Frida's Breakfast and Lunch 618 Church St
257 Reviews
$$
618 Church St
Evanston, IL 60201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BEVERAGES
COFFEE
LATTE
CAPPUCCINO
SHOT ESPRESSO
MOCHA
AMERICANO
HOT TEA
ICED TEA
HOT CHOCOLATE
CHOCOLATE MILK
MILK
APPLE LARGE
TOMATO LARGE
GUAVA LARGE
CRANBERRY LARGE
PINEAPPLE LARGE
MANGO LARGE
OJ LARGE
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
CAN SODA
JARRITOS
OO - EGGLETICS
TWO EGGS
Two eggs any style you like. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast
TWO EGGS / BACON
Two eggs any style you like. Served with apple smoked bacon, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast
TWO EGGS PORK SAUSAGE
Two eggs any style you like. Served with Frida's pork sausage, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast
TWO EGGS CHICKEN SAUSAGE
Two eggs any style you like. Served with organic chicken sausage, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast
TWO EGGS WITH HAM
Two eggs any style you like. Served with ham on the bone, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast
TWO EGGS WITH STEAK
Two eggs any style you like. Served with dry rubbed skirt steak, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast
OO - OMELETTES
- MUSHROOM, SPINACH AND GOAT CHEESE
Mushroom, Spinach and goat cheese omelette. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.
- MICHIGAN APPLE AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
Michigan apple sausage and cheddar cheese omelette. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.
- EGG WHITES, SUN DRIED TOMATOES MUSHROOMS & SPINACH
Egg whites, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms & spinach omelette. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.
- CHEESY OMELETTE
Frida's tripled mixed cheeses, Jack, american and cheddar cheese. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.
- AVOCADO OMELETTE
Chicken sausage, avocado, pepper jack cheese, topped with chipotle roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with Frida's potatoes and fresh homemade pumpkin muffin.
- LA AZTECA
House marinated pork or soy chorizo, slow roasted poblano pepper, corn, black beans, queso fresco, topped with guajillo salsa and sour cream. Served with Frida's potatoes and Frida's famous cornbread.
- WINTER
Applewood smoked bacon, ham off the bone, sausage links, sausage patties, cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy. Served with Frida's potatoes and homemade biscuit.
- DENVER
Ham off the bone, green bell pepper, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.
- MEAT LOVERS
Bacon, ham off the bone, sausage links and sausage patties with cheddar cheese. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.
- BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE
OO - HASH
CORNED BEEF HASH
Corned beef, onion, Frida's potato and broccoli topped with stone mustard sauce. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast.
CHORIZO HASH
Chorizo, black beans, corn, red potato, chile poblano, mixed cheese, sauteed on guajillo sauce and topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with cornbread. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast.
VEGETABLE HASH
Zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, green pepper, mushrooms, Frida's potatoes, fresh broccoli, mixed cheese with bacon. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast
HOBO HASH
Ham off the bone, applewood smoked bacon, Frida's potatoes, broccoli, mixed cheese and two poached eggs. Served with Frida's famous cornbread. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast
ASADA HASH
Chipotle marinated steak, green peppers, red peppers, caramelized onions, Frida's potatoes, Chihuahua cheese topped with poached eggs, avocado sauce and sour cream. Served with warm corn tortillas. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast
COCHINITA HASH
Marinated pulled pork, black beans, green onions, Chihuahua cheese, poached eggs topped with pineapple habanero sauce and sour cream. Served with corn tortillas.
OO - BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
Two slices of white bread with melted American cheese. Add Egg $1 Add Protein $3
BLT + E
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo with fried egg on toasted white bread.
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken carnitas, layer of scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo.
FARMERS BURRITO
Spinach tortilla loaded with egg, Swiss cheese, avocado and fire roasted zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper and green pepper.
PAMBAZO
Telera Roll filled with chorizo, red potato, smothered in Guajillo sauce, shredded lettuce and queso fresco. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. No Substitutions.
OO - SIGNATURE BENEDICTS
CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon and topped with homemade hollandaise sauce on an English muffin.
FLORENTINE BENEDICT
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon and spinach. Topped with homemade hollandaise sauce on a homemade jalapeno cornbread.
HILL COUNTRY BENEDICT
Two poached eggs, sausage patty, topped with Frida's homemade sausage gravy on a buttermilk biscuit, fresh from the oven.
FUNDIDO BENEDICT
Two poached eggs, chorizo, ham and Chihuahua cheese. Topped with homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce and fresh pico de gallo on a telera roll.
OO - GRAINS, FRUIT & YOGURT
OO - PANCAKES
OO - FRENCH TOAST
CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST
Topped with powdered sugar.
BANANAS FOSTER
Brioche bread topped with fresh bananas, saute on dulce de caramelo and dusted with powdered sugar.
CRUNCHY
Brioche bread covered with granola crust topped with lecherita, fresh strawberries and powdered sugar.
STRAWBERRY BANANA NUTELLA
Brioche bread layered with strawberries, banana and Nutella topped with powdered sugar.
OO - CREPES
FRIDA'S CLASSIC CREPES
Topped with powdered sugar.
TRIPLE BERRY MASCARPONE
Homemade crepes stuffed with Frida's homemade raspberry mascarpone, coated with blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberry coulis.
NUTELLA AND BANANA
Homemade crepes stuffed with fresh banana and Nutella. Topped with powdered sugar.
OO - WAFFLES
OO - SALADS
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons all spun in our creamy Caesar dressing.
MIXED BERRY SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, seasoned mixed berries, almond slices and goat cheese with raspberry vinaigrette. Add Chicken $3
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and feta cheese crumbles with our house made Greek vinaigrette.
OLD FASHIONED COBB SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomato, sliced hard boiled egg, avocado, chopped green onions and bleu cheese crumbles with choice of dressing.
AVOCADO SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, fresh ovalini and scallions with your choice of dressing.
OO - SANDWICHES AND WRAPS
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing on spinach tortilla.
BUFFALO WRAP
Breaded chicken breast dipped in a creamy Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pepper jack cheese on spinach tortilla.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PANINI
Herb-marinated chicken grilled, smothered in chipotle sauce, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and pepper jack cheese with chipotle aioli.
RUBEN
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served open faced on rye bread.
TURKEY CLUB
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and sliced turkey breast with mayonnaise served on white bread.
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast marinated "Frida's" style, lettuce, tomato. Served with a chipotle aioli sauce.
CHICKEN BLT
Grilled marinated chipotle herb chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with chipotle aioli served on a brioche bun.
OO - BURGERS
CLASSIC CHEDDAR BURGER
1/2 lb Charbroiled Angus patty, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.
FRIDA'S FAV BURGER
1/2 lb char-broiled Angus patty, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, guacamole and fried egg served with chipotle aioli.
TURKEY BURGER
1/4 lb homemade turkey patty mixed with green pepper and onion, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and cranberry jam.
VEGGIE BURGER
Frida's veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado and choice of cheese with chipotle aioli.
BRONCO BURGER
1/2 lb Angus burger with pickled jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli and provolone cheese served on a brioche bun.
BRUNCH BURGER
1/2 lb Angus patty with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun.
OO - HOUSE SPECIALTIES
GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS
CHILAQUILES
Corn tortilla chips sauteed in your choice of either our green or red mild house sauce. Served with two over easy eggs topped with guacamole and sour cream Add Chicken 5 - Add Steak 7 - Add Pork Carnitas 6
HANGOVER CHILAQUILES
Corn tortillas chips sauteed on roasted tomatillo salsa, your choice of pork or soy chorizo, queso fresco with two over easy eggs, homemade guacamole and sour cream.
HUEVOS BANADOS
Scrambled eggs battered in our mild chipotle tomato salsa garnished with queso fresco. Served with warm tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.
LOX SANDWICH
Smoked salmon, tomato, onion, capers, Kalamata olives and boiled egg with cream cheese on a bagel.
BISCUITS AND GRAVY
Homemade buttermilk biscuits smothered in our own country sausage gravy.
ENCHILADAS MAMACITAS
Three corn tortillas filled with roasted chicken bathed in our own mole sauce with queso fresco on a bed of Spanish rice topped with two over easy eggs, homemade guacamole and sour cream.
BURRITO SUIZO
Steak or chicken carnitas, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado topped with cheese and bathed and baked in our ranchero salsa. Served with Spanish rice.
FRIDA'S PANINI
Ham off the bone, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, fried egg with pepper jack cheese and American cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and avocado mayo on a Telera bread.
LUNCH BURRITO
Flour tortilla loaded with marinated pulled pork, rice, black beans, corn, poblano peppers and chihuahua cheese. Served with fries.
SIDES
S/GUACAMOLE 2OZ
S/GUACAMOLE 4OZ
S/DINNER SALAD
S/SLICED TOMATO
S/AVOCADO
S/FRIDA'S POTATOES
S/FRENCH FRIES
S/BACON
S/SAUSAGE LINKS
S/SAUSAGE PATTIES
S/HAM
S/CHICKEN SAUSAGE
S/MIXED FRUIT CUP
S/TWO EGGS
S/ONE EGG
S/CREAM CHEESE
S/COTTAGE CHEESE
S/SAUTEED VEGGIES
S/BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE
S/SPANISH RICE
S/BEANS
S/SMOKED SALMON
S/RANCH
S/TOAST
CHICKEN BREAST
STEAK
WEEKLY SPECIALS
A - VAQUERO OMELETTE
Grilled Skirt Steak, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, & Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Avocado Salsa and Pico De Gallo. Served with House Potatoes and Homemade Jalapeño Cornbread
B - THREE BROTHERS HASH
Spicy Chorizo, Roasted Pork Loin, Green Onions, Serrano Peppers, Potatoes, Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Scrambled Eggs, Pineapple Habanero Salsa. Drizzled in Sour Cream and a Cochinita Pibil Flauta
C - CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS
Corn Tortilla Chips Sauteed on Our Ranchero Salsa, Baked with Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Chopped onions, Two Comal Fried Eggs, Guacamole & Drizzled with Sour Cream. Served with Spanish Rice
D - AVOCADO TOAST
Mashed Avocado, Over Seven Grains Toast. Topped with Watermelon Radish, Roasted Salsa verde, Soft Egg & Cilantro. Served with Fresh Fruit or House Salad
E - ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Three Corned Tortillas Filled with Roasted Chicken, Bathed and Baked in our Ranchero Salsa. Topped with Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream & Two Poached Eggs. Served on a bed of Rice and Black Beans.
F - STRAWBERRY MANGO FRENCH TOAST
Our Brioche French Toast Layered with Vanilla Mascarpone & Strawberry Mango Compote. Topped with Homemade Vanilla Whipped Cream, Granola & Powdered Sugar
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
618 Church St, Evanston, IL 60201