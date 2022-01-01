Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave

West Hartford, CT 06110

Popular Items

Fresh Guacamole
Burrito
Frida Tacos (4)

Frida T-shirt

Frida T-shirt

$14.00

Specials of the Week Togo Only

Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Arrachera or Shrimp (+$3) with bell peppers, onions and melted cheese.

Chiles Rellenos

$16.00

Stuffed poblano pepper, cheese, tomato salsa, rice and beans.

Tres Leche Cake

$7.00

Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with strawberries rain.

Alambre Chicken

Alambre Chicken

$17.00

Traditional Mexican Night Dinner. (In Mexico) With green bell peppers, onions, queso Oaxaca, Beacon, pico de gallo and 4 corn Tortillas.

Alambre Steak

$18.00

Traditional Mexican Night Dinner. (In Mexico) With green bell peppers, onions, queso Oaxaca, Beacon, pico de gallo and 4 corn Tortillas.

Alambre Carnitas

$18.00

Traditional Mexican Night Dinner. (In Mexico) With green bell peppers, onions, queso Oaxaca, Beacon, pico de gallo and 4 corn Tortillas.

Enchiladas verdes

$15.00
Enchiladas potosinas

Enchiladas potosinas

$13.00

Huevos Divorciados

$10.00Out of stock

Frida Veggies Omelet

$10.00Out of stock

Chorizo And Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Option

$7.00Out of stock

Mexican Shrimp

$23.00

Frida Surf &Turf

$26.00

Chiken Mole

$19.00

Kids Brrito

$8.00

Fathers Day Lava Cake

$5.00

Margaritas, Beer and more

Casa De Frida Margarita

Casa De Frida Margarita

$10.00

By law, you must be at least 21 years of age to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. A food order must be placed in order to select an alcoholic beverage.

Picante Margarita

$12.00
Seasonal Margarita

Seasonal Margarita

$13.00

By law, you must be at least 21 years of age to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. A food order must be placed in order to select an alcoholic beverage.

Avocado Margarita

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mezcalita

$12.00

Cantarito

$13.00

Mandarin Cosmo

$11.00

Mandarin Moscow Mule

$10.00

Grapefruit Moscow Mule

$9.00

Guinness

$5.00

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

ENTRADAS (APPS)

Fresh Guacamole

$11.00

with chips

Cheese Dip

$6.00
Tortilla Soup With Chicken

Tortilla Soup With Chicken

$8.00

Esquites

$6.00

corn, mayo & quesa fresco

Order-Empanadas

$11.00

Choice of Chicken, Beef or Cheese

Nachos

$13.00

Nachos Pastor ( Pork)

$14.00

Pambazo

$9.00

Wings (6)

$7.00

Chicken Wings 12

$11.00

Ten wings per order. Choice of Buffalo-style or Mango Habanero

4 Oz Salsa

$1.50

8oz salsa

$4.00

8 Oz Salsa Habanero

$5.50

12 oz salsa

$6.00

Large chips

$5.00

Small chips

$2.00

32 oz salsa

$12.00

Add Extra tortilla (4) corn

$1.50

Add Extra tortilla 4 flour

$1.50

Add Extra tortilla 4 mix

$1.50

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Rice/Beans

$6.00

Wings (12)

$11.00
Frida Salad

Frida Salad

$9.00

Mix green lettuce, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, queso Panela, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Mix Green And Apples

$9.00
Farmstand

Farmstand

$10.00

Sour Cream 8oz

$4.00

S16 Oz Salsa

$6.00

Side Celery And Carrots

$3.50

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$9.00

Bean Dip

$7.00

MARISCOS (SEAFOOD)

Tostadas De Pulpo (Octopus/Tostadas/Cold/dish)

$20.00

Aguachile(raw Shrimp)

$18.50

Crudo (Raw) shrimp, tomatillo sauce, onions, cilantro, cucumber and Avocado slices. Cold Dish!

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo (shrimp/garlic)

$20.00

Garlic Shrimp with rice, salad, and avocado.

Camarones Ala Diabla (shrimp/diabla\sauce)

$20.00

Shrimp, diabla sauce, garlic, epazote (mexican/herb), Rice, salad and avocado.

L-Ceviche Mixed

L-Ceviche Mixed

$12.00

Fish, shrimp and octopus mix with red onions, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, lime and avocado

Cocktail/shrimp And Octupous Cold Dish)

$18.00

Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, FRIDA sauce and Avocado! Cold Dish!

Frida Mango Tower

Frida Mango Tower

$26.00

Fish ceviche, shrimp, octopus, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, cilantro, avocado slices, Mango slices, Tajin (chili/lime seasoning) and Frida Sauce

Frida Tower

Frida Tower

$25.00

Fish ceviche, shrimp, octopus, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, cilantro, avocado slices and Frida Sauce

Tacos Baja Fish (fried)

Tacos Baja Fish (fried)

$19.00

3. Corn tortillas, (breaded) white wild fish, coleslaw, avocado slices, smoky chipotle sauce and rice.

Tacos De Camaron

$19.00

3 Corn Shrimp tacos, sauteed onions, FRIDA Mango pico de gallo, Smoky chipotle sauce and rice!

Tacos De Pescado(Grill/fish/taco)

$19.00

3 Corn tortillas, grilled white wild fish, coleslaw, chipotle sauce and rice.

Tostadas De Camaron(shrimp/tostadas) (Copy)

Tostadas De Camaron(shrimp/tostadas) (Copy)

$16.00

2 Corn Tostadas , shrimp, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, avocado.

Huachinango al mojo (red snapper)

$25.00

Huachinango(red snapper) a la Veracruzana

$25.00

Tacos, Burritos, Quesadilla, Sopes, huarache

Burrito

$15.00

Loaded with rice, refried beans, or Black beans (Choose your beans) cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Burrito plain,( rice,beans,chz,tomato)

$13.00

Or black beans .

Enchiladas Potosinas

Enchiladas Potosinas

$14.00

Burrito Veggie

$13.00

Mexican rice, refried beans, or black beans ( choose your beans) , cheese, bell peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, pico de gallo and sour cream

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$20.00

Shrimp, diabla sauce, rice and salad.

Coyoacan Board

Coyoacan Board

$35.00

**Serves two people**Arrachera, grilled shrimp, chicken breast, chorizo, queso, rice refried beans and tortillas.

Fajitas Frida

Fajitas Frida

$21.00

Choice of Steak, Chicken, Vegetable or Shrimp (+$2). With rice, refried beans, or black beans (choose your beans) sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Picada Frida

$28.00

Arrachera, pork carnitas, grilled shrimp trio with refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas. (Serving 2 people )

Pollo Chipotle

Pollo Chipotle

$18.00

Chicken breast strips, tomatoes, onions, chipotle, rice and refried beans

Quesadilla Chicken

Quesadilla Chicken

$15.00

Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)

Quesadilla Cheese

$12.00

Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)

Quesadilla Chorizo

$15.00

Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)

Quesadilla Steak

Quesadilla Steak

$14.00

Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)

Frida Tacos (4)

Frida Tacos (4)

$16.00

4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.

Frida Baja Fish Tacos (3) (Fried)

$19.00

Three per order. Corn tortillas, fried white wild fish, coleslaw, avocado slices, chipotle sauce and rice

Tacos De Camaron

$20.00

Three per order. Corn tortillas, grilled shrimp, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and rice

Tacos De Pescado (Grilled)

$19.00

Three per order. Corn tortillas, grilled white wild fish, coleslaw, chipotle sauce and rice

Quesadilla Veggie

$13.00

Kids Corn or Flour Taco & Fries

$5.99

Kids Chicken tenders & Fries

$5.99

Kids Flour Quesadilla/Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Camarones al Mojo De Ajo

$20.00

Shrimp Garlic, rice, salad and avocado.

Gringa \ (Pastor /pork)

$16.00

Sopes Plain

$12.00

3 Handmade corn dough, refried beans , onions, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco .

Sopes Veggie

$13.00

Sopes with Meat

$14.00
Tacos Campechanos

Tacos Campechanos

$19.00

4 Tacos, arrachera, home-made chorizo, nopales, cebollas de cambray. ( scallions)

Huarache Veggies

$14.00

Huarache Meat

$14.00

Enchiladas De Mole

$17.00

Flautas Chicken

$15.00

Flautas Beef

$14.80

Frida's Birria Tacos (3)

$21.00

Family Meals- Togo only

National Taco Day (10) Only Tacos

National Taco Day (10) Only Tacos

$30.00Out of stock

Ten Taco Meal. Choice of up to two meats (served half & half). Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo and salsa.

Family Fajitas Meal For (4ppl)

Family Fajitas Meal For (4ppl)

$58.99

Choice of up to two options (served half & half) with Bell pepper, onions, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa and choice of 12 corn or flour tortillas.

Catering Tacos For 20 PPL (3 Pcs ) Each

$235.00

Catering 48 Wings Mango Habanero

$46.00

Catering Tacos For 15 Ppl 2 Each

$120.00

Full Tray Chiken Fajitas

$279.00

Veggies Quesadilla Catering (18 Pcs )

$45.00

9' Fresh Guacamole WITH LARGE CHIPS

$56.00

Esquites 15 Ppl

$28.00

Hafl Tray Esquites 15 PPL

$24.00

EMPANADAS TRAY 15PCS

$38.00

Family Taco Meal

$58.99

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Pastel De Chocolate

$5.00
Flan

Flan

$6.00

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Pan De Elote

$7.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock
Whole 3 Milks Cake With Fruit ( Call To Order)

Whole 3 Milks Cake With Fruit ( Call To Order)

$48.00

Churros filled with cajeta

$6.00

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Lava Cake With Ice Cream

$6.00

WHITE Wine Bottles

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Josh Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Sea Glass Reisling

$30.00

RED Wine Bottles

BTL Bodegas Malbec

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Cabernet Atom California

$38.00

BTL Parducci PN

$40.00

BTL Finca Nueva

$42.00

Apps

Frida's Fresh Guacamole

$11.00

National Chiken Wing + Fries

$6.00

Esquites

$6.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Nachos Pastor

$14.00

Order-Empanadas

$11.00

Choice of Chicken, Beef or Cheese

Cheese Dip

$7.00

Cheese Bean Dip

$7.00

Wings (12)

$14.00

Wings (6)

$8.00

Nachos Frida

$13.00

shredded chicken or beef with corn tortillas chips, refried beans, cheese dip, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream!

Pambazo

$11.00

Tortilla Soup With Chicken

$8.00

4.oz Queso Dip

$2.00

Frida Platter

$15.00

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$10.00

Bean Dip

$7.00

National Fries

$5.00Out of stock

2 Nopales

$6.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.50

Ice Cream

$6.00

Pan De Elote

$7.00

Tres Leche Cake

$7.00

Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with strawberries rain.

Churros

$6.00

Pastel De Chocolate

$5.00

Churros Stuffed Caramel

$7.50

Gelato Chocolate

$6.50

Sorbette

$6.00

Pastel Con Fruta

$43.00

Strawerry Churros

$7.50

Mexican Affogato

$10.00

Lava Cake With Icecream

$6.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Chiles Rellenos

$16.00

Stuffed poblano pepper, cheese, tomato salsa, rice and beans.

Flautas

$15.00

Enchiladas De Mole

$17.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.00

Enchiladas Potosinas(4)

$13.00

Carne Asada

$21.00

Picada Frida

$28.00

Arrachera, pork carnitas, grilled shrimp trio with refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas. (Serving 2 people )

Pollo Chipotle

Pollo Chipotle

$18.00

Chicken breast strips, tomatoes, onions, chipotle, rice and refried beans

Coyoacan Board

Coyoacan Board

$35.00

**Serves two people**Arrachera, grilled shrimp, chicken breast, chorizo, queso, rice refried beans and tortillas.

Alambres Carnitas

$20.00

Alambres Steak

$20.00

Fajitas Carnitas

$21.00

Fajitas Veggies

$21.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$24.00

Mix Fajitas(stk,chicken)

$23.00

Fjta Shrimp And Chicken

$27.00

Mole Poblano

$18.00

Fajitas Steak

$21.00

Fajita Chicken

$21.00

Alambre Chicken

$20.00

Enchiladas de Chipotle

$17.00

POZOLE

$15.00

Tostada Pollo

$5.00

Tostada De Carne

$5.00

Tostada De Pollo

$5.00

Fjta Shrimp And Stk

$28.00

FJTA Shrimp And Steak

$28.00

FJTA Shrimp And Chicken

$27.00

Trio Fajita Steak, Pollo, Camaron

$31.00

Trio Fajita Stk, Pollo, Camaron

$31.00

Enchiladas Potosinas (5) Chicken

$16.00

Enchiladas Potosinas(5) Shrimp

$17.00

Enchiladas Potosinas (5) Carnitas 4oz

$16.00

Enchiladas Potosinas (5) Stk 4oz

$17.00

Salads

Frida Salad

Frida Salad

$9.00

Mix green lettuce, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, queso Panela, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Mix Greens & Apple

$9.00

Farmstand

$10.00

SEAFOOD

Frida Tower

Frida Tower

$25.00

Fish ceviche, shrimp, octopus, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, cilantro, avocado slices and Frida Sauce

Ceviche Mixto Frida

$22.00

Cocktail Shrimp And Octupus

$21.00

Aguachile Frida

$20.00

Camarones A La Diabla

$21.00

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$21.00

Huachinango A La Veracruzana

$25.00

Huachinango Al Mojo De Ajo

$25.00

Frida Baja Fish Tacos (3) (Fried)

$19.00

Three per order. Corn tortillas, fried white wild fish, coleslaw, avocado slices, chipotle sauce and rice

Tacos De Pescado (Grilled)

$19.00

Three per order. Corn tortillas, grilled white wild fish, coleslaw, chipotle sauce and rice

Tacos De Camaron

$20.00

Three per order. Corn tortillas, grilled shrimp, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and rice

Octopus Tostadas (2)

$20.00

FRIDA SURF AND TURF

$26.00

MEXICAN SHRIMP INCLUDE JALAPENO

$23.00

SHRIMP TOSTADAS(2)

$20.00

MIX TOSTADAS OCTOPUS And SHRIMP

$24.00

Ceviche Octopus

$26.00

OCTOPUS CEVICHE

$26.00

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

SIDES

Guacamole Pequeno

$4.00

Avocado/slices

$2.00

Beans/Rice

$7.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Chiles toreados con cebollas cambray

$6.00

Jalapenos

$2.50

French Fries

$5.00

Small side of Shredded Cheese 2 Oz

$1.00

Small Sour Cream 2 Oz

$0.75

Extra Tortilla Corn

$1.50

Extra Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Extra Tortilla Mix

$1.50

Veggies

$5.00

Fresh Pico de Gallo 8oz

$5.00

Side Of Chicken

$5.00

Side Of Shrimp (6)

$8.00

Side Of Chorizo

$6.00

House Salsa 4oz

$1.50

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Octopus 7 Oz

$9.00

Extra 2 Tortilla

$0.75

4 Oz Side Of Pico De Gallo

$2.00

4oz Salsa Habanero

$2.00

8oz Salsa Habanero

$4.50

Queso Dip 4oz

$2.00

Side Carrots, Celery

$3.50

Nopales (2)

$6.00

Lettuce And Tomates

$3.00

Pinapple Side

$0.75

Shereded Chse

$2.00

Tacos, Burritos, Sopes, Huarache, Etc

Frida Tacos (4)

Frida Tacos (4)

$16.00

4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.

Taco Tuesday

$11.00

Tacos De Cesina

$20.00

Tacos Campechanos

$19.00

Burrito Plain

$13.00

Burrito

$15.00

Loaded with rice, refried beans, or Black beans (Choose your beans) cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Burrito Shrimp

$21.00

Huarache Meat

$14.00

Huarache Plain (Cheese)

$12.00

Quesadilla Meat

$16.00

Huarache Veggies

$13.00

Sopes plain

$12.00

Sopes Veggies

$13.00

Gringa (pastor)

$17.00

Quesadilla Plain

$13.00

Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)

Quesadilla Veggie

$13.00

Sopes With Meat

$14.00

Burrito Baja Fish

$21.00

Veggie Bowl With Steak

$15.00

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Veggie Bowl With Chicken

$15.00

Frida's Birria Tacos

$21.00

Add Rice\ Beans For Tacos

$3.00

Birria Quesadilla

$19.00

L -National Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Taco

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders\ Fries

$7.50

Kids Burrito Chicken

$7.50

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Cantarito

$13.00

Carajillo

$10.00

El Manhatan

$12.00

Expresso Martini

$12.00

Frida T&T

$12.00

Gardener

$13.00

La Mula Loca

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mandarin Moscow Mule

$10.00

Maria Sangrienta

$10.00
Mezcal Mule

Mezcal Mule

$12.00

Mezcal Paloma

$11.00

Mezcal Sazerac

$12.00

Mezcaloni

$13.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

Oaxaca

$13.00

Paloma

$10.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Piña Colada Virgen

$5.50

Sangria Roja

$9.00

The City

$13.00

Tlaloc

$11.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Zacapa Old Fashioned

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Night Rider

$12.00

Snake Oil

$12.00

Red Riding Hood

$12.00

Ghost Rider

$12.00

Diablo's Fashioned

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Happy Pride

$12.00

Heart Of Frida

$13.00

Viva La Frida

$12.00

Bar Menu Margs

Casa De Frida

$10.00

Picante Margarita

$12.00

Avocado Margarita

$14.00

Mezcalita

$12.00

Seasonal Margarita

$13.00

Margarita Virgen

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Alma De Frida

$12.00

Habiscus Mezcalita

$13.00

Habanero Margarita

$12.00

Black Forest

$13.00Out of stock

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Old Fashioned Four Roses

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Happy Sangria Red

$5.00

Happy Sangria White

$5.00

Frida's Oldfashion

$12.00

Mojito Day

$8.00Out of stock

Add Flavor

$1.00

Virgen Margarita Flavored

$8.00

National watermelon

$12.00
Casa Azul

Casa Azul

$11.00

NACHOS DAY

Nachos Shredded chicken Special

$7.00

Nachos Shredded beef Special

$7.00

Nachos Chorizo Special

$7.00

Pambacito

$4.00Out of stock

Picaditas

$8.00Out of stock

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110

