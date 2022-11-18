  • Home
Freya: Nordic Kitchen Freya - 3410 S Peoria Ave

No reviews yet

3410 South Peoria Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74105

Appetizers

Cod Cakes

$14.00

Gravlax

$17.00

Oysters (1/2 dozen)

$21.00

Mushroom & Goat Cheese Bake

$16.00

Skagen

$17.00

Smorgasbord

$25.00

Vegetarian Smorgasbord

$25.00

Smorrebrod

$15.00

Extra Rye Crisps

$1.50

Bread Service BAR

August 7th Creative Sunday

$15.00

Soup / Salad

Potato Soup

$8.00

Fiske Soup

$11.00

Arugula Grapefruit Salad

$12.00

Romaine Salad

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Salad

$17.00

Spinach & Fennel Salad

$12.00

Squash Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Arctic Char

$29.00

Beetroot Risotto

$23.00

Elk Chop

$43.00

Halibut

$47.00

Hasselback Chicken

$28.00

Nordic Mussels

$27.00

Smoked Duck Breast

$37.00

Swedish Meatballs

$24.00

Tenderloin Filet

$45.00

Vegan Meatballs

$24.00

Wine Dinner

$70.00

Strip Steak

$48.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Cauliflower Gratin

$8.00

Side Hasselback Potatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Side Parsley Potatoes

$8.00

Side Roasted Radishes

$8.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Desserts

Buckwheat Sponge

$9.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$12.00

Honey Baked Pears

$10.00

Swedish Cheesecake

$11.00

Butterfly Panna Cotta Special

Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Water

N/A Mocktails

Honey Ginger

$8.00

Love And Fertility

$8.00

Mjolnir

$10.00Out of stock

Royal Garden

$10.00

N/A Scandinavian Sangria

$8.00

Lyre's Aperol Spritz

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Seiðr

$8.00

Ginnish

$6.50

N/A Wine

Bottle - Chateau Del ISH Rose

$48.00

Bottle - Leitz Blanc de Blanc

$40.00

Bottle - Leitz Pinot Noir

$48.00Out of stock

Glass - Chateau Del ISH Rose

$12.00

Glass - Leitz Riesling (250ml can)

$12.00

Glass - Lyre's Prosecco (250ml can)

$9.00Out of stock

Leitz Pinot Noir

$12.00

N/A Beer / Cider / Etc.

Athletic Brewing - Cerveza Athletica

$5.00

Athletic Brewing - Run Wild IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Athletic Brewing - Wit's Peak

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Concept by the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group featuring classic and re-invented dishes & libations from all of Scandinavia.

Location

3410 South Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74105

Directions

