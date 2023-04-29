A map showing the location of FreyGuys Funnel 70 Glenwood DrView gallery

FreyGuys Funnel 70 Glenwood Dr

70 Glenwood Dr

Kalispell, MT 59901

Food

Funnel Cake

$12.00

Gluten Free Funnel Cake

$15.00

Huckleberry Lemon Funnel Cake

$15.00

Oreo

$8.00

Gluten Free Oreo

$10.00

Twinkie

$8.00

Zinger

$8.00

Cookie

$8.00

Samoa

$8.00

Milk

$3.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

70 Glenwood Dr, Kalispell, MT 59901

