Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar

631 Reviews

$$$

111 N Pine St

Nevada City, CA 95959

Appetizers

Baked Brie

$19.00

in puff pastry with melba sauce, fruit & a sliced baguette

Crab Cakes

$23.00

house made with Canadian rock crab & our house aioli

Spicy Calamari

$18.00

fried & served with our house made aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

served with cocktail sauce, drawn butter & lemon

Burrata Caprese Salad

$17.00

Burrata cheese / heirloom tomatoes / fresh basil in olive oil balsamic reduction

Jumbo Tempura Prawns

$25.00

5 extra large prawns, flash fried tempura style & served with twin sauces all dinners, except pastas, come with sides: steak dinners come with our potato of the day & veggies, poultry & seafood comes with orzo rice & veggies

Salads

Caesar Salad full

$14.00

Asiago cheese / anchovies / crouton / Caesar dressing / Add Chicken $5 / Add Salmon $12

Organic Green Salad

$13.00

in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Pasta

Angel Hair Pasta

$21.00

Sauteed with heirloom cherry tomatoes / fresh basil in a white wine / lemon butter sauce/ comes with garlic bread

Fettuccini Primavera Alfredo

$23.00

Sauteed with fresh vegetables /comes with garlic bread

Dinner

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$30.00

Breast /sautéed w / mushrooms / marsala wine sauce / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage

Chicken Piccata Dinner

$30.00

Breast / sautéed in white wine / lemon / caper sauce / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage

Full Ribs

$31.00

Full rack of baby back ribs in a spicy plum barbecue sauce

1/2 Ribs

$27.00

1/2 rack of baby back ribs in a spicy plum barbecue sauce

Free Range Roast Duck

$35.00

1/2 free range duck, twice roasted with a tangy orange brandy sauce / 1/2 mary’s organic duck, twice roasted with a tangy orange brandy sauce

Sherwood Forest Favorite

$37.00

12oz char-broiled new york seasoned steak served with an herb maitre d’butter / hand-cut, California grown, Harris Ranch USDA choice steaks / short rib & chuck blend. / all dinners, except pastas, come with sides: steak dinners come with our potato of the day & veggies,

Filet

$43.00

12 ox char-broiled NY seasoned steak herb matre d butter

Bourbon Street Filet

$43.00

9oz thick cut filet mignon char-grilled and served with a whiskey sauce hand-cut, California grown, Harris Ranch USDA choice steaks / short rib & chuck blend. / all dinners, except pastas, come with sides: steak dinners come with our potato of the day & veggies,

Bleu Champagne

$38.00

12 oz char-broiled filet mignon char-grilled and served in a whiskey sauce

Scampi

$33.00

5 Extra large prawns / sauteed in white wine / lemon butter sauce

Scallops

$34.00

Pan seared in garlic / cream & lemon juice / topped with asiago cheese / bread crumbs / baked

Salmon Piccata

$33.00

Atlantic salmon suteed / capers white wine / lemon butter sauce

Jumbo Tempura Prawns (4)

$33.00

served with cocktail sauce & our house aioli

Prime Rib Regular

$39.00

Slow roasted 5 hours / creamed horseradish/ classic Yorkshire pudding

Prime Rib Large

$42.00

Slow roasted 5 hours / creamed horseradish/ classic Yorkshire pudding

Burger & Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Mixed greens / red onions / tomato / pesto aioli / bun- make it vegan with veganaise

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Organic chicken breast / grilled / bacon / avacado / lettuce / red onion / tomato / house sauce / Dijon mustard

Tuck Burger

$18.00

beef brisket / red onion / lettuce / tomatoe / house sauce / Dijon / served with fries

Marinated Tri Tip Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Certified California Angus Beef / thinly sliced / sauteed mushrooms & onions / lettuce / tomato / bourbon barbecue sauce / roll

Desserts

Maui Pie

$12.00

Oreo cookie / macadamia nut ice cream hard chocolate topping

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

graham cracker crust / Reese's peanut butter ice cream hard chocolate topping / drizzled with caramel

Chocolate Chip Mint Pie

$7.00

Oreo cookie / mint chip ice cream hard chocolate topping

Bananafana

$12.00

fresh bananas / vanilla ice cream / caramel sauce

Friar Tuck’s on the corner of Pine & Commercial Street in Nevada City’s Historic District has been a festive dining and lounge experience since 1973. Friar Tuck’s features a warm, unique atmosphere with friendly staff, an extensive steak, seafood and fondue menu, award-winning wine list, classic cocktails, and live music nightly.

111 N Pine St, Nevada City, CA 95959

