten [contains oats]) *while supplies last*

NEW!! Chocolate Truffle Cake (GF)

$4.50

From Cateraid located in Howell, Michigan this Chocolate Truffle Cake is a chocolate lover's dream! The rich, creamy chocolate ganache dessert literally melts in your mouth! And its gluten free! (contains: dairy, eggs, soy) Support local!

Utensils?

Yes utensils

No utensils

Only Napkins

Retail & Bottled Drinks

NEW!!! Lively Up Honeybrew Kombucha

NEW!!! Lively Up Honeybrew Kombucha

$4.50

Try our new Honeybrew Bottled Kombucha from our friends over at Lively Up! Their Honeybrew Kombucha is exclusively fermented in toasted oak barrels with local raw honey. We are offering two flavors: Elderberry Healer- Oak barrel fermented with Elderberry, Ginger, and 1000mg of Cordyceps mushrooms. Peace of Mind- Oak barrel fermented with Strawberry, Vanilla, and 1000mg of Lions Mane Mushrooms.

Midwest Juice

$10.00

Cheeky Spices

$9.00

Add some local spice to your home cooked meals!

The Bee's Knees Honey

$7.00Out of stock

Roar Mango Clementine

$4.50

Roar Cucumber Watermelon

$4.50

Yoga Pear nectar

$1.50

Boylan Soda (Various Flavours)

Northwoods Soda (Various Flavours)

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$2.25

Squeeze Lemonade

$3.00

Ramblers

$3.50

Essentia Water 1L

$4.00

GF Bars

$2.50

Great Lakes Kettle Chips

$2.50

NEW!! Top Fox Pop-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds - Himalayan Salt (3.5 oz)

$7.00

Top Fox's U.S.A.-grown pumpkin seeds are pop-roasted and seasoned with LOVE (and Himalayan salt) to create a unique, high-protein super snack (10g per serving). *vegan* *GF, DF* [3.5oz bag] Support local! Help us test out some new potential retail from our neighbors based in Illinois! Let us know if we should keep it around!

NEW!! Ann Arbor Tortilla Factory Original Tortilla Chips (8oz)

$5.50

Grab a snack and support local with a 8oz bag of Ann Arbor Tortilla Factory Original Tortilla Chips! *vegan* *GF, DF*

Whole Bean Coffee: Lobster Butter Love by RoosRoast

$15.00

12oz bag of RoosRoast Lobster Butter Whole Bean Coffee ~ Does it have lobster in it? No! Is it delicious? Yes! A highly-addictive, Sumatra-based blend that has a smooth, creamy body with low acidity and nutty aftertones. It’s super drinkable and by far, our most popular coffee here in Michigan and everywhere. Makes a fantastic espresso, pour over, or coffee for one thousand people. Taste and feel: It’s smooth and buttery and sublime.

Whole Bean Coffee: Point Nothing by Dozer

$16.00

12 oz bag of Dozer's House Blend whole coffee beans ~ Everpresent and multi-functional, Point Nothing is Dozer’s flagship Seasonal blend designed for both Drip and Espresso. While the blend evolves with the seasons, you can always expect a luscious body, complex sweetness and clean finish. Point Nothing is approachable and satisfying, but its complexity speaks for itself. Whether you’re after a true coffee experience or just need a bonus cup, Point Nothing has got you covered. Rich, Chocolatey-Cherry, Comforting

Whole Bean Coffee: Nery Rioja by Dozer

$21.00

12 oz bag of Nery Roja whole bean coffee ~ Producer Nery Rioja grows this coffee on his small 2.5-hectare plot at the La Lucuma farm. Nery and his family live and work on the farm, with the additional support of 4 employees during the harvest months of July to October. The farm is situated at 1900 masl and grows Caturra only. Clean, Champagne, Electric Producer: Nery Rioja Process: Washed Variety: Caturra

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Call to ask about menu items that are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Website

Location

5060 Jackson Rd, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Fresh Forage image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alpha Koney Island
orange starNo Reviews
4389 Jackson Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Zingerman's Roadhouse
orange star3.8 • 4
2501 Jackson Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
orange starNo Reviews
209 S. Main Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Casey's Tavern - Casey's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
304 Depot Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Good Time Charley's
orange star3.6 • 691
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Commonwealth Blvd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Scorchy's Burrito's - Cantina
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston