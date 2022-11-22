Restaurant header imageView gallery

Freshies at The Basement

review star

No reviews yet

50 S Virginia St

Reno, NV 89501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Aura Bora
Alley Cat
Sidewinder

Bowls

Gnarnia

Gnarnia

$9.75

Jasmine Rice, Garlic-wilted Kale, Pickled Cucumber, Carrot and Jalapeno, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Cauliflower, Soy Ginger Vinaigrette, Savory Granola, Cilantro

Alley Cat

Alley Cat

$9.75

Cous Cous , Arugula, Golden Beets, Roasted Apples, Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Curried Carrot Sauce, Savory Granola, Cilantro

Firebreak

Firebreak

$9.75

Red Kale, Arugula, Charred-Chilled Brussels, Red Peppers, Purple Cabbage, Creamy Parmesan Dressing, Focaccia Croutons

Sandos

Sidewinder

$14.00

Hot Sando! Roasted Pork, Arugula, Pickled Onions, Provolone, Roasted Pineapple Mustarda

Chickadee Ridge

Chickadee Ridge

$14.00

Hot Sando! Roasted Sliced Chicken, Black Olives, Tomato, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Zesty Dill Tzatziki

The Outlaw

$14.00

Muffuletta: Roasted Pork, Soppresatta, Olive Salad, Red Onion, Tomato, Arugula, Provolone

Gunbarrel

Gunbarrel

$14.00

sliced Roast Beef made with: Marinated Sirloin, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato, Horseradish Aioli, Provolone

Hully Gully

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich: Deli-sliced Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Kale, Basil-Peanut Pesto

HALF SANDO COMBO

$12.00

A half cold sandwich and side of chips with a canned beverage. ( cold sandos are: Outlaw, Gunbarrel or Hully Gully)

Acai Bowls

White Lightning

White Lightning

$9.75

Acai Sorbet, Macerated Berries, Mango, Banana, Sweet Granola, Toasted Coconut

Red Dog

$9.75

Acai Sorbet, Strawberries, Basil macerated Pineapple, Apples, Blueberries, Sweet Granola, Coconut Cream

Sides

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Route 11 Potato Chip Factory hand cooks kettle style potato chips prepared the old-fashioned way! Start with great potatoes; use high quality oil & good seasonings.

Banana Bread Slice

$2.00

A great sweet finish to a meal, or a wonderful addition to an Acai bowl.

Sweets Chocolate

$2.95

Here for a limited time and limited quantity, we have individually wrapped Salted Caramel hand-dipped belgian chocolates from "Sweets" in Reno & Truckee!! www.sweetshandmadecandies.com

Scone

$2.50

Canned Beverages

New Creation Soda Works

New Creation Soda Works

$3.75

"Farm to can" soda made with cane sugar and real flavors. "Real people, real soda, real good". (12oz. cans) please select a flavor from the drop-down menu

Aura Bora

Aura Bora

$3.75

Herbal Sparkling Water flavored with a variety of real extracts. 0 sugar, 0 calories

Rain Water

$2.50

"Rain" brand bottled pure mountain spring water. 16oz. recyclable or reusable aluminum can.

Jones Soda

Jones Soda

$2.50

Old-school cane soda in the usual flavors, Cola, Diet Cola and Lemon lime.

House-Made Drinks

Flavored Lemonade

$2.75

Fresh squeezed lemonade made in-house with real lemons and organic Demarara sugar and flavored with our Acai and mixed berries. (16oz.)

Fresh Lemonade

$2.75

Fresh squeezed lemonade made in-house with real lemons and organic Demarara sugar. (16oz)

Merch

Logo Freshies gear...basic black with white letters and logo. More designs coming soon!
Freshies Shirt

Freshies Shirt

$25.00

Basic black Tee with white lettering & logo. Large logo on back, small logo on left pocket area in front. Sizes: S, M,L,XL

Freshies Hat

Freshies Hat

$30.00

Black on black mesh trucker-style flat bill. White lettering & logo on front, adjustable snapback in rear.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick-service counter serving bowls, sandwiches and acai bowls with fresh ingredients and health-conscious philosophy.

Website

Location

50 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

Directions

