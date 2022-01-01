Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Frida Room

811 Reviews

$$

1454 W 18th St

Chicago, IL 60608

Popular Items

Chilaquiles Verdes
Breakfast Burrito
HORCHATA

Mexico

Huevos a la Mexicana

Huevos a la Mexicana

$13.00

Scrambler with tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. Served with homemade refried beans and tortillas

Mexican Toast

Mexican Toast

$13.50

Panini toast with guacamole and your choice of bacon or sunny-side up eggs. Served with seasoned potatoes

Molletes

Molletes

$12.50

An authentic dish from Mexico City! Toast with our homemade refried beans, mozarella cheese, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with seasoned house potatoes.

Rancheros

Rancheros

$13.50

Two delicious over easy eggs on a crispy tortilla with chipotle beans, queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served with seasoned house potatoes.

Chilaquiles Rojos

Chilaquiles Rojos

$14.00

Fried tortilla chips bathed in our red chipotle salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.50

Fried tortilla chips bathed in our green tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.

Chilaquiles Campechanos

Chilaquiles Campechanos

$15.00

Fried tortilla chips bathed in a mix of our red chipotle and tomatillo green salsas, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.

Enchiladas / Huevos

Enchiladas / Huevos

$14.50

Fried tortillas filled with cheese, smothered in our homemade tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro and eggs

Enfrijoladas / Huevos

Enfrijoladas / Huevos

$14.50

Fried tortillas filled with cheese, covered with our homemade refried beans, Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onions, cilantro and eggs any style.

Bistec A La Mexicana

Bistec A La Mexicana

$16.50

Served with chopped steak, onion, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, homemade refried beans and two eggs any style. Served with tortillas

Divorciados

Divorciados

$13.50

Sunny side up eggs with green and red salsa split by chilaquiles tossed in both salsas topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro and onion

Skillets

All skillets served with three eggs cooked your way, and your choice of tortillas, toast or pancakes.
Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$14.00

House potatoes, onions, broccoli, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, toast or pancakes.

Chicken Skillet

Chicken Skillet

$15.50

Chicken, house potatoes, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, toast or pancakes.

Meat Lovers Skillet

Meat Lovers Skillet

$15.50

Ham, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, pancakes or toast.

Steak Skillet

Steak Skillet

$15.50

Steak, house potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and our house seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, pancakes or toast.

Pancakes & Toast

Classic Pancakes

Classic Pancakes

$12.50

Two pancakes served with a side of whipped cream

Strawberry & Banana Pancakes

Strawberry & Banana Pancakes

$14.50

Two pancakes topped with strawberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream

Pancakes A La Mexicana

Pancakes A La Mexicana

$14.50

Two pancakes with cajeta or lechera, sprinkles and fresh strawberries

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$12.50

Drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream

Fruit Topped French Toast

Fruit Topped French Toast

$15.50

French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream

Kids FTFT

Kids FTFT

$9.00

Half order of Fruit Topped French Toast

Kids Strawberry Banana Pancakes

Kids Strawberry Banana Pancakes

$8.00

Short stack of SbP

Eggs

All eggs are served with your choice of house potatoes, homemade refried beans, side of sliced tomatoes and your choice of tortillas, toast, or pancakes.
Eggs Any Style

Eggs Any Style

$13.00
Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

5oz steak

Omelet Your way

Omelet Your way

$15.00
Kids EAS

Kids EAS

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with your choice of house potatoes, sliced tomatoes.
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

(Bacon or Ham) egg, provolone cheese, pepper, tomato, onions wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$13.50

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with house made chipotle aioli

Chivito Sandwich

Chivito Sandwich

$15.50

Steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house chipotle aioli

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$14.50

Angus beef, a sunny-side up egg, grilled onions, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli

Steak & Egg Sandwich

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$14.50

Steak, scrambled egg, American cheese, and grilled onions

Breakfast Sides

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00
White Toast

White Toast

$2.00
Wheat Toast

Wheat Toast

$2.00
English Muffin

English Muffin

$2.00
Two Bacon Strips

Two Bacon Strips

$3.00
Two Sausage Patties

Two Sausage Patties

$3.00
Two Sausage Links

Two Sausage Links

$3.00
Avocado

Avocado

$3.00
Half Order French Toast

Half Order French Toast

$7.00
Side of Pancakes (2)

Side of Pancakes (2)

$5.00
House Potatoes

House Potatoes

$3.00
Order Fries

Order Fries

$5.00
Side of Eggs

Side of Eggs

$4.00
Side of Beans

Side of Beans

$3.00
Chicken

Chicken

$3.00
5oz Steak

5oz Steak

$5.00
Ham

Ham

$3.00
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$1.00
Side Pico de Gallo

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00
Side Queso Fresco

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00
Side Cilantro

Side Cilantro

$1.00
Side Red Onions

Side Red Onions

$1.00
Side Mayo Regular

Side Mayo Regular

$1.00
Side Chipotle Aioli

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

Appetizers

Molletes Apptzr

$13.00

An authentic dish from Mexico City! Toast with our homemade refried beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and queso fresco. (4 Pieces)

Guacamole Con Chips

Guacamole Con Chips

$11.00

House made guacamole (Tomato, onions, cilantro and jalapeños) with chips. ***No modifications***

Frijoles Con Chips

Frijoles Con Chips

$9.00

Refried beans with tortilla chips

Sincronizada

Sincronizada

$13.00

Ham, Fresh Mozzarella Between Two Flour Tortillas. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic dressing.

Burgers

Served with your choice of Fresh fries, onion rings, house salad.
Art District Burger

Art District Burger

$15.50

Angus beef with grilled strawberries, blueberry compote, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$15.00

Angus beef with grilled pineapple, ham, chipotle pepper and pepper jack cheese

Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$15.50

Angus beef with caramelized onions, mushrooms, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese

Veggie Burger (V)

Veggie Burger (V)

$14.00

Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Pepper Jack Cheese

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$14.50

Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, chipolte aioli

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of French fries, onion rings, house salad. Fruit cup $3. Add bacon $3 or avocado $2
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken marinated in chimichurri sauce served with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Ribeye, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions and chipotle aioli

BLTA Sandwich

BLTA Sandwich

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli

Eggplant Sandwich

Eggplant Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted eggplant, tomato, spinach and mozzarella cheese

Paninis

Served with your choice of Fresh fries, onion rings, house salad
Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$14.00

Tomato, onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and chipotle aioli

Vegetarian Panini

Vegetarian Panini

$13.00

Tomato, onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and chipotle aioli

Salads

Poppy Seed Chicken Salad

Poppy Seed Chicken Salad

$16.00

Lettuce, spinach, fresco cheese, strawberries, pineapple, nuts and poppy seed dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, spinach, onions, olives, house dressed. Add 5oz ($4) or chicken ($3)

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic dressing.

Lighter Side

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Vanilla yogurt topped with seasonal fruit and crunchy granola (Pineapple, strawberry, apple, banana)

Fresh Fruit Plate

Fresh Fruit Plate

$11.00

Seasonal fruit platter served with yogurt dip (Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana and Apple)

Coffee

Coffee

$3.75
Tea

Tea

$3.50
Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$5.50
Azteca

Azteca

$5.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00
Single Cortadito

Single Cortadito

$3.00
Double Cortadito

Double Cortadito

$5.00
Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$5.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.50
Iced Cool Brew

Iced Cool Brew

$5.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
2x Espresso

2x Espresso

$5.00

Beverages

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50
Strawberry Limonade

Strawberry Limonade

$4.50

House made

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed

Lg Oj

Lg Oj

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed

Strawberry O.J.

Strawberry O.J.

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Member's Mark 10oz

LG Apple Juice

$4.00
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.50
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.50
Milk / Kids

Milk / Kids

$2.50
LG Milk

LG Milk

$3.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
HORCHATA

HORCHATA

$4.50
JAMAICA

JAMAICA

$3.50
MEXICAN SODA

MEXICAN SODA

$4.00

Merchandise

Cold To Go Tumbler

Cold To Go Tumbler

$14.99
Cup

Cup

$12.99
DSCT To Go Tumbler

DSCT To Go Tumbler

$9.99
Frida Blend 1 Lb

Frida Blend 1 Lb

$10.00
Frida Blend 1/2 lb.

Frida Blend 1/2 lb.

$6.00

Frida Gift Set $35

$34.99

Frida Gift Set $50

$49.99

GIFT CARD 10

$10.00
Gift Card 100

Gift Card 100

$100.00
Gift Card 25

Gift Card 25

$25.00
Gift Card 50

Gift Card 50

$50.00
Hats

Hats

$17.99
Hot To Go Tumbler

Hot To Go Tumbler

$14.99
Lg Frida Candle

Lg Frida Candle

$17.99
Salsa

Salsa

$7.00
Sm Frida Candle

Sm Frida Candle

$12.99
Stickers

Stickers

$1.99
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$35.00
T Shirts

T Shirts

$17.99
Tattoos

Tattoos

$1.99

COLD & HOT TRAVEL MUG

$24.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.50

Fried tortilla chips bathed in our green tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.

3 Vegetarian Tacos

$15.00

3 Tacos De Pollo Al Pastor

$16.00

3 Tacos De Camaron

$18.00

3 Sopes De Chorizo

$15.00

3 Tostadas De Ceviche

$18.00
Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$15.50

Angus beef with caramelized onions, mushrooms, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese

1/2 De Oysters

$22.00

1 Dz De Oysters

$29.00

French Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pineapple Guac & Chips

$15.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A locally-owned cafe offering an array of modern Mexican & American breakfast and lunch favorites. A preferred weekend brunch spot with staples like chilaquilles, pancakes, and paninis. Come in and enjoy, or order for pick-up with 20% off!

Location

1454 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

