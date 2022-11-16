Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh 'N Prep'd

review star

No reviews yet

58 142

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla
Greek Yogurt Spinach Dip
Gluten Free Pancakes and Turkey Sausage

Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$9.99Out of stock

Toasted sourdough bread, cream cheese and feta mix, smoked salmon, and broccoli sprouts. (OUT OF BROCCOLI SPROUTS)

Avocado & Strawberries

$5.99

Toasted sourdough bread, avocado spread, strawberries, and a drizzle of pure maple syrup.

Egg Toast

$5.99Out of stock

Toasted sourdough bread, choice of creamy feta or avocado spread, and boiled farm fresh egg, Served with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Salads

Side Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, a whole boiled egg, and a lemon vinaigrette.

Breakfast All Day

Gluten Free Pancakes and Turkey Sausage

$6.99

Gluten free chocolate chip pancake, served with maple turkey sausage and pure maple syrup.

Overnight Oats

$4.99Out of stock

Creamy oats, dark chocolate, cashews and cocout flakes.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$6.99Out of stock

Whole wheat tortilla with an egg, cheese & antibiotic and hormone free turkey, served with a side of rustic pico.

Seafood

Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Blackened shrimp, Spanish brown rice, chipotle pesto, black bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, Greek yogurt ranch and organic mixed greens to make this delicious Chex Mex salad bowl.

Salmon and Italian Cous Cous Salad

$11.99

Baked Salmon served with a veggie couscous and chickpeas salad, topped with our house italian vinaigrette.

Turkey

Turkey Poblano Bowl

$10.99

Antibiotic and hormone free ground turkey cooked in our house red enchilada sauce, served with riced broccoli, roasted poblanos and a side of cilantro Greek yogurt. 355 Calories 18g Fat 11g Carbs 31g Protein

Turkey Sliders on Sweet Potato Buns

$10.99

Antibiotic and hormone free 97/3 ground turkey sliders, mixed with our house basil walnut pesto then grilled to perfection. Served with sweet potato slices as a bun, side of house hummus, tomato slices and organic mixed greens. 520 Calories 33g Fat 28g Carb 31g Protein

Chicken

Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Slow-cooked fiesta chicken, multi-colored peppers, and nutty Swiss cheese are folded into a whole wheat tortilla and grilled to gooey perfection. A dollop of our Greek yogurt chipotle sauce adds a delicious zing to every bite.

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99Out of stock

Adobo chicken with nutty swiss cheese, folded into a whole wheat tortilla. Served with a side of spicy yogurt chipotle.

Gluten Free Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Gluten free tortilla shell, slow cooked adobo chicken, peppers, onion and nutty swiss cheese. Served with a side of spicy greek yogurt sauce.

Naked Chicken Tenders

$8.99

4oz grilled antibiotic and hormone free chicken breast, served with a side of broccoli (40z) and house low sodium and gluten free teriyaki!

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Creamy buffalo chicken (antibiotic and hormone free), served with roasted corn, organic quinoa, feta cheese, and house guacamole. 640 calories 14g Fat 77g Carb 51g Protein

Vegetarian

Black Bean & veggie Quesadilla

$9.99Out of stock

Black beans, yellow squash, bell peppers, corn, and onions with nutty swiss cheese folded into a whole wheat tortilla. Served with spicy chipotle greek yogurt.

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Tacos

$9.99

2 White corn tortillas filled with black beans and sweet potato. Served with cilantro, greek yogurt, and avocado.

Lentil Salisbury Steak

$10.99Out of stock

Lentil and mushroom Patty baked & topped with broth gravy, choice of roasted cauliflower or mashed cauliflower and broccoli.

Tex Mex Tempeh Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Blackened tempeh, Spanish brown rice, a side of chipotle pesto, black bean and corn salsa, Greek yogurt ranch and pico de gallo. Topped with organic mixed greens. *remove pesto and ranch to make vegan

Buddah Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

This delicious plant based bowl starts with slow cooked chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes and broccoli, organic non gmo quinoa and a side of maple Dijon tahini.

Tofu Poblano Bowl

$10.99

Organic tofu cooked low and slow in our house red enchilada sauce, served with riced broccoli and roasted poblanos, and a side of Greek yogurt and cheddar cheese.

Soups/Salads

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

$6.99

Cup of sweet potato, ground turkey (antibiotic and hormone free, of course), and black beans chili. 129 calories 3.4g Fat 17.4g Carb 8g Protein

Casserole

Turkey Enchilada Casserole

$25.00Out of stock

Ground turkey and refried beans wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Covered in our house enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese. Feeds 6. Bake at home.

Deserts

Protein Balls

$10.00

15 chocolate chip and peanut butter energy balls. Per ball: 103 calories 4.7g Fat 13.5g Carb 3.9g Protein

Granola Bars

$1.99Out of stock

Cinnamon raisin oat granola bars. No refined fours, sugars, oils, or process ingredients! 199 calories 10.6g Fat 24.3g Carb 2.9g Protein

Black Bean Brownie

$1.99

We swap the process and refined ingredients in these delicious brownies for organic cacao, coconut sugar and organic virgin coconut oil for a heart healthy sweet treat! 144 calories 7.4g Fat 18.7g Carbs 2.7g Protein

Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Bars

$1.99

Lighter snack bars, layered with creamy peanut butter and dark chocolate

1lb Cashew Butter

$14.99Out of stock

Starting with organic raw, unsalted cashew and, sweetened with dates and pure maple syrup.

Snacks

Greek Yogurt Spinach Dip

$4.99

3.5oz Creamy and protein rich spinach dip served with pretzels. 96 calories 3.2g fat 9.4g Carbs 8.2g protein

Hummus

$4.99Out of stock

10.5oz House made garlic hummus.

Hummus with Friends

$3.99Out of stock

2oz portion of our house made hummus, served with 3oz of carrots and celery.

Egg Salad

$2.99

Greek yogurt deviled egg salad (1.5 eggs) 114 calories 7.2g F 2.5g Carb 10.2g Protein

Sauce and Dressing

16oz House Greek Yogurt Ranch

$5.99Out of stock

2oz side of mango Salsa

$0.99Out of stock

2oz side of Tahini

$0.99

Cashew Butter

$0.99Out of stock

Homemade cashew and date butter mixed with pure maple syrup and cinnamon. 20z

Hummus

$0.99Out of stock

2oz side of house made hummus

Basil Pesto

$0.50Out of stock

2oz of our house walnut basil pesto

Honey Walnut Sauce

$0.50

2oz side of our house honey walnut sauce (Does not include walnuts).

Adobo Pesto

$0.50Out of stock

2oz side of our house adobo walnut pesto

Drinks

Kombucha

$3.99Out of stock

Water Bottle

$0.99

Spring Water

Zevia Organic Tea

$3.25

This delicious hibiscus tea is brewed with Fair Trade Certified organic tea leaves and sweetened with pure stevia leaf extract. *No Sugar *Zero Calories *Caffeine free -Raspberry contains caffeine

Zevia soda

$2.99

Sugar free sodas. Flavored with stevia.

Dr. Zevia

$2.99

Sugar free "Dr Pepper"

Karma Water

$2.99

Meat

1lb Ground Turkey

$12.99Out of stock

1lb antiobiotic and hormone free ground turkey, cooked with garlic, onions, and liquid aminos.

2oz Chicken

$2.00Out of stock

3oz chicken

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

The right choice for an easier, healthier, and more delicious life. Healthy, chef-crafted meals with weekly delivery right to your doorstep. Saving you time and money NO more groceries, cooking, dishes, or waste!

Location

58 142, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Poplar Bluff

bread+butter
orange star4.5 • 149
2586 N Westwood Blvd Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Poplar Bluff
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Carbondale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston