Fricano's Manistee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale-casual waterfront eatery offering American food, plus craft beer, wine & patio seating
Location
440 River Street, Manistee, MI 49660
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jamesport Brewing Co. - Ludington
No Reviews
410 South James Street Ludington, MI 49431
View restaurant
Betsie River Pizza & Subs - Crystal Mountain-BRP
No Reviews
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr Thompsonville, MI 49683
View restaurant