The Coronas at Freshwater
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We believe in good food, cold beer and excellent friendly service. We know long after the food is gone you'll remember our excellent friendly service.
Location
52 S 8th Street, Guffey, CO 80820
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Burro Loco Mexican Grill at The Mercantile - 329 E Bennett Ave
No Reviews
329 E Bennett Ave Cripple Creek, CO 80813
View restaurant
Johnny's Restaurant - 301 E Bennett Ave
No Reviews
301 E Bennett Ave Cripple Creek, CO 80813
View restaurant