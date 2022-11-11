Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coronas at Freshwater

52 S 8th Street

Guffey, CO 80820

Popular Items

Wings
Freshwater Burger
Pepperoni & Mushroom

Brats/Sausages/Hot Dogs

Beyond Vegi Brat

$12.95

Buffalo Brat

$11.95

Elk Brat

$11.95Out of stock

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Hot Dog

$2.50

Burgers

BBQ pulled pork Sandwich

$12.95
Freshwater Burger

Freshwater Burger

$12.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50
Western Burger

Western Burger

$13.50

Burritos

Smothered Burrito

$12.95

Chicken

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Desserts

Sundae

$4.50

Desserts and Pies

Fish & Shrimp

Shrimp Basket

$11.75
Battered Cod

Battered Cod

$10.00

Pizza

3 Meat

$18.00

5 Cheese blend of Mozzarella and Provolone cheese and loaded with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage.

Cheese

$12.00

5 Cheese blend of Mozzarella and Provolone

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

5 Cheese blend of Mozzarella and Provolone cheese and loaded with Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and chunks of Bacon.

Dumpster

$22.00

Hawaiian

$15.00

Pepperoni

$14.00

5 Cheese blend of Mozzarella and Provolone cheese and loaded with pepperoni

Pepperoni & Mushroom

$15.00

Veggie

$18.00

5 Cheese blend of Mozzarella and Provolone cheese and loaded with Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$12.95

BLT

$8.75

Grilled Cheese

$6.95
Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$14.95

Our infamous Reuben on toasted Marble Rye Bread with Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, and Corned Beef brisket with choice of side

Soups & Salads

Soup

Chicken Salad

Garden Salad

Santa Fe Salad

Starters

Buffalo shrimp

$9.95

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Green Beans

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$9.95

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.95

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Louisiana Shrimp

$9.95

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Onion Strings

$6.95Out of stock

The Sampler

$12.95
Wings

Wings

$10.95+

Pretzel Bites

$9.95

Quesadilla

Beef

$7.95

Cheese

$5.95

Chicken

$7.95

Egg Salad sandwich

Egg salad

$10.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Odouls

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tomato

$1.00

Water

Seltzers/Ciders

BL Black Cherry

$4.00

BL Lemon Lime

$4.00

BL Mango

$4.00

BL Strawberry

$4.00

Apparel

2020 COB Tshirt - S

$20.00

2020 COB Tshirt - M

$20.00

2020 COB Tshirt - L

$20.00

2020 COB Tshirt - XL

$20.00

2020 COB Tshirt - 2XL

$22.00

2020 COB Tshirt - 3XL

$22.00

2019 COB Tshirt - S

$10.00

2019 COB Tshirt - M

$10.00

2019 COB Tshirt - L

$10.00

2019 COB Tshirt - XL

$10.00

2019 COB Tshirt - 2XL

$12.00

2019 COB Tshirt - 3XL

$12.00

Car Show Tshirt - S

$22.00

Car Show Tshirt - M

$22.00

Car Show Tshirt - L

$22.00

Car Show Tshirt - XL

$22.00

Car Show Tshirt - 2XL

$22.00

Car Show Tshirt - 3XL

$22.00

Chips

Chips

$0.99

Cooler Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Gatorade

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Orange

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Sprite Zero

$1.25

Juice Box - Apple

$1.00

Juice Box - Fruit Punch

$1.00

Juice Box - Very Berry

$1.00

Cooler Drinks - Juice Bottles

Apple Juice

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Fruit Punch

$1.75

Grape

$1.75

Mango Nectar

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Pineapple

$1.75

Ruby Red

$1.75

Gift Card

Gift Card

Ice

Ice

$3.00

Package Beer

1554

$10.00

90 Shilling

$10.00

Blue Moon

$10.00

Bud Light Lime

$8.75

Budlight

$8.75

Budweiser

$8.75

Colorado Native

$10.00

Coors

$8.75

CoorsLight

$8.75

Corona

$10.00

Dos Equis Lager/Amber

$10.00

Fat Tire

$10.00

Heineken

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$9.50

Miller Lite

$8.75

PBR

$7.00

Shock Top

$9.50

Voodoo Ranger

$10.00

Shiner Bock

$10.00

O'Douls

$7.00

Omission

$10.00

30 Pks

$20.00

12 Pks

$16.00

15 Pks

$18.00

18pks

$20.00

Seltzer Pks

$18.00

Chelada 4pk

$9.50

Singles

$2.00

Single 25oz

$3.50

PBR 12Pk

$12.50

Package Liquor

Bombay Original

$30.00

Bombay Sapphire

$38.00

Buffalo Trace

$32.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$36.00

Camarena Gold/Silver

$28.50

Canadian Mist

$18.95

Captain Morgan

$23.50

Crown Royal

$38.00

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$24.00

Crystal Head 750ml

$52.00

Crystal Head Vodka 1.75L

$102.00

Easy Rider

$29.50

Fireball 1 liter

$18.00

Fireball 375ml

$10.50

Jack Daniels 375ml

$14.95

Jack Daniels 750ml

$26.50

Jim Beam 375ml

$12.15

Johnny Walker Black

$40.00

Johnny Walker Red

$30.00

Jose

$24.95

Peppermint Schnapps 375ml

$7.00

Peral vodka

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$18.50

Seagrams VO 375ml

$12.00

Shooters

$2.75

Svedka Vodka

$18.75

Texas Ranger

$27.50

Titos

$30.50

Tullamore Dew

$32.00

Bacardi

$24.50

Wine

Woodbridge

$11.50

Pizzolato Organic Cabernet

$17.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe in good food, cold beer and excellent friendly service. We know long after the food is gone you'll remember our excellent friendly service.

Website

Location

52 S 8th Street, Guffey, CO 80820

Directions

Gallery
The Corona's At Freshwater image
The Corona's At Freshwater image
The Corona's At Freshwater image

