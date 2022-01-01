Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
631 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Friar Tuck’s on the corner of Pine & Commercial Street in Nevada City’s Historic District has been a festive dining and lounge experience since 1973. Friar Tuck’s features a warm, unique atmosphere with friendly staff, an extensive steak, seafood and fondue menu, award-winning wine list, classic cocktails, and live music nightly.
Location
111 N Pine St, Nevada City, CA 95959
Gallery
