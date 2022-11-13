Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

82 Reviews

$$$

5786 Mosholu Ave

Bronx, NY 10471

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Burrito
Guacamole

Frida Tacos Specials

Mexican Coffee

$3.00

Chocolate Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla

$14.00

Homemade Tortilla Filled With Oaxaca Cheese, Grilled Chorizo, Potatoes, Served With Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Crema Mexicana & House Salad

Short Rib Flautas

$13.00

Crispy Fried Corn Tortilla Filled With Braised Short Ribs, Cheese Topped Off With Crema Mexicana, Salsa Verde & Roja

Burrito Arrachera

$20.00

Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito Served With Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Crema Mexican, Rice, Beans, & Cheese-

Cucumber Mint Lime Agua Fresca

$4.50

Appetizers

Empanada de Pollo

$9.00

Chicken Tinga, Crema Mexicana, Queso Fresco, & Chipotle Aioli

Frida Flautas

$10.00

Three Crispy Corn Tortilla Filled with Chicken Tinga, Topping with Salsa Pasilla, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco and Crema Mexicana

Frida Nachos

$9.00

Pickle Jalapeños, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Crema Mexicana Choice of Meat

Guacamole

$12.00

Avocado, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Tomato, Onions, Served with Tortillas Chips

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Confity Pico de Dallo, Homemade Corn Tortillas Choice Chorizo

Sopa de Pollo

$8.00

Zucchini, Carrots, Onions, String Beans, Potatoes, Chicken Breast

Tostaditas

$11.00

Chicken Tinga, Beans, Salsa Verde, and Roja, Queso Cotija Topped with Iceberg Lettuce

Ceviche Mixto

$15.00

Scallops, Calamari, White Fish, Shrimp, Mango, Avocado, Tomato, Citrus, with Crispy Tortillas Chips

Tostadita de Ceviche

$13.00

Lettuce, Avocado, and Cabbage, Fresh Ceviche

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.00

Fried Cauliflower Tossed With Jalapeño Aioli, & Cotija Breadcrumbs

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$11.95

Chili Marinated Pork, Grilled Pineapple , Onions and Cilantro

Cauliflower Tacos

$8.95

Avocado, Red Cabbage, Habanero Mango Salsa

Cecina Tacos

$11.95

Thin Sliced Beef, Roasted Jalapenos, Onions, Beans Puree and Queso Fresco

Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Chili Marinated Chicken Thighs, Cilantro, and Cucumber Lemon Yogurt Sauce

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi, with Chipotle Mayo and Jicama Coleslaw

Short Ribs Taco

$14.00

Short Ribs, Cheese, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo Guajillo Sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Chile Marinated Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Tacos Campechanos

$14.00

Al Pastor, Cecina, Chorizo, Topped Off With, Jalapeño Escabeche

Steak Tacos

$12.95

Grilled Steak Avocado & Pico de Gallo

Surf & Turf Tacos

$15.95

Short Ribs and Shrimp, Chipotle Aioli, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo Queso Fresco

Tres Amigos

$13.00

Chicken, Al Pastor, and Fish Tacos

Ground Beef Tacos

$12.00

Chopped Ground Beef, Topped off with Tomato, & Lettuce

Ribeye Tacos

$15.00

Ribeye Steak, Topped off with Melted Cheese, Onions, Molcajete Sauce

Entrees

Mexican Burger

$17.00

8 Oz Beef Burger Topped Off With Chipotle Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Avocado Served With Crispy French Fries

Burrito

$13.95

Flour Tortilla Rolled With Cheese Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Crema Mexicana Choice of Chicken With Mestiza Sauce or Salsa Verde Steak With Mole Sauce Shrimp With Chipotle Sauce Vegetable With Tomato Sauce-

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp Marinated in Chipotle Sauce Rice & Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Crema Mexicana

Carne Asada Tamipuena

$23.95

Grilled Skirt, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Peppers, Onions, & One Cheese Mole Enchilada

Chile Rellonos

$20.95

Roasted Poblano Pepper Filled With Shrimp, & Cheese, Served With Rice, Beans Chipotle Cream Sauce

Chimichanga

$15.95

Crispy Fried Flour Tortilla Filled With Chicken, Cheese, Peppers, & Onions Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Crema Mexicana

Enchiladas

$13.95

Three Corn Tortillas Filled Choice of Chicken & Cheese With Mestiza Sauce Topped Off With Lettuce & Queso Fresco- Chicken & Cheese With Tomatillo Sauce Topped Off With Onions, Crema Mexicana & Queso Fresco- Steak & Cheese With Mole Sauce Topped Off With White Onions, & Queso Fresco - Cheese With Chipotle Tomato Sauce Topped Off With Lettuce, Crema Mexicana, & Queso Fresco

Fajita

$15.00

Onions, Peppers On a Sizzle Plate Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Crema Mexicana

Pastel Azteca

$15.95

Three Layers Of Corn Tortillas Filled With Braised Chicken Tinga, Chihuahua Cheese, Corn, Peppers, Topped Off With Poblano Cream Sauce-

Pollo Relleno

$16.95

Stuffed chicken breast, Mexican cheese, mushrooms, spinach, chipotle with crema served with Mashed Potatoes

Quesadilla

$8.95

Homemade Corn Tortillas Filled with Oaxaca Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Crema Mexicana

Salmon Fillet

$22.95

Salmon Fillet Grilled Salmon Fillet Served With Mini Peppers, Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Avocado,& Pipian Verde

White Fish

$20.00

Parmesan Crusted Grilled White Fish Served With Mashed Potatoes, & Caper Tarter Sauce

Ribeye Steak

$27.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak Served With Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Carrots, Zucchini, Cauliflower & Mushroom Cream Sauce

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Romaine, Chicken, Pickle Onions, Chorizo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Apple, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Tijuana Caesar

$9.95

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Croutons Tossed in Ceasar Dressing

Ensalada de Frida

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Mango, Carrots, Jicama, Lemon Ginger Dressing

Quinoa Bowl Salad

$13.00

Quinoa, Cucumbers, Tomato, Black Beans, Avocado, Sweet Corn, Chopped Lettuce, Ginger Basil Lemon Vinaigrette-

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Chicken Finger

$7.95

Sliders

$7.95

Kids Taco

$7.95

Desserts

Flan Caserro

$8.00

Fried Churros

$8.00

Fried Oreo Cookies

$7.50

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Sides

Corn on the Cobb

$5.00

Grilled Corn Topped Off With Mayonnaise, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder-

Esquite

$6.00

Roasted Shredded Corn Topped Off With Mayonnaises, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder

French Fries

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts Topped Off With Chorizo & Cotija Cheese

Chorizo

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Maduros

$6.00

Fried Sweet Plantains Topped Off With Honey Sour Cream, & Queso Fresco

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Side of Tortillas

$3.00

Side of

Waffle Fries

$6.50

Side Salsa

Mesa Sauce 8 oz

$5.00

De Arbol

$1.00

Verde Cruda

$1.00

De Ajo

$1.00

Molcajete

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Agua de Jamaica

$4.00

Agua de Lemon

$4.00

Agua de Pina

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Agua de Mango

$4.00

Football Menu

Chorizo Croquettes

$12.95

Fried Chorizo & Cheese Croquettes Served With Jalapeño Aioli & Avocado Sauce

Wings

$13.95

Buffalo Wings Or Sweet Chili Topped Off Sesame Seeds Served With Carrots, Celery, & Blue Cheese

Trio Sliders

$13.95

Ground Beef Topped Off With Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, & Chipotle Aioli Buffalo Chicken Topped Off With Blue Cheese Beef Short Ribs Topped Off With Guacamole Served With Crispy French Fries

Crispy Jerk Shrimp Sliders

$13.95

Crispy Jerk Marinated Shrimp Tossed In Chipotle Aioli Topped Off With Pineapple Sauce Served With French Fries

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx, NY 10471

Directions

