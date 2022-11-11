Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fricano's Manistee

review star

No reviews yet

440 River Street

Manistee, MI 49660

Pizza
Caesar
Jalepeno Corn Fritters

Soft drinks

Soda

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Ice Tea, Sprite

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Pop

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.00

White Milk

$2.00

Beer

Bell's Quite Brite

$4.00

Blake's triple jam

$3.25

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona Extra

$4.00

Founders IPA

$4.00

Glutenberg GF

$5.00

Guiness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Killians

$4.00

Labbatts

$3.50

Labbatts N/A

$3.50

Ludington Tangelo Dream

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Perrin Black

$3.25

Stella

$5.00

Strohs

$3.50

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Two Hearted

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.25

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Vanilla

$6.50

Absolute Raspberry

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Titos

$6.50

Well Gin

$4.25

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Rum

$4.25

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Cruzan Dark

$4.25

Cruzan Light

$4.25

Malibu

$5.50

Meyers

$5.50

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$6.00

1800

$7.00

Avion Silver

$11.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Sauza Blue

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Bushmills

$7.50

Canadian Club

$5.25

Crown Royal

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Fireball

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

JIm Beam

$5.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

JIm Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford

$10.50

Woodford Dbl Oak

$11.00

Woodford Rye

$10.50

Well Scotch

$4.25

Cutty Sark

$5.50

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlevit

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Amaretto House

$4.50

B & B

$10.50

Baileys

$8.50

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.50

Drambuie

$10.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$11.50

Hartley VSOP

$4.25

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Midori

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Rum Chata

$7.50

Wine

Cabernet, Bonanza GLS

$10.00

Malbec, Trapiche GLS

$8.00

Merlot, Hahn GLS

$10.00

Conundrum, Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Zinfandel, Carnivor GLS

$8.00

Cabernet, House GLS

$5.00

Merlot, House GLS

$5.00

Pinot Noir, House GLS

$5.00

Chianti, La Maialina GLS

$8.00

Cabernet, Bonanza BTL

$38.00

Cabernet, Franciscan BTL

$55.00

Cabernet, Beuhler BTL

$70.00

Malbec, Trapiche BTL

$30.00

Merlot, Hahn BTL

$38.00

Pinot Noir, Benton Lane BTL

$70.00

Conundrum, Red Blend BTL

$34.00

Red Blend, Napa Quilt BTL

$60.00

Zinfandel, Carnivor BTL

$30.00

Cabernet, House BTL

$18.00

Merlot, House BTL

$18.00

Pinot Noir, House BTL

$18.00

Chianti, La Maialina BTL

$30.00

Chardonnay, Cline GLS

$9.00

Chardonnay, House GLS

$5.00

Late Harvest Reisling, Blackstar GLS

$9.00

Pinot Grigio, Chloe GLS

$8.00

Prosecco, Astoria GLS

$9.00

Semi Dry Reisling, Blackstar GLS

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, 13 Degrees GLS

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Hess Shirtail GLS

$8.00

Unoaked Chardonnay, Seaglass GLS

$7.00

Pinot Grigio, House GLS

$5.00

Moscato, House GLS

$5.00

Champagne, Veuve Clicquot BTL

$105.00

Chardonnay, Cline BTL

$34.00

Chardonnay, Napa BTL

$50.00

Chardonnay, House BTL

$18.00

Late Harvest Reisling, Blackstar BTL

$34.00

Pinot Grigio, Chloe BTL

$30.00

Prosecco, Astoria BTL

$40.00

Semi Dry Reisling, Blackstar BTL

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc, 13 Degrees BTL

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Hess Shirtail BTL

$30.00

Unoaked Chardonnay, Seaglass BTL

$26.00

Pinot Grigio, House BTL

$18.00

Moscato, House BTL

$18.00

Shareables

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Giant Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Fricano Fries

$10.00

Jalepeno Corn Fritters

$11.00

Smoked Whitefish Spread

$13.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00

Hummus

$12.00

Nachos

$13.00

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Kale & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Toasty Brussels

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

River St.

$11.00

Caesar

$11.00

Derby

$12.50

Side Salad

Side Salad
$4.50

Side Salad (Copy)

$4.50

Pizza

Pizza

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$16.00

Greek Pizza

$16.00

Veggie Lovers

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, pulled chicken, tomato, and green pepper

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Entrees

Half Chicken

$23.00

Butterflied Shrimp

$25.00

Crispy Walleye

$23.00

Perch

$23.00

Kids Menu

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded chicken smothered with our house made buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce, tomato, and drizzle of ranch on warm hoagie

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow roasted pork with honey bbq, topped with creamy slaw on hoagie roll

Fricano's Italian Beef

$14.00

Roast Beef, house cheese, pepperoncini & au jus on hoagie roll

Crispy Fish sandwich

$14.00

Sides

House Made Potato Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Made fresh everyday and seasoned with special house seasoning

House Made Tortilla Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Made fresh everyday and lightly salted

Side Anchovies

$1.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Fries

$4.00

Soup

Feature Soup

$5.00

Our featured weekly soup

Weekly Features

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding

$6.50

Holloween Pizza Special

Plain Cheese special

$8.00

Pepperoni special

$10.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale-casual waterfront eatery offering American food, plus craft beer, wine & patio seating

Website

Location

440 River Street, Manistee, MI 49660

Directions

