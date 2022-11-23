Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch 618 Church St

257 Reviews

$$

618 Church St

Evanston, IL 60201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BREAKFAST BURRITO
- AVOCADO OMELETTE
S/BACON

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.85

LATTE

$5.50

CAPPUCCINO

$5.50

SHOT ESPRESSO

MOCHA

$5.50

AMERICANO

$5.50

HOT TEA

$3.85

ICED TEA

$3.85

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.85

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.85

MILK

$3.30

APPLE LARGE

$5.50

TOMATO LARGE

$5.50

GUAVA LARGE

$5.50

CRANBERRY LARGE

$5.50

PINEAPPLE LARGE

$5.50

MANGO LARGE

$5.50

OJ LARGE

$6.60

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.75

CAN SODA

$2.20
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.85

OO - EGGLETICS

Served with Frida's potatoes and toast

TWO EGGS

$9.90

Two eggs any style you like. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast

TWO EGGS / BACON

$13.20

Two eggs any style you like. Served with apple smoked bacon, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast

TWO EGGS PORK SAUSAGE

$13.20

Two eggs any style you like. Served with Frida's pork sausage, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast

TWO EGGS CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$14.30

Two eggs any style you like. Served with organic chicken sausage, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast

TWO EGGS WITH HAM

$13.20

Two eggs any style you like. Served with ham on the bone, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast

TWO EGGS WITH STEAK

$24.20

Two eggs any style you like. Served with dry rubbed skirt steak, Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast

OO - OMELETTES

Served with Frida's potatoes and toast
- MUSHROOM, SPINACH AND GOAT CHEESE

- MUSHROOM, SPINACH AND GOAT CHEESE

$15.40

Mushroom, Spinach and goat cheese omelette. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.

- MICHIGAN APPLE AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

$15.40

Michigan apple sausage and cheddar cheese omelette. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.

- EGG WHITES, SUN DRIED TOMATOES MUSHROOMS & SPINACH

$16.50

Egg whites, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms & spinach omelette. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.

- CHEESY OMELETTE

$14.30

Frida's tripled mixed cheeses, Jack, american and cheddar cheese. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.

- AVOCADO OMELETTE

$17.60

Chicken sausage, avocado, pepper jack cheese, topped with chipotle roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with Frida's potatoes and fresh homemade pumpkin muffin.

- LA AZTECA

$17.60

House marinated pork or soy chorizo, slow roasted poblano pepper, corn, black beans, queso fresco, topped with guajillo salsa and sour cream. Served with Frida's potatoes and Frida's famous cornbread.

- WINTER

- WINTER

$17.60

Applewood smoked bacon, ham off the bone, sausage links, sausage patties, cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy. Served with Frida's potatoes and homemade biscuit.

- DENVER

$16.50

Ham off the bone, green bell pepper, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.

- MEAT LOVERS

$16.50

Bacon, ham off the bone, sausage links and sausage patties with cheddar cheese. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.

- BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE

$8.25

OO - HASH

Served with two over-easy eggs and toast

CORNED BEEF HASH

$17.60

Corned beef, onion, Frida's potato and broccoli topped with stone mustard sauce. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast.

CHORIZO HASH

$17.60

Chorizo, black beans, corn, red potato, chile poblano, mixed cheese, sauteed on guajillo sauce and topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with cornbread. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast.

VEGETABLE HASH

$17.60

Zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, green pepper, mushrooms, Frida's potatoes, fresh broccoli, mixed cheese with bacon. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast

HOBO HASH

HOBO HASH

$17.60

Ham off the bone, applewood smoked bacon, Frida's potatoes, broccoli, mixed cheese and two poached eggs. Served with Frida's famous cornbread. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast

ASADA HASH

$24.20

Chipotle marinated steak, green peppers, red peppers, caramelized onions, Frida's potatoes, Chihuahua cheese topped with poached eggs, avocado sauce and sour cream. Served with warm corn tortillas. Served with two over-easy eggs and toast

COCHINITA HASH

COCHINITA HASH

$20.90

Marinated pulled pork, black beans, green onions, Chihuahua cheese, poached eggs topped with pineapple habanero sauce and sour cream. Served with corn tortillas.

OO - BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Served with Frida's potatoes
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.90

Two slices of white bread with melted American cheese. Add Egg $1 Add Protein $3

BLT + E

$13.20

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo with fried egg on toasted white bread.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.30

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken carnitas, layer of scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo.

FARMERS BURRITO

FARMERS BURRITO

$14.30

Spinach tortilla loaded with egg, Swiss cheese, avocado and fire roasted zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper and green pepper.

PAMBAZO

$13.20

Telera Roll filled with chorizo, red potato, smothered in Guajillo sauce, shredded lettuce and queso fresco. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. No Substitutions.

OO - SIGNATURE BENEDICTS

Served with Frida's potatoes
CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT

CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT

$16.50

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon and topped with homemade hollandaise sauce on an English muffin.

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

$16.50

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon and spinach. Topped with homemade hollandaise sauce on a homemade jalapeno cornbread.

HILL COUNTRY BENEDICT

$16.50

Two poached eggs, sausage patty, topped with Frida's homemade sausage gravy on a buttermilk biscuit, fresh from the oven.

FUNDIDO BENEDICT

$18.70

Two poached eggs, chorizo, ham and Chihuahua cheese. Topped with homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce and fresh pico de gallo on a telera roll.

OO - GRAINS, FRUIT & YOGURT

FRESH FRUIT PLATE WITH LOW FAT COTTAGE CHEESE

$11.00

FRUIT YOGURT PARFAIT

$11.00

OO - PANCAKES

Substitute Pancakes for Gluten Free or Mutigrain $2.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$13.20

SHORT STACK

$9.90

MIXED BERRY PANCAKES

$15.40

Three buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh berries and raspberry coulis.

OO - FRENCH TOAST

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

Topped with powdered sugar.

BANANAS FOSTER

$15.40

Brioche bread topped with fresh bananas, saute on dulce de caramelo and dusted with powdered sugar.

CRUNCHY

CRUNCHY

$15.40

Brioche bread covered with granola crust topped with lecherita, fresh strawberries and powdered sugar.

STRAWBERRY BANANA NUTELLA

$15.40

Brioche bread layered with strawberries, banana and Nutella topped with powdered sugar.

OO - CREPES

FRIDA'S CLASSIC CREPES

$11.00

Topped with powdered sugar.

TRIPLE BERRY MASCARPONE

TRIPLE BERRY MASCARPONE

$15.40

Homemade crepes stuffed with Frida's homemade raspberry mascarpone, coated with blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberry coulis.

NUTELLA AND BANANA

NUTELLA AND BANANA

$15.40

Homemade crepes stuffed with fresh banana and Nutella. Topped with powdered sugar.

OO - WAFFLES

FRIDA'S CLASSIC WAFFLE

$11.00

Topped with powdered sugar.

WILD BERRY WAFFLE

WILD BERRY WAFFLE

$15.40

Fresh berries, raspberry coulis, garnished with powdered sugar.

BACBAN WAFFLE

$15.40

Our classic waffle, topped with sauteed banana bacon pecan syrup. Topped with powdered sugar.

OO - SALADS

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons all spun in our creamy Caesar dressing.

MIXED BERRY SALAD

$15.40

Chopped romaine lettuce, seasoned mixed berries, almond slices and goat cheese with raspberry vinaigrette. Add Chicken $3

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and feta cheese crumbles with our house made Greek vinaigrette.

OLD FASHIONED COBB SALAD

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomato, sliced hard boiled egg, avocado, chopped green onions and bleu cheese crumbles with choice of dressing.

AVOCADO SALAD

$18.70

Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, fresh ovalini and scallions with your choice of dressing.

OO - SANDWICHES AND WRAPS

Served with seasoned fries Substitute Fruit or Salad $2
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$14.30

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing on spinach tortilla.

BUFFALO WRAP

$14.30

Breaded chicken breast dipped in a creamy Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pepper jack cheese on spinach tortilla.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PANINI

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PANINI

$15.40

Herb-marinated chicken grilled, smothered in chipotle sauce, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and pepper jack cheese with chipotle aioli.

RUBEN

RUBEN

$15.40

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served open faced on rye bread.

TURKEY CLUB

$15.40

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and sliced turkey breast with mayonnaise served on white bread.

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.30

Chicken breast marinated "Frida's" style, lettuce, tomato. Served with a chipotle aioli sauce.

CHICKEN BLT

$15.40

Grilled marinated chipotle herb chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with chipotle aioli served on a brioche bun.

OO - BURGERS

Served with seasoned fries Substitute Fruit or Salad $2

CLASSIC CHEDDAR BURGER

$14.30

1/2 lb Charbroiled Angus patty, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.

FRIDA'S FAV BURGER

FRIDA'S FAV BURGER

$15.40

1/2 lb char-broiled Angus patty, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, guacamole and fried egg served with chipotle aioli.

TURKEY BURGER

$14.30

1/4 lb homemade turkey patty mixed with green pepper and onion, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and cranberry jam.

VEGGIE BURGER

$15.40

Frida's veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado and choice of cheese with chipotle aioli.

BRONCO BURGER

BRONCO BURGER

$15.40

1/2 lb Angus burger with pickled jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli and provolone cheese served on a brioche bun.

BRUNCH BURGER

$15.40

1/2 lb Angus patty with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun.

OO - HOUSE SPECIALTIES

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$14.30
CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES

$13.20

Corn tortilla chips sauteed in your choice of either our green or red mild house sauce. Served with two over easy eggs topped with guacamole and sour cream Add Chicken 5 - Add Steak 7 - Add Pork Carnitas 6

HANGOVER CHILAQUILES

$18.70

Corn tortillas chips sauteed on roasted tomatillo salsa, your choice of pork or soy chorizo, queso fresco with two over easy eggs, homemade guacamole and sour cream.

HUEVOS BANADOS

$16.50

Scrambled eggs battered in our mild chipotle tomato salsa garnished with queso fresco. Served with warm tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.

LOX SANDWICH

LOX SANDWICH

$20.90

Smoked salmon, tomato, onion, capers, Kalamata olives and boiled egg with cream cheese on a bagel.

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$12.65

Homemade buttermilk biscuits smothered in our own country sausage gravy.

ENCHILADAS MAMACITAS

ENCHILADAS MAMACITAS

$18.70

Three corn tortillas filled with roasted chicken bathed in our own mole sauce with queso fresco on a bed of Spanish rice topped with two over easy eggs, homemade guacamole and sour cream.

BURRITO SUIZO

$19.80

Steak or chicken carnitas, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado topped with cheese and bathed and baked in our ranchero salsa. Served with Spanish rice.

FRIDA'S PANINI

$15.40

Ham off the bone, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, fried egg with pepper jack cheese and American cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and avocado mayo on a Telera bread.

LUNCH BURRITO

$15.40

Flour tortilla loaded with marinated pulled pork, rice, black beans, corn, poblano peppers and chihuahua cheese. Served with fries.

SIDES

S/GUACAMOLE 2OZ

$3.30

S/GUACAMOLE 4OZ

$6.60

S/DINNER SALAD

$5.50

S/SLICED TOMATO

$4.40

S/AVOCADO

$6.60

S/FRIDA'S POTATOES

$4.40

S/FRENCH FRIES

$5.50

S/BACON

$4.40
S/SAUSAGE LINKS

S/SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.40

S/SAUSAGE PATTIES

$4.40

S/HAM

$4.40

S/CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$4.40

S/MIXED FRUIT CUP

$4.40

S/TWO EGGS

$3.30

S/ONE EGG

$1.65

S/CREAM CHEESE

$2.20

S/COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.40

S/SAUTEED VEGGIES

$5.50

S/BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$6.60

S/SPANISH RICE

$4.40

S/BEANS

$4.40

S/SMOKED SALMON

$8.80

S/RANCH

$0.55

S/TOAST

$2.20

CHICKEN BREAST

$8.80

STEAK

$13.20

WEEKLY SPECIALS

A - VAQUERO OMELETTE

$20.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, & Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Avocado Salsa and Pico De Gallo. Served with House Potatoes and Homemade Jalapeño Cornbread

B - THREE BROTHERS HASH

$19.00

Spicy Chorizo, Roasted Pork Loin, Green Onions, Serrano Peppers, Potatoes, Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Scrambled Eggs, Pineapple Habanero Salsa. Drizzled in Sour Cream and a Cochinita Pibil Flauta

C - CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS

C - CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS

$17.00

Corn Tortilla Chips Sauteed on Our Ranchero Salsa, Baked with Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Chopped onions, Two Comal Fried Eggs, Guacamole & Drizzled with Sour Cream. Served with Spanish Rice

D - AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

Mashed Avocado, Over Seven Grains Toast. Topped with Watermelon Radish, Roasted Salsa verde, Soft Egg & Cilantro. Served with Fresh Fruit or House Salad

E - ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$17.00

Three Corned Tortillas Filled with Roasted Chicken, Bathed and Baked in our Ranchero Salsa. Topped with Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream & Two Poached Eggs. Served on a bed of Rice and Black Beans.

F - STRAWBERRY MANGO FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Our Brioche French Toast Layered with Vanilla Mascarpone & Strawberry Mango Compote. Topped with Homemade Vanilla Whipped Cream, Granola & Powdered Sugar

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

618 Church St, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image

