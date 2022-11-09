Restaurant header imageView gallery

Freshido Kitchen

No reviews yet

121 Towne Square Suite 102 - Kiosk #15

Hershey, PA 17033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Bao Bun
Tik Tok Chicken Bowl

Dim Sum

Handmade Pork Dumpling

Handmade Pork Dumpling

$9.95

Our dumplings are made by hand and stuffed with fresh pork and scallion. Served either steamed or pan-fried with our original housemade sauce.

Bao Bun

Bao Bun

$9.95

Sweet braised pork belly, blended with star anise and cinnamon, enclose in a fluffy bun. Enjoy the crunch of cucumber and top it all off with a mild hoisin sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95Out of stock

Fresh, steamed edamame topped with sea salt

Appetizer 头台

Asian BBQ Ribs

Asian BBQ Ribs

$13.50

Tantalizingly crispy pork ribs, wok-tossed in our housemade Asian inspired bbq sauce.

Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$11.95

"An explosion of flavor!" Fried shrimp tossed with sriracha aioli, served on a delicious bed of mixed vegetables.

Cheese Steak Egg Roll

Cheese Steak Egg Roll

$9.95

A tasty fusion of East meets West! Juicy beef, cheddar, and caramelized onions wrapped in layers of crunchy egg roll. Served with delicious thai chili aioli.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$10.95

''It's a wrap!'' Delicious and bursting with flavor, the famous wrap makes everyone talk about it. Wok tossed with chicken shitake mushroom and water chestnut.

Roti Canai

$7.95Out of stock

roti roti roti , its roti time! flatbread with curry dipping sauce

Green Bean Fries

Green Bean Fries

$10.95

A healthier take on the classic fry, these green beans are battered in flavorful tempura and served with a smoky chipotle aioli.

Rice & Noodle 饭面

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

*Contain Peanut ,* A Freshido Kitchen takes on a Thai classic. Served with a tender rice noodle, five-spice tofu, bean sprouts, carrots, and a protein of your choice, that'll make a filling dinner for sure!

Singapore Street Noodle

Singapore Street Noodle

$12.95

*Gluten Free A tasty dish made of fresh vegetables, thin rice noodles, and a protein of your choice. Topped with crunchy fried onions and cilantro. This bowl evokes memories of the aromatic streets of Singapore.

Lo Mein

$12.95

A twist on a takeout staple-tender noodles roused with bean sprouts, cabbage and carrots-a classic sure to make you smile.

Dan Dan Noodle

$13.95

A scrumptious Sichuan dish garnished with freshly sliced cucumber, cilantro, and peanuts, topped with our pleasantly spicy Dan-Dan sauce to perfect delectable egg noodles

Bowl

Sesame Chicken Bowl

Sesame Chicken Bowl

$12.95

A flavorful classic sprinkled with onions, sesame seed, and peppers in red and green.

Mongolian Beef Bowl

Mongolian Beef Bowl

$13.95

Delicious crispy beef caramelized in a traditional housemade sauce and topped with fresh-cut scallions.

Tik Tok Chicken Bowl

Tik Tok Chicken Bowl

$12.95

A traditional twist on an online recipe adds green onion and minced garlic to this sweet n' spicy dish.

Kung Pao Shrimp Bowl

$13.95
Kung Pao Chicken Bowl

Kung Pao Chicken Bowl

$12.95

A ménage of chicken, szechuan dried chili pepper, vegetables, and crunchy peanuts all tossed in our delicious Kung Pao Sauce.

Pepper Steak Bowl

Pepper Steak Bowl

$13.95

Delicately cut flank steak, stir-fried with red and green bell peppers.

Asian BBQ Ribs Bowl

Asian BBQ Ribs Bowl

$12.95

Tantalizingly crispy pork ribs, wok-tossed in our housemade Asian inspired bbq sauce.

Japanese Beef Curry

Japanese Beef Curry

$13.95

Smooth as butter, savory and hearty Japanese beef curry comes with cherry tomato, onion and bell pepper

Honey Chicken Bowl

Honey Chicken Bowl

$12.95

Main Entrée 主菜

Tik Tok Chicken

Tik Tok Chicken

$16.95

A traditional twist on an online recipe adds green onion and minced garlic to this sweet n' spicy dish.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$16.95

A flavorful classic sprinkled with onions, sesame seed, and peppers in red and green.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Delicious crispy beef caramelized in a traditional housemade sauce and topped with fresh-cut scallions.

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.95

A ménage of chicken, szechuan dried chili pepper, vegetables, and crunchy peanuts all tossed in our delicious Kung Pao Sauce.

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.95

A ménage of shrimp , szechuan dried chili pepper, vegetables, and crunchy peanuts all tossed in our delicious Kung Pao Sauce.

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$17.95

Delicately cut flank steak, stir-fried with red and green bell peppers.

Honey Chicken

Honey Chicken

$16.95

Beverages 饮料

Jasmine Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Green Tea

$3.50

Oolong Tea

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Thai Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet pepsi

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Water

$1.75

Side 附加

White Rice

$3.00

Fragrant jasmine rice, the perfect rice for any bowl.

Fried Rice

$5.50

Stir-fried rice full of fresh bean sprouts, crunchy carrots, and scallions.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 Towne Square Suite 102 - Kiosk #15, Hershey, PA 17033

Directions

