FreshOne Kitchen - Sandy springs 5920 Roswell Road

No reviews yet

5920 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Custom Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

Signature Bowls

Organic Tofu Bowl

$9.80

Chicken Bowl

$9.80

Lemon Pepper Chicken Bowl

$9.80

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$9.80

Steak Bowl

$11.80

Shrimp Bowl

$11.80

Veggie Bowl

$7.80

Sides Cups

Side Chicken Cup

$4.00

Side Steak Cup

$5.00

Side Shrimp Cup

$5.00

Cookies

$1.50

Mix Fruit Cup

$2.25

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Lemonade & Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

$3.25

50% Off Promo

50% off Steak

$5.90

50% off Chicken

$4.99

50% off Shrimp

$5.90

50% off Lemon Pepper Chix

$4.99

50% off Spicy Chicken

$4.99

50% off Tofu

$4.99

50% off Veggie

$3.99

Side Items

Mushrooms

$0.50

Green Beans

$0.50

Olives

$0.50

Broccoli

$0.50

Cucumber/Tomatoes

$0.50

White Cheddar

$0.50

Corn

$0.50

Carrots

$0.50

Extra Protein

Extra Tofu

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Steak

$4.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

