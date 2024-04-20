Frey Daddy's Pizza and More 2899 Whiteford Rd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2899 Whiteford Road, York, PA 17402
Gallery
