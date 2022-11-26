A map showing the location of FRESHJUNKIE 501 Main St.View gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

FRESHJUNKIE 501 Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

501 Main St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Popular Items

FREESTYLE SALAD
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
CAESAR SALAD

SALADS

BLT SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, bacon, tomato, carrots, croutons, jack cheese, suggested dressing: black peppercorn ranch.

BRICKHOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, grilled asparagus, parmesan, suggested dressing: Brickhouse

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar

CROUCHING CASHEW HIDDEN SIRACHA SALAD

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, cilantro, cashews, siracha, suggested dressing: Honey lime vinaigrette.

FREESTYLE SALAD

$9.00

YOU CHOOSE: Greens, 5 goodies, cheese, dressing

KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar

MARATHON SALAD

$9.00

Spinach, almonds, cucmber, carrots, edamame, roasted beets, suggested dressing: honey lime vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.00

Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, red onioins, pine nuts, feta, suggested dressing: Greek vinaigrette.

ROCKET SALAD

$9.00

Romiane, corn, red bell pepper, tomatoes, cilantro, jack, suggested dressing: Chipotle ranch.

SENSATION SALAD

$9.00

Romains, tomatoes, red onion, sliced almonds, parm, suggested dressing: Sensation

SOUTHWEST CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar

SPINACH SALAD

$9.00

Spinach, tomato, red onion, craisins, walnuts, bleu cheese, suggested dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette

THAI SALAD

$9.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, red bell peppers, suggested dressing: Spicy peanut

WRAPS

BLT WRAP

$7.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, bacon, tomato, carrots, croutons, jack cheese, suggested dressing: black peppercorn ranch.

BRICKHOUSE WRAP

$8.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, grilled asparagus, parmesan, suggested dressing: Brickhouse

CAESAR WRAP

$7.75

Whole wheat tortilla, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar

CROUCHING CASHEW HIDDEN SIRACHA WRAP

$8.75

Whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, cilantro, cashews, siracha, suggested dressing: Honey lime vinaigrette.

FREESTYLE WRAP

$8.75

Whole wheat tortillas, YOU CHOOSE: Greens, 5 goodies, cheese, dressing

KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR WRAP

$8.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar

MARATHON WRAP

$8.75

Whole wheat tortilla, spinach, almonds, cucmber, carrots, edamame, roasted beets, suggested dressing: honey lime vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN WRAP

$8.75

Whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, red onioins, pine nuts, feta, suggested dressing: Greek vinaigrette.

ROCKET WRAP

$7.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romiane, corn, red bell pepper, tomatoes, cilantro, jack, suggested dressing: Chipotle ranch.

SENSATION WRAP

$7.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, sliced almonds, parm, suggested dressing: Sensation

SOUTHWEST CAESAR WRAP

$7.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar

SPINACH WRAP

$8.75

Whole wheat tortilla, spinach, tomato, red onion, craisins, walnuts, bleu cheese, suggested dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette

THAI WRAP

$7.75

Whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, red bell peppers, suggested dressing: Spicy peanut

DRINKS

Big Easy Bucha-Basin St. Blues

$5.00

Big Easy Bucha-Florida dreamin

$5.00

Big Easy Bucha-Jammin' Ginger

$5.00

Big Easy Bucha-Jazz Juice

$5.00

Lacroix-Lemon

$2.00

Lacroix-Lime

$2.00

Lacroix- OTHER

$2.00

Water

$2.00

SIDES

Zapp's Jalapeno

$1.50Out of stock

Zapp's Crawtator

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Main St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
