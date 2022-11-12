Restaurant header imageView gallery

Freshies

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

290 West Kagy Blvd Ste A

Bozeman, MT 59715

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Thai Chicken Wrap
Bacon & Potato Breakfast Burrito

Specialty Drinks🍶

Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Americano

$3.25+
Mocha

Mocha

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.25+
Breve

Breve

$3.75+

Bee Sting

$4.25+

Caffe Au Lait

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$2.00+

Flat White

$4.00+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

London Fog

$4.50+

Macchiato

$4.00+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Steamer

$3.25+

Puppacino

$2.00

Golden Milk Latte

$4.50+

Coconut Dirty Chai

$5.75+

Chai, Espresso, Coconut Flavor and Coconut Milk

Brewed Coffee☕

Freshies Blend Drip Coffee

Freshies Blend Drip Coffee

$2.75+
Dark Roast Drip Coffee

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Light Roast Drip Coffee

Light Roast Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Brown Sugar Iced Coffee w/ Cold Foam

$5.00+
128oz Coffee To-Go Container w/cups

128oz Coffee To-Go Container w/cups

$20.00

Tea🍵

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Silent Night (Holiday Tea)

$3.00

A caffeine-free candy cane in a cup. Northwest-grown peppermint leaves waltzing in a winter wonderland with cinnamon, ginger, and sweet licorice. Tastes especially delightful when the weather outside is frightful!

Beverages🍹

Orange Juice

$3.75+

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Italian Soda

$4.75+

Iced Water

$0.00+

Cold Milk

$3.75+
Fresh Juice

Fresh Juice

Cucumber Mint Fizz

$6.00+

Cucumber Mint Syrup with Sparkling Water.

Mango Jalapeno Limeade

$6.00+

Mango Puree, Jalapeno Syrup with Housemade Limeade.

Basil Lemonade

$5.00+

House made Lemonade with Basil Syrup!

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$5.50+

Red Dragon Fruit Syrup with house made Lemonade!

Sparkling Energy Lemonade

$6.50+

Glittered housemade Lemonade, Blue Lotus and Sparkling Water.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00+
Huckleberry Lemonade

Huckleberry Lemonade

$4.75+

Flavored Lemonade

$4.75+

Rose Lemonade

$5.50+

Blended Drinks

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$8.00

A blend of Pineapple, Banana, and Orange Juice!

Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$8.00

A blend of seasonally available Berries, Banana, and Orange Juice!

Espresso Peanut Butter

Espresso Peanut Butter

$8.75

A blend of Espresso, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Almond Milk!

Fresh Start Green Smoothie

Fresh Start Green Smoothie

$8.00

Celery, Kale, Pineapple, and Almond Milk.

ReFresh Smoothie

$8.00

Romaine, Pineapple, Mango, Ginger, Coconut Milk.

Jade Smoothie

$8.00

Pineapple, Orange Juice, Kale, Celery, Aloe Juice and Spirulina!

Kids Smoothie Mango

$5.50

Kids Smoothie Strawberry

$5.50

Summer Solstice Smoothie

$7.50
Mocha Frappe🍫

Mocha Frappe🍫

$6.25

Banana Mocha Frappe🍌

$7.00

G&G Beverages

MSU Water 20oz

$1.50

Life WTR 1ltr

$3.50

Fiji Water 1L

$4.50

Shine Water

$3.75

PL Unsweetened Tea 18.5oz

$2.25

Evolv Protein Shake

$3.75

Bubly 12oz

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kid's Juice Box

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Mushroom Elixir

$5.00

11oz Coconut Water

$2.75

Perrier Water 16.9oz

$2.50

SkinTe Collagen Sparkling Tea

$5.00

Kombucha Town 16oz

$4.75

Poppi

$3.00

Olipop

$3.50

Yerba Mate

$4.75

Rishi Sparkling Botanical

$4.50

Nixie Sparkling Water

$2.00

Ice Water

Ice Water

$0.00+

November Drink Specials

S.S.S. Smoothie

$8.50

Butternut Squash, Sweet Chai, Yogurt, Milk, Almond Butter, Banana

Orange Mocha Chai

$5.25+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.75+

Sweet Breads

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.50
Lemon Loaf

Lemon Loaf

$3.50
GF Rainbow Bread🎂

GF Rainbow Bread🎂

$4.50

Almond Flour with Rainbow Sprinkles!

Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.50

Cookies🍪

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50
M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$3.50
Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50
Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.50
Frosted Walnut Cookie

Frosted Walnut Cookie

$3.50

GF Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00
Carrot Cake Muffin (Vegan)(GF)

Carrot Cake Muffin (Vegan)(GF)

$4.00
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Croissant Monkey Muffin

$4.00
Lemon Poppyseed (GF)

Lemon Poppyseed (GF)

$4.25
Apple Cinnamon (GF/V)

Apple Cinnamon (GF/V)

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

Scones

Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$4.50
Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$4.50
Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.50
Cherry White Chocolate

Cherry White Chocolate

$4.50

Savory Scone

$4.50

Chai Scone

$4.50

Pastries🍰

Macaron Gift Box (5)

$17.50

Peanut Butter Crispy

$3.50

Cookie Decorating Kit

$20.00

Elephant Ear 🐘

$3.50

Weekend Specials

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.50

Croissant

$4.50

Breakfast🍳

Veggie Burrito (VG)

Veggie Burrito (VG)

$8.25

Diced Peppers, Onions, American Cheese, Eggs, and a mild Jalapeño Jam wrapped in a Tortilla.

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

Sausage, Diced Peppers, Onions, American Cheese, and a mild Jalapeño Jam wrapped in a Tortilla.

Bacon & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

Our country style Bacon, Fresh Eggs, Zesty Potatoes, Green Chilies and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a tortilla!

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$9.50
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

Bacon, American Cheese, Eggs, and our House Made Tomato Jam on a large English Muffin.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Egg, American Cheese, and house made Tomato Jam on a large English Muffin

Tuscan Breakfast Sandwich

Tuscan Breakfast Sandwich

$8.25

Sausage, Pesto Aioli, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin!

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.75
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.75
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.75

Overnight Oats

$5.25

Montana GF Oats, Organic Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Chia Seeds, Cocoa Nips or Blueberries!

Chia Pudding

$5.25

Umpqua Blueberry Apple Oatmeal

$3.50

Umpqua Maple Pecan Oatmeal

$3.50

Umpqua Vanilla Almond Oatmeal

$3.50Out of stock

Salads🍅

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.25

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Peppers, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Romaine, Parmesan, Lemon, House Made Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, and House Made Cilantro Dressing.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$19.25

Salmon, Sliced Avocado, Edamame, Roasted Broccoli, and Pickled Carrots over warm Brown Rice in a bowl.

Hearty Kale Salad

Hearty Kale Salad

$13.25

Baby Kale, Carrots, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Pumpkin Seeds, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing.

Tofu Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$12.50

Romaine, Teriyaki Tofu, Edamame, Pickled Carrots, Cucumber, and Teriyaki Dressing!

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Baby Kale, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Chickpeas, Croutons, Pumpkin Seeds, and a Caesar Dressing!

Create Your Own Salad

$10.00

Deli Salad

$6.50

Seasonal small deli type salad to go! Ask what variety we have today! No modifications available.

Buddha Bowl

$13.00

Pickled Cabbage, Goat Cheese, Cucumber, Curry Cauliflower, over Rice with yogurt rosemary dressing!

Sandwiches🍞

Spicy Turkey

Spicy Turkey

$11.00

Peppermill Turkey, Three Pepper Cobly Jack Cheese, Tomato Jam, Romaine, and Mayo on Artisan Bread.

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$10.75

Mesquite Turkey, Peppered Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Mayonnaise on Sourdough bread.

Roast Beef w/ Pickled Onions

Roast Beef w/ Pickled Onions

$13.00

Roast Beef, Havarti Cheese, Pickled Onions, Tomatoes, Mustard, and Mayo on Artisan Bread.

Ham & Swiss Baquette

Ham & Swiss Baquette

$11.00

Ham, Baby Swiss cheese, and Butter on an Artisan Baguette.

Buckin' Roast Beef

$13.25

Roast Beef, Three Pepper Colby Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado, Mayo, on a Hoagie.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Salad and Romaine in a Tortilla wrap.

Banh mi

$12.50

Our take on a Vietnamese classic with Baked Tofu, Jalapeños, Cucumbers, House Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, and Mayo on a Hoagie.

Caprese Chicken

Caprese Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, on a Baguette.

Roasted Veg & Hummus

$11.00

Roasted Veggies (seasonal), Pickled Onions, and Romaine on White Bread. Three Pepper Colby Jack Cheese optional.

The V.E.G. (V)

The V.E.G. (V)

$9.50

Organic Hummus, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Arugula, Sprouts, and Carrot Ribbons on Whole Wheat Bread.

PBJ (V)

$4.75

Peanut Butter and Raspberry Jelly on White Bread. Granola to add optional.

Kind of a Cuban

$11.50

Ham, Swiss, Pickle Chips, Mustard, and Butter on a Toasted Hoagie. Jalapenos optional!

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Baked Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour Tortilla!

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.75

Roasted Vegetables, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Ribboned Carrots, Hummus, and Arugula on a Tortilla.

Kids Sandwich

Kids Sandwich

$7.00

Custom Sandwich

$7.00

Green Goddess Sandwich

$10.50

Cucumber, Sprouts, Swiss Cheese, and a Pesto Aioli on our Housemade Seed Bread!

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Thai chicken, pickled cabbage, peanut dressing, sriracha pineapple, carrots wrapped in a tortilla!

Picnic Sandwich

$12.00

Snacks

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Apple🍎

$1.00

Banana🍌

$1.00

Pickle Spear

$1.00

RiceWorks - Sea Salt & Black Sesame

$2.75

Nora Snacks - Seaweed Crispy Spicy

$4.50

Kate's - Mango Coconut Bar

$2.75

Goldfish🐠

$2.25

Popcorn🍿

$2.25
Request Bar

Request Bar

$4.50

Sun Chips

$2.25

Snack Cups

Fruit Cup (V,GF)🍉

$5.00
Yogurt Parfait (VG, GF)🍨

Yogurt Parfait (VG, GF)🍨

$4.50

Hummus & Veggie Cup (V,GF)🍄

$4.50

Ranch & Veggie Cup (VG)

$4.50

Seed Crackers with Hummus (GF,V)

$4.50Out of stock

Small Fruit Cup

$3.00

Retail Food

Italian Focaccia

$6.50

Plain Crossiant

$4.50

Chocolate Crossiant

$4.50

November Specials

Autumn Burrito

$9.50Out of stock

Egg White, Turkey Sausage, Sharp Cheddar, Onion, Sweet Potato, Jalapeno Jam wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla

Gobble Gobble Bowl

$13.50

Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Turkey Sausage, Roasted Mushrooms, Sweet Potato, Winter Squash Dressing

Figgy Sandwich

$11.50

House Made Honey & Thyme Focaccia, House Made Fig Jam, Turkey, Three Pepper Colby Cheese, Sprouts

Merch

Freshies Veggie Tote

$20.00

Freshies Veggie Sticker

$1.50

Freshies Good Food Sticker

$1.50

Freshies Snack Sticker

$1.50

Coffee

Ghost Town Coffee 12oz Bag

Ghost Town Coffee 12oz Bag

$13.00

Evans Brothers Big Timber 12oz

$14.50

Evans Brothers Kenya 12oz

$14.50

Black Coffee The Dark 12oz

$14.50

Black Coffee Ethiopia Jimma 12oz

$14.50

Tea Boxes

Smith Tea - Big Hibiscus (15 Sachets)

$11.50

Smith Tea - Lord Bergamot (15 Sachets)

$11.50

Smith Tea - Peppermint Leaves (15 Sachets)

$11.50

Smithy Tea - Holiday Box (15 Sachets)

$14.00

Holiday Gifts

Give the gift of Freshies! Included in this gift box are a bag of 5 macarons, 6oz Freshies Blend ground, and a variety of Smith Tea bags! Consider adding a gift card to the box as well!

Freshies Holiday Gift Box

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!!

Website

Location

290 West Kagy Blvd Ste A, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

Gallery
Freshies image
Freshies image

Map
