Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken

Fresh Fried Fish 652 S Sutton Rd

review star

No reviews yet

652 S Sutton Rd

Streamwood, IL 60107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sm. Catfish Fillets
HUSH PUPPIES
Jumbo Shrimp Basket

FISH

Sm. Catfish Steak Cut

$13.99

Lg. Catfish Steak Cut

$18.99

Sm. Catfish Fillets

$12.99

Lg. Catfish Fillets

$17.99

Sm. Cod Fillets

$10.99

Lg. Cod Fillets

$15.99

Sm. Perch Fillets

$10.99

Lg. Perch Fillets

$15.99

Sm. Whiting Fillets

$10.49

Lg. Whiting Fillets

$15.49

Sm. Tilapia Fillets

$10.49

Lg. Tilapia Fillets

$15.49

Sm. Catfish Nuggets

$10.99

Lg. Catfish Nuggets

$15.99

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Sm. Fish Sticks

$4.49

Lg. Fish Sticks

$6.49

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Fish Stick Sandwich

$4.99

Fish Tacos

$2.99

3pc Catfish TAILS

$12.99

Lg. Buffalo Steak Cut

$18.99

Sm Buffalo Steak Cut

$13.99

Sm. Salmon Steak Cut

$14.99

Lg. Salmon Steak Cut

$19.99

CHICKEN

4 Wing

$7.49

6 Wing

$10.99

10 Wing

$16.99

25 Wing

$41.99

50 Wing

$78.99

100 Wing

$150.99

Sm Chicken Tenders

$6.99Out of stock

Lg Chicken Tenders

$9.99Out of stock

Sm Chicken Gizzards

$7.99

Lg Chicken Gizzards

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Sm Nuggets (5)

$4.99

Lg Nuggets (10)

$8.99

Sides & Things

Pizza Puff

$6.49

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$3.99Out of stock

Fried Okra

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

HUSH PUPPIES

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$3.99Out of stock

French Fries

$2.99

Pick 2 Deal

All Fish Deal

$17.99

Fish & Wing Deal

$17.99

Jr Specials

Jr Tenders (2)

$4.49Out of stock

Jr Wings (2)

$4.49

Jr Fish Sticks (4)

$4.49

Jr Nugget (4)

$4.49

Drinks

Homemade Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

Water Bottle

$1.29

Can Coke

$1.00Out of stock

Can Coke Zero

$1.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Can Ginger Ale

$1.00

Can Grape

$1.00

Can Orange

$1.00

Can Pepsi

$1.00

Can Pineapple

$1.00

Can Root Beer

$1.00

Can Strawberry

$1.00

Dessert

Homemade Banana Pudding

$3.99

Banana Pudding Pan

$49.99

Pre-Order your pan of Banana Pudding at least 1 day in Advance!

Extras

Extra Wing

$1.95

Extra Mild Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.50

Extra Giardiniera Peppers

$0.75

Extra Oyster Crackers

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Slice of Cheese

$0.50

Piece of Bread

$0.25

Extra Buffalo Fish

$5.00

Extra Catfish Fillet

$4.50

Extra Catfish Nuggets (2)

$4.00

Extra Catfish Steak Cut

$5.00

Extra Cod

$4.00

Extra Perch

$4.00

Extra Salmon Croquet

$4.00

Extra Salmon Steak Cut

$4.50

Extra Tilapia

$4.00

Extra Whiting

$4.00

Fish Catering

25pc Catfish Steak Cut

$87.99

50pc Catfish Steak Cut

$159.99

25pc Catfish Fillets

$81.99

50pc Catfish Fillets

$152.99

25pc Cod Fillets

$70.49

50pc Cod Fillets

$135.99

25pc Catfish Nuggets

$68.95

50pc Catfish Nuggets

$135.99

25pc Whiting Fillets

$64.99

50pc Whiting Fillets

$119.99
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Deliciously Seasoned, Not Salty Food! Bringing a little taste of Chicago to the Burbs, with many other delicious choices...like our Signature Ground Turkey Tacos & Grandma's Banana Pudding!

Location

652 S Sutton Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107

Directions

