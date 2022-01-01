Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frida's Taqueria

944 Reviews

$

5514 Lawrenceville Hwy

suite A

Lilburn, GA 30047

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos de Birria
Taco Asada
SUPER QUESI-BIRRIA

Botanas

Chips & Salsa

$2.99
Maduros

Maduros

$4.50

Sweet Plantains topped with table cream and fresco cheese.

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$4.95
Chorizo Cheese Dip

Chorizo Cheese Dip

$6.00

Large Guacamole

$9.95Out of stock

Large Chorizo Cheese Dip

$11.95

Large Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Empanada

Empanada

Empanada

Empanada PLATE especial

$12.00

TORTAS

TORTAS

TORTAS

Sandwiches. All Tortas come with fries.

BURRITO

Burrito Regular

$10.00

All Burritos come with fries.

Burrito Alambre

Burrito Alambre

$12.00

All Burritos come with fries.

Burrito Macho

$13.00

All Burritos come with fries.

Burrito El Don

$13.50

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA REGULAR

$11.00
QUESADILLA GUERRERO

QUESADILLA GUERRERO

$13.95Out of stock

Fried corn Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream.

QUESADILLA ALAMBRE

QUESADILLA ALAMBRE

$12.00
MULITA

MULITA

$12.00
SUPER QUESI-BIRRIA

SUPER QUESI-BIRRIA

$14.00

Super Birria Quesadilla with onions, cilantro and cheese. Birria broth on the side.

Especiales

Tacos de Alambre

Tacos de Alambre

$13.95

Sauteed steak, peppers, onions, bacon and ham, topped with cheese. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.

Tacos a la Mexicana

$12.95

Sauteed steak, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Avocado on top. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.

TACOS AL PASTOR

$13.95

Sauteed marinated pork and pineapple, topped with cheese. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.

Especial Tacos de pollo frito

Especial Tacos de pollo frito

$13.95

3 Fried chicken tacos topped with habanero-mayo sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos de Birria

Tacos de Birria

$12.95

3 Birria Tacos stuff with cheese, onions and cilantro. Birria broth on the side.

Tacos Campechanos

$12.95
ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS

$12.95

3 corn tortillas filled with meat and sauce of your choice. Served with rice and beans.

Flautas

Flautas

$12.95

4 deep fried corn tortilla stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, topped with tomato sauce, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, cotija & fresco cheese,avocado. Served with rice and beans.

POLLO a la plancha

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast. Served with side salad, tortillas, rice and beans.

Camarones a la Diabla

$13.95

Shrimp with spicy tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pescado plate

$12.95

Tilapia fillet grilled or breaded. Served with side salad, rice and beans.

Carne Asada Especial

$13.95

Grilled skirt steak, served with side salad, guacamole, tortillas, rice and beans.

SALAD

SALAD

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, peppers, corn, black beans, fresco cheese, radish and chipotle vinaigrette. Your choice of Chicken or Steak.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Small cut deep fried corn tortillas topped with guajillo sauce , cheese and sour cream. Topped with Chicken or Steak. Served with rice and beans.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.95

Chips, white melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle jalapeños, black beans and queso fresco.

Especial SOPES Plate

Especial SOPES Plate

$12.95

3 Fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, steak, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

TACOS

Taco Asada

$3.95

Taco Pollo

$3.50

Taco pastor

$3.50

Taco Carnitas

$3.50

Taco Lengua

$4.50

Taco chicharron

$4.00

Taco Barbacoa

$3.75

Taco Chorizo

$3.50

Taco Vegetales

$3.50

Taco Grilled shrimp

$4.00

Taco Fried Shrimp

$4.00

Taco Grilled Tilapia

$3.50

Taco Fried Tilapia

$3.50

Taco Birria

$4.50

CALDOS

Chicken soup 1 lt

Chicken soup 1 lt

$10.00

Chips, rice, chicken, tomato, corn, avocado, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro.

Quesadilla

Small Kid Quesadilla

Large Kid Quesadilla

Especiales

Kid Taco Especial

$4.00

Burrito Frijoles

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & fries

$6.00

SIDES

1 Chile Toreado

$0.50

Rice

$2.25

Beans

$2.25

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Sope (1 pza)

Elote

Elote

$3.00

Street corn

Large Beans 16 oz

$4.00

Large Rice 16 oz

$4.00

Pico De Gallo 6 oz

$3.00

Salsa Arbol 6 oz

$2.99

Salsa Verde 6 oz

$2.99

Salsa Verde Large 16 oz

$4.99

Side Aguacate

$2.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Side Grilled Fish

$6.99

Sour cream 2 oz

$1.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Side Repollo 6 oz

$2.99

Side Queso Mozzarella 2 oz

$1.99

Postres

Regular Churros

$4.00
Churros rellenos de Cajeta

Churros rellenos de Cajeta

$4.50

Churros rellenos natilla

$4.50

JARRITOS

Jarrito Fruit punch

$2.25

Jarrito Mandarina

$2.25

Jarrito Lime

$2.25

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.25

Sangria

$2.25

Sidral

$2.25

Jarrito Mineral

$2.25

Passion Fruit

$2.25

Mango

$2.25

COKE

Mexican Coke

$2.45

Fanta

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Fresca

$2.35

Fanta 1/2 Lt

$2.75

Sprite 1/2 Lt

$2.75

GORDITAS ONLINE

GORDITA CHICHARRON

GORDITA CHICHARRON

$3.75

GORDITA PASTOR

$3.00
GORDITA RAJAS CON QUESO

GORDITA RAJAS CON QUESO

$3.50

GORDITA PAPAS CON QUESO

$3.00

GORDITA PAPAS CON CHORIZO

$3.00

GORDITA PICADILLO

$3.00

GORDITA QUESO

$3.00

GORDITA FRIJOLES CON QUESO

$3.00

GORDITA ASADA

$3.00

GORDITA POLLO

$3.00

GORDITA PUERCO VERDE

$3.75

GORDITA PUERCO ROJO

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mexican restaurant

Website

Location

5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, suite A, Lilburn, GA 30047

Directions

