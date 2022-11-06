Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Frida's Mexican Grill Seaford

3545 Merrick Road

Seaford, NY 11783

Order Again

Popular Items

El Sol Burrito
Frida's Street Tacos
Nachos

Appetizers

Guacamole a la Vista

$14.95

Made with fresh avocados and tomatoes, onions, japaleños, cilantro and a hint of lime juice

Nachos

$13.95

Crispy Home made corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, guacamole sauce, mexican cream and your choice of meat

Queso Fundido

$12.95

Melted chihuahua cheese, topped with chorizo, cilantro and onions, served with a side of flour tortillas

Aguacate Relleno

$15.95

Classic stuffed Avocado with Shrimp and a delicious homemade creamy sauce

Ceviche de Pescado

$15.95

Delicious white fish cooked in lime juice, accompanied with cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and a slice of avocado

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Golden Fried Calamari served with a side of marinara sauce

Tostones Fridas

$14.95

Stuffed green plantain cups filled with chorizo, chicken and ground beef topped with chihuahua cheese and tampiqueno sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Mexican cocktail sauce, onions, cilantro and avocado wedges, served with plaintain chips

Empanadas

$14.95

Homemade delicious empanadas with your choice of ham and cheese, chicken, or ground beef (3 per order)

Frida's Wings

$13.95

Cirspy chicken wings with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served with carrots, celery sticks and a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Jalapeño Poppers

$11.95

Served with sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla Sincronizada

$14.95

Large flour tortilla with melted Mexican cheese and ham, topped with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Tampiqueña sauce

Frida's Appetizer Platter

$29.95

Fresh Homemade nachos, chicken and beef taquitos, chimichangas, jalapeño poppers and chorizo, topped with guacamole, sour cream and queso fresco

Flautas Appetizer

$12.95

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Soups and Salads

Sopa de Frijoles

$6.95

Black bean soup topped with Mexican sour cream and Cotija cheese

Sopa de Pollo

$6.95

Shreded chicken soup with rice

Sopa de Tortilla

$7.95

Tortilla chips, diced avocados and tomatoes in a chicken broth with huajillo sauce.

Taco Salad

$15.95

Deep-fried flour tortilla shell stuffed with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, black beans, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños, your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef

Frida's Salad

$10.95

Lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red sweet peppers served with the house dressing

Salmon Salad

$18.95

Grilled Salmon over mixed lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots and orange shallot vinaigrette on the side

Fajitas

Delicious Fajitas served on a sizzling hot skillet with sautéed onions and peppers served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla

Chicken Fajita

$21.95

Skirt Steak Fajita

$26.95

Shrimp Fajita

$26.95

Combo Fajita

$26.95

Vegetarian Fajita

$20.85

Platos Tipicos (Comes W/Rice & Beans)

El Sol Burrito

$22.95

Large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans, topped with salsa Verde and with 3 quesos.

Flautas

$18.95

Three crispy fried corn tortilla rolls filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, cream and queso fresco.

Quesadillas

$18.95

Large 8" flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese topped with guacamole, crema, and a mild sauce.

Chimichangas

$19.95

Three crispy flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef topped with tampiqueno sauce, served with guacamole, sour cream and lettuce

Enchiladas

$19.95

Three rolled soft corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with mole sauce and queso fresco

Mexican Combo

$20.95

A Delicious combination of a cheese quesadilla, a chicken flauta and a beef chimichanga, served with guacamole, crema and Pico de Gallo

Tacos

Tacos Clasicos

$16.95

Crispi or soft taco shells filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican cheese and taco sauce

Frida's Street Tacos

$21.95

Soft corn tortillas with your choice of grilled Skirt Steak, Chicken, Chorizo or Shrimp, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a homemade Mexican street salsa.

Tacos de Camaron

$21.95

Soft Corn tortillas loaded with pan fried shrimp, topped with mango salsa , Mexican cheese, served with a side of sour cream, fresh cabbage and avocado wedge

Tacos de Pescado

$20.95

Soft corn tortillas filled with Pan fried delicious white fish, topped with mango salsa , Mexican cheese, served with a side of sour cream, fresh cabbage and avocado wedge

Carnes

Tampiquenas

$26.95

Shell Steak grilled to perfection paired with an Enchilada, topped with Tampiqueno sauce, served with Rice and Black Beans

Carne Asada Plater

$30.95

Grilled Shell Steak, Chicken and Chorizo on a sizzling iron plate, served with refried Beans, sweet plantains, and rice.

Steak con Camarones

$29.95

Shell Steak and Shrimp sauteed in a Garlic Guajillo sauce, served with Rice and Beans.

Ropa Vieja

$24.95

Shredded Flank Steak sauteed on a criollo salsa, served with sweet plantains, rice and black beans

Carnitas Michoacan

$22.95

Tender pieces of fried Pork served with Rice and Beans.

Del Mar

Arroz con Camarones

$24.95

Shrimp sauteed with butter, garlic, white wine and tampiquena sauce, mixed with rice, and served with beans and salad

Camarones en Salsa Verde

$24.95

Shrimp with butter, garlic, white wine, mixed with Salsa Verde, served with Rice and Beans

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$24.95

Shrimp with butter, garlic and white wine, with a touch of Guajillo and chipotle sauce, served with Rice and Beans

Paella Valenciana

$35.95

Classic Saffron Rice dish with Shrimp, mussels, clams chorizo and chicken

Salmon Agridulce

$25.95

Perfectly grilled Salmon glazed with a tangy mango salsa and Pico de Gallo served with Mexican rice and tostones

Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$20.95

Chicken Breast sauteed with garlic and white wine with a touch of tampiqueno sauce mixed with Mexican Rice, served with refried beans

Pechuga a la Parilla

$20.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with Frida's pico de Gallo served with black beans and Mexican Rice

Mole Poblano

$21.95

Mole Poblano is a thick, rich red or brown sauce made with chilis, nuts, seeds and Mexican chocolate served over pieces of sauteed chicken breast.

Vegetarian

Quesadilla de Vegetales

$20.95

Mixed vegetables, zuquini, brocoli, cauliflower, and carrots with sour cream and guacamole

Enchilada de Hongos y Espinaca

$20.95

Soft rolled tortilla stuffed with spinach and mushrooms with melted cheese, salsa Verde, sour cream and guacamole

Mex Veggie Combo

$20.95

Guacamole Taco, Bean Burrito and Bean and cheese Tostada.

Sides

Maduros Fritos

$5.95

Served with Mexican cream and cheese

Tostones

$5.95

served with a side of Garlic sauce

Side of Guacamole

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Sour Cream

$1.95

Plantain Chips

$5.95

Chorizo

$5.95

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Black Beans

$3.95

Mexican Rice

$4.95

Refried Beans

$4.95

Rice and Beans

$6.95

Side Fajita Dish

$9.95

Tortilla Side

$1.95

Cheese Dip

$5.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$11.95

Kids Burrito

$11.95

Flour tortilla rolled around your choice of ground beef or chicken, and melted Mexican cheese, served with rice and beans

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Flour tortilla with melted cheese inside ,topped with lettuce and sour cream

Kids Taco

$11.95

Hard or soft shell corn tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with rice and beans

Kids Rice and Beans

$6.95

Rice and beans with your choice of meat and salad garnish

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Helado Frito

$7.00

Empanadas de Manzana

$6.00

Sopapillas

$9.00

Pastel de Chocolate y Helado

$8.00

Flan

$7.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00

Pie de Coco Custard

$7.00

Apple chimichanga

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Gingerale

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pinneaple Juice

$3.00

Cramberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.95

Pellegrino

$6.95

Panna

$5.95

Seltzer

$2.95

Coca cola glass

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Apple juice

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Coffee/Tea/Chocolate

Regular Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Capuccino

$5.95

Latte

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Cafe con Leche

$4.95

Macchiato

$4.95

Cortadito

$4.95

Americano

$2.95

Tea

$3.95

Espresso

$3.95

Double Espresso

$4.95

Mexican cafe

$6.95

Fridays coffee

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh and Delicious Authentic Mexican Food. Margaritas, Sangria, Tequilas and more.

Website

Location

3545 Merrick Road, Seaford, NY 11783

Directions

