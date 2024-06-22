- Home
Frida's Cocina & Cantina 2031 Cahaba Road
2031 Cahaba Road
Mountain Brook, AL 35223
Featured Items
- Small Cheese Dip$4.99
- Quesabirrias
Three corn tortillas dipped in our birria sauce filled with chuck roast beef and cheese, then grilled to perfection. Served with birria sauce to dip, lime wedges, fresh cilantro and onion$15.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with green sauce, and melted cheese$14.99
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Med Cheese Dip$7.99
- Large Cheese Dip$9.99
- Medium Spinach Dip$8.99
- Large Spinach Dip$10.99
- Loco Dip
Cheese dip topped with pico de gallo, ground beef, shredded chicken or chorizo$9.99
- Queso Flameado
Melted mozzarella cheese with your choice of meat, served with tortillas. Chorizo$9.99
- Guacamole Dip 4 Oz
Delicious smashed avocado$4.99
- Mexican Guacamole
Delicious chunks of fresh Mexican avocado mixed with fresh tomatoes, onion, cilantro and jalapeño$10.99
- Papa Nachos
Baked potatoes chips covered with beans, your choice of meat & melted cheese. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, & sour cream$13.99
- Nachos Supreme
Chips covered with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese dip and guaca, ground beef or shredded chicken$11.99
- Fajita Nachos
Triangle corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, chicken, steak or mix fajita and melted yellow cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream$14.99
- Appetizer Mixta
Mixed platter of four pieces of chicken quesadilla, two taquitos, two chicken chimichanguitas, four nachos, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese dip$16.95
- Chimichanguita
4 chimichanguita filled with pico de gallo, melted cheese, lettuce, guaca, sour cream, and your choice of meat. Cheese dip on the side. Grilled chicken or steak$13.99
- Empanadas
Three empanadas stuffed with grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, and red bell pepper, cheese dip on the side$12.99
- Panchos Dip
Cheese dip, mixed with grilled onion, bell pepper, and your choice of meat$11.99
- Street Corn
Three mini corn cobs, topped with butter, mayo, queso fresco, chile-lime salt$8.00
- Avocado toast$10.99
- Salsa To Go$2.99
- Chips To Go$2.00
Soups & Salads
- Fajita Salad
Chopped romaine and spinach, grilled corn, sweet peppers, black beans, avocado, crispy tortillas strips, pepitas tossed in our cilantro ranch dressing$13.99
- Strawberry Bacon Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach ensalada topped with strawberry, bacon, feta and pecans tossed in homemade vinaigrette$13.99
- Taco Salad
A large crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream$13.99
- Two Tacos Leaf Lettuce Tacos
Leaf lettuce covered with beans, fajita steak or grilled chicken, tomatoes, sliced avocado and shredded cheese. Two tacos$12.99
- Three Tacos Leaf Lettuce Tacos
Leaf lettuce covered with beans, fajita steak or grilled chicken, tomatoes, sliced avocado and shredded cheese. Two tacos$14.99
- Chicken Soup
Homemade chicken soup with vegetable served with rice, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, fresh onion and cilantro$12.99
- Sopa Azteca
Tortilla soup-shredded chicken in savory chicken broth topped with cheese, avocado and tortilla strips$12.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Al Carbon
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, steak or mix fajita topped with homemade gravy and melted cheese$15.99
- Enchilada Mi Amor
Three corn tortillas filled with ground beef, topped with homemade gravy and melted cheese$13.99
- Enchiladas De Camaron
Three shrimp enchiladas, covered with ranchero sauce, and melted white cheese$16.99
- Trio Enchiladas
One cheese enchilada, one shredded chicken enchilada, and one ground beef enchilada, topped with gravy and melted cheese$14.99
- Enchiladas Swiss$14.99
Quesadillas
Sides
- Refried Beans and Rice$3.99
- Refried Beans$2.99
- Rice$2.99
- Lime$0.99
- Green Sauce 2 Oz$1.25
- Shredded Cheese$1.99
- Ranch$1.99
- Sour Cream$1.99
- Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Onion$0.99
- Cilantro$0.99
- Tomatoes$0.99
- Lettuce$0.99
- Jalapeño Pickles$0.99
- Jalapeño Fresh$0.99
- Two Toreados$1.50
- Tortillas 3 Pieces$1.99
- Tortillas 3 Pieces Flour$1.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Guacamole 2 Oz$1.99
- Cactus$3.00
- Side Cheese Dip 2oz$1.99
From the Grill
- For One Fiesta Fajita
Steak, chicken or mixed$19.99
- For Two Fiesta Fajita
Steak, chicken or mixed$38.99
- For One Fajitas Tejanas
Steak, chicken fajita and three jumbo shrimps$23.99
- For Two Fajitas Tejanas
Steak, chicken fajita and three jumbo shrimps$43.99
- Fajitas Tejanas Only Shrimp$25.99
- For One Fajitas Diablas
Combination of chicken and steak fajitas, grilled onions, mushroom, poblano pepper, bacon, and chipotle sauce$21.00
- For Two Fajitas Diablas
Combination of chicken and steak fajitas, grilled onions, mushroom, poblano pepper, bacon, and chipotle sauce$39.99
- For One Fajitas Poblanas
Combination of chicken and steak fajitas, poblano pepper, onions, mushroom and tomatoes, topped with melted white cheese$21.00
- For Two Fajitas Poblanas
Combination of chicken and steak fajitas, poblano pepper, onions, mushroom and tomatoes, topped with melted white cheese$39.99
- Fajitas Hawaiiana
For one. Steak, grilled chicken and shrimps, mixed with delicious pieces of grilled onions, bell pepper and pineapple, served in half pineapple shell. Topped with cheese$23.99
- Carne Asada
Marinated steak over grilled onion, bell peppers, topped with cheese$19.99
- Alambre
Juicy pieces of steak fajita, bacon, onion & bell pepper, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and salad. No Bean$19.99
- Ribs Asadas
Tender and juicy beef ribs, over grilled onion$20.99
- Chicken Diablas
Chicken fajita and jalapeño wrapped in bacon, topped with white melted cheese$21.99
- El Presidente
Juicy chicken breast topped with grilled onions, melted Monterey cheese, sliced poblano pepper, mushrooms, and shrimp. Served with rice and salad. No bean$19.99
- For Two Cinco De Mayo Parrillada
Steak, chicken fajita, jumbo shrimps, pork chop, ribs & sausage$54.99
- For Four Cinco De Mayo Parrillada
Steak, chicken fajita, jumbo shrimps, pork chop, ribs & sausage$99.99
- Molcajete
Fajita steak fajita, 1 pork chop, chorizo, shrimp, cactus, and delicious grilled green onions$22.99
Tacos
- Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft corn tortillas filled with marinated pork meat, fresh onion and cilantro$14.99
- Street Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Serve with fresh onion, cilantro and sauce on the side$14.99
- Tres Panchitos Tacos
One steak, one chicken and one pastor taco. Topped with onion, cilantro and sauce on the side$14.99
- Tacos Americanos
Three soft or crispy tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Served with rice beans$14.99
- Tacos Al Carbon
3 steak or grilled chicken tacos al carbon served with rice and beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo$15.99
Vegetarian
- Veggie Soup
Homemade vegetable soup, served with rice, slice avocado, shredded cheese, fresh onion and cilantro$11.99
- Veggie Fajitas
Grilled vegetables on a bed of grilled onion and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas$15.99
- Veggie Burrito Grande
A large flour tortilla wrap filled with grilled vegetables, beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream$12.99
- Veggie Quesadilla Dinner
10-Inch veggie quesadilla, served with rice and beans. Your selection of mixed vegetables, mushroom, or spinach$12.99
- Veggie Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with mixed vegetables, topped with gravy. Served with rice and beans$12.99
- Veggie Rumba Bowl
Grilled vegetables with white rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheese$12.99
A La Carte
Especiales De La Casa
- Tamales Dinner
Three handmade tamales, topped with gravy and shredded cheese, rice, and beans$14.99
- Chile Relleno*
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans$13.99
- Chimichanga
One chimichanga topped with enchilada homemade gravy and melted cheese, rice, and beans. Ground beef or shredded chicken$13.99
- Mexican Pasta
Spaghetti tossed with homemade white cheese cream sauce and mushrooms, topped with chopped cilantro, Parmesan cheese. Served with toasted bread$14.99
- Vulcan Hamburger
A classic American hamburger, served with french fries$10.99
- Pollo Borracho
Juicy chicken breast marinated in our delicious borracho sauce, topped with grilled onion, poblano pepper and melted cheese. Served with salad, rice and beans$15.99
- Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Slow cooked pork chunks on delicious green sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo$15.99
- Stuffed Avocado
Breaded and deep fried avocado stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or grilled chicken served with rice, one cheese enchilada and one taco al carbon$15.99
- Rumba Bowl
Your choice of freshly grilled meat with white rice, black beans, lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole$12.99
- Flautas
Three shredded chicken or shredded beef flautas, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, avocado, rice and beans$13.99
- Carnitas Plate
Slow cooked pork chunks, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, and beans$14.99
- Mamacitas Chalupas
Two puff corn tortillas covered with beans, lettuce, gravy, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole with your choice of meat$13.99
- Torta (Mexican Sandwich)
Mexican bun filled with beans,mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, white cheese and your choice of steak, grilled chicken, pastor or chorizo$12.99
- Chicken and Rice
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip$13.99
Combinations
- Señorita Dinner
One crispy beef taco, one ground beef enchilada, and guacamole salad$14.99
- Iron Plate
One crispy beef taco, one cheese enchilada, and five ounces of fajita steak. Pico de gallo on the side$15.99
- Dos Amigos Y Pepe
One cheese enchilada, one shredded chicken enchilada, and one tamal, topped with gravy and melted cheese$14.99
- El Gringo
One chicken flauta, one steak taco al carbon, covered with cheese dip$14.99
Seafood
- Fish Tacos
Your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with fresh grilled fish. Served with rice, pico de gallo, slice avocado, shredded cheese. Chipotle homemade sauce on the side$15.99
- Shrimp Tacos
Your choice of corn or flour tortillas, filled with fresh grilled shrimp. Served with rice, pico de gallo, slice avocado, shredded cheese. Chipotle homemade sauce on the side$15.99
- Camarones a La Diabla
Six jumbo shrimps with diabla sauce, served with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, rice and beans$16.99
- Cancun Special
3 breaded fish fillets, 3 breaded shrimps and french fries$16.99
- Mango Tango Salmon
A grilled fillet of salmon topped with sautéed mango salsa over white rice$16.99
- Ceviche De Camaron
Citrus marinated gulf shrimp, pineapple, cilantro, onion, tomatoes mixed with lime juice, served with avocado and crackers$16.99
- Coctel De Camaron
Gulf shrimp cocktail in mild sauce, with sliced avocado, onion, tomatoes and cilantro$16.99
- Bravos Shrimp
Six jumbo shrimps wrapped in bacon, cheese and jalapeños. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, guaca, sour cream, rice and beans$19.99
- Tiradito de Atun$19.99
N/A Beverages
Beverages
- Fountain Drinks$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Mexican Bottled Soda$2.99
- Coffee$3.99
- Aguas Fresca Del Dia$4.50
- 12 Oz Saratoga Sparkling$2.75
- 28 Oz Saratoga Sparkling$4.75
- 12 Oz Still Water$2.75
- 28 Oz Still Water$4.75
- Topo Chico Flavored Sparkly Water$2.75
- Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9oz$2.75
- Organic Kambucha with Natural Mint$6.99
Bar
Cocktails and Margaritas
- Small House Margaritas$7.99
- Large House Margaritas$9.99
- Pitcher House Margaritas$33.99
- Flavor Margaritas$8.99
- Small Top Shelf Margarita$9.99
- Large Top Shelf Margarita$12.50
- Pitcher Topshelf Top Shelf Margarita$38.99
- Grande Margarita
Jumbo size frozen or rocks house margarita$16.99
- Wabo Margarita
Sammy Hagar's legendary Cabo Wabo tequila, Blue Curaçao, sweet and sour. Served frozen or rocks$12.50
- Hércules Margarita
Margarita, tequila, and Grand Gala on the rocks or frozen$12.50
- El Gringo Margarita
Patron Silver tequila, Grand Marnier, sweet and sour, served on the rocks$12.50
- Purple Margarita
Smooth purple margarita frozen or rocks$12.50
- Crown Apple Margarita
Apple crown served on the rocks or frozen$12.50
- Italian Margarita
Rocks or frozen margarita with Amaretto$12.50
- Rita Loca
Rocks or frozen margarita with a Corona beer$12.50
- 50/50
House tequila, orange juice, triple sec, natural lime, and Grand Marnier served on the rocks$12.50
- Skinny Mini Margaritas
House tequila, triple sec, natural lime, and Grand Gala served on the rocks$12.50
- Skinny Blue
House tequila, triple sec, natural lime, and blue liquor served on the rocks$12.50
- Lemon Drop Margarita
Natural lemon juice, gold, tequila, Grand Manier, triple sec, cherry, and a touch of pineapple juice rimed with tajin and chommoy$12.50
- Spicy Skinny Margarita
House tequila, triple sec, natural lime juice, and jalapeño served on the rocks$12.50
- Frida's Rita
El Jimador reposado, triple sec, fresh lime, lemon, and orange juice$12.99
- Talk Whiskey to Me
Woodford Reserve bourbon, lime juice, Ancho Reyes Chile liqueur, pineapple syrup, and Angostura bitters$12.50
- Casa Bella
Casamigos Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar topped with La Marca Prosecco$12.99
- Paloma Tradicional
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado tequila with grapefruit soda and fresh lime juice$12.99
- Paloma Rose Mary
Patron Silver tequila, fresh lime, Aperol, grapefruit, and rosemary$13.99
- Cuba Libre
White rum, Coke, and lime$10.99
- Mexican Mule
Lime, mint, Patron Silver, agave, and tropical ginger beer$12.99
- Homemade Fresh Sangria$10.99
Return to Life
Daiquiris
Mezcal
Carajillos
Whiskey
Tequila
- Don Julio Reposado$10.99
- Don Julio Blanco$10.99
- Don Julio 1942$29.99
- Don Julio 70$12.99
- Casa Amigo Reposado$12.99
- Casa Amigos Silver$12.99
- Patron Silver$10.99
- Hornitos Plata$8.99
- 1800 Silver$8.99
- 1800 Reposado$8.99
- Herradura Reposado$9.99
- Centenario$8.99
- Jimador Silver$8.99
- Jimador Reposado$8.99
- Cacabo Wabo Reposado$8.99
- Cabo Wabo Silver$8.99
- Cuervo Tradicional$8.99
- Camarena Silver$10.99
- Cuervo Especial$8.99
- Corralejo Reposado$8.99
- Corralejo Añejo$10.99
