Fresh Forage

Whole Bean Coffee: Nery Rioja by Dozer

$21.00

12 oz bag of Nery Roja whole bean coffee ~ Producer Nery Rioja grows this coffee on his small 2.5-hectare plot at the La Lucuma farm. Nery and his family live and work on the farm, with the additional support of 4 employees during the harvest months of July to October. The farm is situated at 1900 masl and grows Caturra only. Clean, Champagne, Electric Producer: Nery Rioja Process: Washed Variety: Caturra