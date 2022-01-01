Frida's Taqueria
944 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Mexican restaurant
Location
5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, suite A, Lilburn, GA 30047
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taco n Madres - 4800 Lawrenceville Hwy Suite 4
No Reviews
4800 Lawrenceville Hwy Suite 4 Lilburn, GA 30047
View restaurant
Grand Lekki Cafe - 4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, STE 110
No Reviews
4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD Norcross, GA 30093
View restaurant