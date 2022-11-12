Freshly Laid North Scottsdale 15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Walk of Shame
Hash Browns w/ White Cheddar Green Chili Cheese Sauce
The Fling

Freshly Laid Menu

Walk of Shame

Walk of Shame

$9.00

Cage Free Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, Peppered Maple Bacon, Special Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun

The Fling

The Fling

$9.00

Cage Free Scrambled Egg, House Made Sausage, American Cheese, Honey Horseradish Mustard, Arugula, Toasted Brioche Bun

Vegenator

Vegenator

$10.00

Tofu, House Made Vegan "Sausage", DF Cheese, Baby Spinach, Toasted Brioche Bun

The Basic Chic

$12.00

House Made Frosted Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken, Fried Egg, Chili Maple Aioli, French Toast Brioche

Morning After

Morning After

$13.00

Barbacoa, Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potato Hash, Cheddar Cheese, Candied Jalapeños, Smashed Avocado

Wasn’t Me

Wasn’t Me

$9.00

GF Everything Bagel, Herby Lemon Cream Cheese, Fried Egg, Sliced Tomato, Local Sprouts, Smashed Avocado

The Henny

$7.00

Arugula, Cage Free Egg Salad, Spicy Honey Drizzle, Toasted Brioche Bun

Afternoon Delight

$11.50+

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun

The Sponsor

$14.00

Braised Short Rib, Cage Free Over Medium Egg, Spinach, Tobacco Onions, Honey Horseradish Mustard, Toasted Brioche Bun

Mac Daddy

Mac Daddy

$12.00

Cage Free Scrambled Egg, Crispy Bacon, Sweet Potato Hash, Smashed Avocado, Spinach, Green Chili White Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Freshly Fit

Freshly Fit

$9.00

Cage Free Egg Whites, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Arugula Salad

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Roasted Tomato, Grilled Asparagus, Onions, Local Sprouts, Fried Cage Free Egg, Toasted Brioche Toast

Side Pieces

Maple Peppered Bacon (2)

$4.00

House Made Sausage (1)

$4.00

Vegan Sausage (1)

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots w/ Marshmallow Dipping Sauce

$5.00

Crispy Smashed Fingerling Fries w/ White Cheddar Green Chili Sauce

$5.00Out of stock

Hash Browns w/ White Cheddar Green Chili Cheese Sauce

$5.00

French Fries w/ Special Sauce

$5.00

Smashed Avocado Toast

$4.00

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Hash

$3.50

Side Eggs (2EGGS)

$3.00

Sugar Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.75Out of stock

Toast

$1.50

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

$2.50

Coffee and Nitro Brew

Hot Coffee

$3.50+

Decaf Coffe

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Uganda White Nitro Brew

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Tumbler Refill

$2.00+

Teas, Botanicals, and Juice

Raspberry Lemon Nitro Black Tea

$4.75+

Blackberry Acai Nitro

$4.75+

Strawberry Lemon Nitro

$4.75+

Mango Botanical

$4.75+

Orange Juice

$6.00+

Kids Menu

Scrambled Eggs and Bacon (1)

$6.00

French Toast Sticks with Side Berries

$6.00

Egg and Cheese Burrito with Side Berries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129, scottdale, AZ 85260

Directions

Gallery
Freshly Laid North Scottsdale image

