Freya: Nordic Kitchen Freya - 3410 S Peoria Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Concept by the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group featuring classic and re-invented dishes & libations from all of Scandinavia.
Location
3410 South Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74105
Gallery