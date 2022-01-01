- Home
Frida West Hartford
No reviews yet
1150 New Britain Ave
West Hartford, CT 06110
Popular Items
Specials of the Week Togo Only
Fajita Nachos
Choice of Chicken, Arrachera or Shrimp (+$3) with bell peppers, onions and melted cheese.
Chiles Rellenos
Stuffed poblano pepper, cheese, tomato salsa, rice and beans.
Tres Leche Cake
Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with strawberries rain.
Alambre Chicken
Traditional Mexican Night Dinner. (In Mexico) With green bell peppers, onions, queso Oaxaca, Beacon, pico de gallo and 4 corn Tortillas.
Alambre Steak
Traditional Mexican Night Dinner. (In Mexico) With green bell peppers, onions, queso Oaxaca, Beacon, pico de gallo and 4 corn Tortillas.
Alambre Carnitas
Traditional Mexican Night Dinner. (In Mexico) With green bell peppers, onions, queso Oaxaca, Beacon, pico de gallo and 4 corn Tortillas.
Enchiladas verdes
Enchiladas potosinas
Huevos Divorciados
Frida Veggies Omelet
Chorizo And Eggs
Chilaquiles Verdes
Kids Option
Mexican Shrimp
Frida Surf &Turf
Chiken Mole
Kids Brrito
Fathers Day Lava Cake
Margaritas, Beer and more
Casa De Frida Margarita
Picante Margarita
Seasonal Margarita
Avocado Margarita
Moscow Mule
Mezcalita
Cantarito
Mandarin Cosmo
Mandarin Moscow Mule
Grapefruit Moscow Mule
Guinness
Founders All Day IPA
High Noon
ENTRADAS (APPS)
Fresh Guacamole
with chips
Cheese Dip
Tortilla Soup With Chicken
Esquites
corn, mayo & quesa fresco
Order-Empanadas
Choice of Chicken, Beef or Cheese
Nachos
Nachos Pastor ( Pork)
Pambazo
Wings (6)
Chicken Wings 12
Ten wings per order. Choice of Buffalo-style or Mango Habanero
4 Oz Salsa
8oz salsa
8 Oz Salsa Habanero
12 oz salsa
Large chips
Small chips
32 oz salsa
Add Extra tortilla (4) corn
Add Extra tortilla 4 flour
Add Extra tortilla 4 mix
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Rice/Beans
Wings (12)
Frida Salad
Mix green lettuce, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, queso Panela, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Mix Green And Apples
Farmstand
Sour Cream 8oz
S16 Oz Salsa
Side Celery And Carrots
Cheesy Bacon Fries
Bean Dip
MARISCOS (SEAFOOD)
Tostadas De Pulpo (Octopus/Tostadas/Cold/dish)
Aguachile(raw Shrimp)
Crudo (Raw) shrimp, tomatillo sauce, onions, cilantro, cucumber and Avocado slices. Cold Dish!
Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo (shrimp/garlic)
Garlic Shrimp with rice, salad, and avocado.
Camarones Ala Diabla (shrimp/diabla\sauce)
Shrimp, diabla sauce, garlic, epazote (mexican/herb), Rice, salad and avocado.
L-Ceviche Mixed
Fish, shrimp and octopus mix with red onions, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, lime and avocado
Cocktail/shrimp And Octupous Cold Dish)
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, FRIDA sauce and Avocado! Cold Dish!
Frida Mango Tower
Fish ceviche, shrimp, octopus, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, cilantro, avocado slices, Mango slices, Tajin (chili/lime seasoning) and Frida Sauce
Frida Tower
Fish ceviche, shrimp, octopus, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, cilantro, avocado slices and Frida Sauce
Tacos Baja Fish (fried)
3. Corn tortillas, (breaded) white wild fish, coleslaw, avocado slices, smoky chipotle sauce and rice.
Tacos De Camaron
3 Corn Shrimp tacos, sauteed onions, FRIDA Mango pico de gallo, Smoky chipotle sauce and rice!
Tacos De Pescado(Grill/fish/taco)
3 Corn tortillas, grilled white wild fish, coleslaw, chipotle sauce and rice.
Tostadas De Camaron(shrimp/tostadas) (Copy)
2 Corn Tostadas , shrimp, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, avocado.
Huachinango al mojo (red snapper)
Huachinango(red snapper) a la Veracruzana
Tacos, Burritos, Quesadilla, Sopes, huarache
Burrito
Loaded with rice, refried beans, or Black beans (Choose your beans) cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito plain,( rice,beans,chz,tomato)
Or black beans .
Enchiladas Potosinas
Burrito Veggie
Mexican rice, refried beans, or black beans ( choose your beans) , cheese, bell peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, pico de gallo and sour cream
Coyoacan Board
**Serves two people**Arrachera, grilled shrimp, chicken breast, chorizo, queso, rice refried beans and tortillas.
Fajitas Frida
Choice of Steak, Chicken, Vegetable or Shrimp (+$2). With rice, refried beans, or black beans (choose your beans) sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Picada Frida
Arrachera, pork carnitas, grilled shrimp trio with refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas. (Serving 2 people )
Pollo Chipotle
Chicken breast strips, tomatoes, onions, chipotle, rice and refried beans
Quesadilla Chicken
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
Quesadilla Cheese
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
Quesadilla Chorizo
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
Quesadilla Steak
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
Frida Tacos (4)
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
Frida Baja Fish Tacos (3) (Fried)
Three per order. Corn tortillas, fried white wild fish, coleslaw, avocado slices, chipotle sauce and rice
Quesadilla Veggie
Kids Corn or Flour Taco & Fries
Kids Chicken tenders & Fries
Kids Flour Quesadilla/Cheese & Fries
Gringa \ (Pastor /pork)
Sopes Plain
3 Handmade corn dough, refried beans , onions, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco .
Sopes Veggie
Sopes with Meat
Tacos Campechanos
4 Tacos, arrachera, home-made chorizo, nopales, cebollas de cambray. ( scallions)
Huarache Veggies
Huarache Meat
Enchiladas De Mole
Flautas Chicken
Flautas Beef
Frida's Birria Tacos (3)
Family Meals- Togo only
National Taco Day (10) Only Tacos
Ten Taco Meal. Choice of up to two meats (served half & half). Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo and salsa.
Family Fajitas Meal For (4ppl)
Choice of up to two options (served half & half) with Bell pepper, onions, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa and choice of 12 corn or flour tortillas.
Catering Tacos For 20 PPL (3 Pcs ) Each
Catering 48 Wings Mango Habanero
Catering Tacos For 15 Ppl 2 Each
Full Tray Chiken Fajitas
Veggies Quesadilla Catering (18 Pcs )
9' Fresh Guacamole WITH LARGE CHIPS
Esquites 15 Ppl
Hafl Tray Esquites 15 PPL
EMPANADAS TRAY 15PCS
Family Taco Meal
Desserts
WHITE Wine Bottles
RED Wine Bottles
Apps
National Chiken Wing + Fries
Queso Fundido
Cheese Bean Dip
Nachos Frida
shredded chicken or beef with corn tortillas chips, refried beans, cheese dip, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream!
4.oz Queso Dip
Frida Platter
Cheesy Bacon Fries
Bean Dip
National Fries
2 Nopales
Dessert
Flan
Ice Cream
Pan De Elote
Churros
Pastel De Chocolate
Churros Stuffed Caramel
Gelato Chocolate
Sorbette
Churros Cumpleaños Solo Uno
Pastel Con Fruta
Catering
Strawerry Churros
Mexican Affogato
Lava Cake With Icecream
ENTREES
Flautas
Enchiladas De Mole
Enchiladas Verdes
Enchiladas Potosinas(4)
Carne Asada
Alambres Carnitas
Alambres Steak
Fajitas Carnitas
Fajitas Veggies
Fajitas Shrimp
Mix Fajitas(stk,chicken)
Fjta Shrimp And Chicken
Mole Poblano
Fajitas Steak
Fajita Chicken
Alambre Chicken
Enchiladas de Chipotle
POZOLE
Tostada Pollo
Tostada De Carne
Tostada De Pollo
Fjta Shrimp And Stk
FJTA Shrimp And Steak
FJTA Shrimp And Chicken
Trio Fajita Steak, Pollo, Camaron
Trio Fajita Stk, Pollo, Camaron
Enchiladas Potosinas (5) Chicken
Enchiladas Potosinas(5) Shrimp
Enchiladas Potosinas (5) Carnitas 4oz
Enchiladas Potosinas (5) Stk 4oz
Salads
SEAFOOD
Ceviche Mixto Frida
Octopus Tostadas (2)
FRIDA SURF AND TURF
MEXICAN SHRIMP INCLUDE JALAPENO
SHRIMP TOSTADAS(2)
MIX TOSTADAS OCTOPUS And SHRIMP
Ceviche Octopus
OCTOPUS CEVICHE
Shrimp Bowl
SIDES
Guacamole Pequeno
Avocado/slices
Beans/Rice
Rice
Beans
Chiles toreados con cebollas cambray
Jalapenos
French Fries
Small side of Shredded Cheese 2 Oz
Small Sour Cream 2 Oz
Extra Tortilla Corn
Extra Flour Tortilla
Extra Tortilla Mix
Veggies
Fresh Pico de Gallo 8oz
Side Of Chicken
Side Of Shrimp (6)
Side Of Chorizo
House Salsa 4oz
Side Steak
Side Octopus 7 Oz
Extra 2 Tortilla
4 Oz Side Of Pico De Gallo
4oz Salsa Habanero
8oz Salsa Habanero
Queso Dip 4oz
Side Carrots, Celery
Nopales (2)
Lettuce And Tomates
Pinapple Side
Shereded Chse
Tacos, Burritos, Sopes, Huarache, Etc
Taco Tuesday
Tacos De Cesina
Burrito Plain
Burrito Shrimp
Huarache Plain (Cheese)
Quesadilla Meat
Sopes plain
Sopes Veggies
Gringa (pastor)
Sopes With Meat
Burrito Baja Fish
Veggie Bowl With Steak
Veggie Bowl
Veggie Bowl With Chicken
Frida's Birria Tacos
Add Rice\ Beans For Tacos
Birria Quesadilla
L -National Chicken Quesadilla
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Caipirinha
Carajillo
El Manhatan
Expresso Martini
Frida T&T
Gardener
La Mula Loca
Long Island Iced Tea
Maria Sangrienta
Mezcal Paloma
Mezcal Sazerac
Mezcaloni
Mimosa
Mojito
Negroni
Oaxaca
Paloma
Piña Colada
Piña Colada Virgen
Sangria Roja
The City
Tlaloc
White Sangria
Zacapa Old Fashioned
Old Fashioned
Kentucky Mule
Boulevardier
Night Rider
Snake Oil
Red Riding Hood
Ghost Rider
Diablo's Fashioned
Pisco Sour
Frida Birthday Drink
Happy Pride
Heart Of Frida
Viva La Frida
Bar Menu Margs
Casa De Frida
Margarita Virgen
Virgin Mojito
Alma De Frida
Habiscus Mezcalita
Habanero Margarita
Black Forest
Skinny Margarita
Old Fashioned Four Roses
Bloody Maria
Happy Sangria Red
Happy Sangria White
Frida's Oldfashion
Mojito Day
Add Flavor
Virgen Margarita Flavored
National watermelon
Casa Azul
Food
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110