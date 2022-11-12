Freshies
290 West Kagy Blvd Ste A
Bozeman, MT 59715
Specialty Drinks🍶
Latte
Americano
Mocha
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Breve
Bee Sting
Caffe Au Lait
Cortado
Espresso
Flat White
Hot Chocolate
London Fog
Macchiato
Matcha Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Steamer
Puppacino
Golden Milk Latte
Coconut Dirty Chai
Chai, Espresso, Coconut Flavor and Coconut Milk
Brewed Coffee☕
Tea🍵
Beverages🍹
Orange Juice
Arnold Palmer
Italian Soda
Iced Water
Cold Milk
Fresh Juice
Cucumber Mint Fizz
Cucumber Mint Syrup with Sparkling Water.
Mango Jalapeno Limeade
Mango Puree, Jalapeno Syrup with Housemade Limeade.
Basil Lemonade
House made Lemonade with Basil Syrup!
Dragon Fruit Lemonade
Red Dragon Fruit Syrup with house made Lemonade!
Sparkling Energy Lemonade
Glittered housemade Lemonade, Blue Lotus and Sparkling Water.
Lemonade
Huckleberry Lemonade
Flavored Lemonade
Rose Lemonade
Blended Drinks
Tropical Smoothie
A blend of Pineapple, Banana, and Orange Juice!
Mixed Berry
A blend of seasonally available Berries, Banana, and Orange Juice!
Espresso Peanut Butter
A blend of Espresso, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Almond Milk!
Fresh Start Green Smoothie
Celery, Kale, Pineapple, and Almond Milk.
ReFresh Smoothie
Romaine, Pineapple, Mango, Ginger, Coconut Milk.
Jade Smoothie
Pineapple, Orange Juice, Kale, Celery, Aloe Juice and Spirulina!
Kids Smoothie Mango
Kids Smoothie Strawberry
Summer Solstice Smoothie
Mocha Frappe🍫
Banana Mocha Frappe🍌
G&G Beverages
MSU Water 20oz
Life WTR 1ltr
Fiji Water 1L
Shine Water
PL Unsweetened Tea 18.5oz
Evolv Protein Shake
Bubly 12oz
Chocolate Milk
Kid's Juice Box
Ginger Beer
Mushroom Elixir
11oz Coconut Water
Perrier Water 16.9oz
SkinTe Collagen Sparkling Tea
Kombucha Town 16oz
Poppi
Olipop
Yerba Mate
Rishi Sparkling Botanical
Nixie Sparkling Water
Ice Water
November Drink Specials
Sweet Breads
Cookies🍪
Muffins
Scones
Pastries🍰
Weekend Specials
Breakfast🍳
Veggie Burrito (VG)
Diced Peppers, Onions, American Cheese, Eggs, and a mild Jalapeño Jam wrapped in a Tortilla.
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, Diced Peppers, Onions, American Cheese, and a mild Jalapeño Jam wrapped in a Tortilla.
Bacon & Potato Breakfast Burrito
Our country style Bacon, Fresh Eggs, Zesty Potatoes, Green Chilies and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a tortilla!
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, American Cheese, Eggs, and our House Made Tomato Jam on a large English Muffin.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Egg, American Cheese, and house made Tomato Jam on a large English Muffin
Tuscan Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Pesto Aioli, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin!
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Overnight Oats
Montana GF Oats, Organic Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Chia Seeds, Cocoa Nips or Blueberries!
Chia Pudding
Umpqua Blueberry Apple Oatmeal
Umpqua Maple Pecan Oatmeal
Umpqua Vanilla Almond Oatmeal
Salads🍅
Chopped Salad
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Peppers, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Lemon, House Made Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, and House Made Cilantro Dressing.
Salmon Bowl
Salmon, Sliced Avocado, Edamame, Roasted Broccoli, and Pickled Carrots over warm Brown Rice in a bowl.
Hearty Kale Salad
Baby Kale, Carrots, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Pumpkin Seeds, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing.
Tofu Teriyaki
Romaine, Teriyaki Tofu, Edamame, Pickled Carrots, Cucumber, and Teriyaki Dressing!
Kale Caesar
Baby Kale, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Chickpeas, Croutons, Pumpkin Seeds, and a Caesar Dressing!
Create Your Own Salad
Deli Salad
Seasonal small deli type salad to go! Ask what variety we have today! No modifications available.
Buddha Bowl
Pickled Cabbage, Goat Cheese, Cucumber, Curry Cauliflower, over Rice with yogurt rosemary dressing!
Sandwiches🍞
Spicy Turkey
Peppermill Turkey, Three Pepper Cobly Jack Cheese, Tomato Jam, Romaine, and Mayo on Artisan Bread.
Turkey BLT
Mesquite Turkey, Peppered Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Mayonnaise on Sourdough bread.
Roast Beef w/ Pickled Onions
Roast Beef, Havarti Cheese, Pickled Onions, Tomatoes, Mustard, and Mayo on Artisan Bread.
Ham & Swiss Baquette
Ham, Baby Swiss cheese, and Butter on an Artisan Baguette.
Buckin' Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Three Pepper Colby Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado, Mayo, on a Hoagie.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken Salad and Romaine in a Tortilla wrap.
Banh mi
Our take on a Vietnamese classic with Baked Tofu, Jalapeños, Cucumbers, House Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, and Mayo on a Hoagie.
Caprese Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, on a Baguette.
Roasted Veg & Hummus
Roasted Veggies (seasonal), Pickled Onions, and Romaine on White Bread. Three Pepper Colby Jack Cheese optional.
The V.E.G. (V)
Organic Hummus, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Arugula, Sprouts, and Carrot Ribbons on Whole Wheat Bread.
PBJ (V)
Peanut Butter and Raspberry Jelly on White Bread. Granola to add optional.
Kind of a Cuban
Ham, Swiss, Pickle Chips, Mustard, and Butter on a Toasted Hoagie. Jalapenos optional!
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Baked Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour Tortilla!
Mediterranean Wrap
Roasted Vegetables, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Ribboned Carrots, Hummus, and Arugula on a Tortilla.
Kids Sandwich
Custom Sandwich
Green Goddess Sandwich
Cucumber, Sprouts, Swiss Cheese, and a Pesto Aioli on our Housemade Seed Bread!
Thai Chicken Wrap
Thai chicken, pickled cabbage, peanut dressing, sriracha pineapple, carrots wrapped in a tortilla!
Picnic Sandwich
Snacks
Snack Cups
November Specials
Autumn Burrito
Egg White, Turkey Sausage, Sharp Cheddar, Onion, Sweet Potato, Jalapeno Jam wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla
Gobble Gobble Bowl
Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Turkey Sausage, Roasted Mushrooms, Sweet Potato, Winter Squash Dressing
Figgy Sandwich
House Made Honey & Thyme Focaccia, House Made Fig Jam, Turkey, Three Pepper Colby Cheese, Sprouts
Merch
Coffee
Tea Boxes
Holiday Gifts
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
290 West Kagy Blvd Ste A, Bozeman, MT 59715