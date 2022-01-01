  • Home
Fricano's Muskegon Lake 1050 West Western Avenue

1050 West Western Avenue

Muskegon, MI 49441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beer

SCP

$6.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$5.50

Two Hearted Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Pitcher-Bud Light

$15.00

Pitcher-SCP

$20.00

Pitcher-Two Hearted

$20.00

Pitcher-Caramel Apple Cider

$18.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Pitcher- Miller Lite

$15.00

2 Hearted

$6.00

All Day IPA

$5.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Killian's Irish Red

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$3.50

Labatt Blue Light

$3.50

Labatt N/A

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50Out of stock

PBR

$3.50

Flannel Mouth Cider

$6.00

Perrin Black

$5.50

Truly, Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Wheezin Juice

$6.00

Whiteclaw Lime

$5.00

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Grapefruit Mojito

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$5.00

Kahlua N Cream

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Maker's Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$7.00

Paloma

$8.00

Perfect Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Smokey Mountain Mule

$10.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

TEDS Bloody Mary

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

VCR

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$9.00

Wine Highball

$7.00

Drink Specials

The Manistee Sunshine

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Strawberry Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mixed Berry Mojito

$9.00

Cranberry Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Blackberry Martini

$12.00

Cranberry Apple Mule

$11.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Martini

$12.00

Caramel Apple Whiskey

$12.00

Liquor

B & B

$10.50

Mr. Boston

$4.00

Hartley VSOP

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.25

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Amaretto

$4.25

Baileys

$8.50

Blue Curacao

$4.25

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.50

Dekuyper Banana

$4.25

Dekuyper Buttershots

$4.25

Dekuyper Coco - Dark

$4.25

Dekuyper Coco - Light

$4.25

Dekuyper Green Menthe

$4.25

Dekuyper Green White

$4.25

Dekuyper Peppermint

$4.25

Dekuyper Peachtree

$4.25

Dekuyper Rootbeer

$5.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$4.25

Di Saronno

$8.00

Drambuie

$10.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Gran Mariner

$11.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Midori

$5.50

RumChata

$7.50

EC PREMIUM LIQUOR

$8.00

Well Rum

$4.25

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Cruzan Dark

$4.25

Cruzan Light

$4.25

Malibu

$5.50

Meyers Rum

$5.50

Mount Gay

$6.00

Well Scotch

$4.25

Cutty Sark

$5.50

Dewars White Label

$7.00

Glenlevit

$12.00

Well Tequila

$4.25

1800 Silver

$7.00

Avion Silver

$11.50

El Toro

$4.25

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Sauza Blue

$5.50

Well Vodka

$4.25

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Vanilla

$6.50

Absolut Raspberry

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Kettle One

$7.50

Tito's

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$4.25

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Bushmills Irish

$7.50

Canadian Club

$5.25

Crown Royal

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Evan Williams - Single Barrel

$8.00

Fireball

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$8.50

Screwball PB Whiskey

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Wild Turkey - 101

$7.50

Woodford

$10.50

Martini's

Choc. Covered Cherry

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cupids Arrow

$10.00

Dirty Birdie

$10.00

French Kiss

$10.00

Hazelnut Dream

$10.00

Kamikaze Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mint Martini

$10.00

Mudslide Martini

$10.00

Ted-Tini

$10.00

The Limon

$10.00

The Passion

$10.00

Shots

Blue Kamikaze

$7.50

Dirty Girl Scout

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Kamikaze Shot

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.50

Sicilian Kiss Shot

$6.50

White Gummy Bear

$7.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Henry Weinhards

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Wine

Risata, Raven Red GLS

$10.00

Cline, Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Trapiche, Malbec GLS

$7.00

Conundrum, Red Blend GLS

$8.00

Hahn, Merlot GLS

$10.00

Bonanza, Cabernet GLS

$10.00

La Maialina, Chianti GLS

$8.00

House, Cabernet GLS

$5.00

House, Merlot GLS

$5.00

House, Pinot Noir GLS

$5.00

EC Premium Red GLS

$8.00

EC House Red GLS

$7.00

Black Star, Late Harvest - Riesling GLS

$9.00

Black Star, Semi Dry - Riesling GLS

$9.00

Chloe, Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

13° Celsius, Sauvignon, Blanc GLS

$8.00

Cline, Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

House, Chardonnay GLS

$5.00

House, Pinot Grigio GLS

$5.00

House, Moscato GLS

$5.00

EC Premium White GLS

$8.00

EC House White GLS

$7.00

Risata, Raven Red BTL

$38.00

Cline, Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Trapiche, Malbec BTL

$26.00

Conundrum, Red Blend BTL

$30.00

Hahn, Merlot BTL

$38.00

Bonanza, Cabernet BTL

$38.00

La Maialina, Chianti BTL

$30.00

House, Cabernet BTL

$18.00

House, Merlot BTL

$18.00

House, Pinot Noir BTL

$18.00

Black Star, Late Harvest - Riesling BTL

$34.00

Black Star, Semi Dry - Riesling BTL

$34.00

Chloe, Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

13° Celsius, Sauvignon, Blanc BTL

$30.00

Cline, Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

House, Chardonnay BTL

$18.00

House, Pinot Grigio BTL

$18.00

House, Moscato BTL

$18.00

The Summer Water, Rose GLS

$10.00

The Summer Water, Rose BTL

$19.00

Kedem BTL

$26.00

Cristalano Split, Brut GLS

$8.00

Poema Dulce, Asti

$39.00

Pizza

P

$12.80

PM

$13.60

PS

$13.60

PGP

$13.60

PSM

$13.60

PMGP

$14.40

PSGP

$14.40

S

$12.80

SM

$13.60

SGP

$13.60

SMGP

$14.40

M

$12.80

MGP

$13.60

GP

$12.80

CUSTOM PIZZA

$12.00

EBA

$15.20

E

$16.00

CHEESE

$12.00

PARM PACKET

$0.25

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$8.99

Cheese Breadsticks

$10.49

Salads

Small Salad

$5.99

Large Salad

$8.99
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1050 West Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49441

Directions

