Frida's Mexican Grill Seaford
No reviews yet
3545 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole a la Vista
Made with fresh avocados and tomatoes, onions, japaleños, cilantro and a hint of lime juice
Nachos
Crispy Home made corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, guacamole sauce, mexican cream and your choice of meat
Queso Fundido
Melted chihuahua cheese, topped with chorizo, cilantro and onions, served with a side of flour tortillas
Aguacate Relleno
Classic stuffed Avocado with Shrimp and a delicious homemade creamy sauce
Ceviche de Pescado
Delicious white fish cooked in lime juice, accompanied with cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and a slice of avocado
Fried Calamari
Golden Fried Calamari served with a side of marinara sauce
Tostones Fridas
Stuffed green plantain cups filled with chorizo, chicken and ground beef topped with chihuahua cheese and tampiqueno sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican cocktail sauce, onions, cilantro and avocado wedges, served with plaintain chips
Empanadas
Homemade delicious empanadas with your choice of ham and cheese, chicken, or ground beef (3 per order)
Frida's Wings
Cirspy chicken wings with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served with carrots, celery sticks and a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Jalapeño Poppers
Served with sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla Sincronizada
Large flour tortilla with melted Mexican cheese and ham, topped with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Tampiqueña sauce
Frida's Appetizer Platter
Fresh Homemade nachos, chicken and beef taquitos, chimichangas, jalapeño poppers and chorizo, topped with guacamole, sour cream and queso fresco
Flautas Appetizer
Coconut Shrimp
Soups and Salads
Sopa de Frijoles
Black bean soup topped with Mexican sour cream and Cotija cheese
Sopa de Pollo
Shreded chicken soup with rice
Sopa de Tortilla
Tortilla chips, diced avocados and tomatoes in a chicken broth with huajillo sauce.
Taco Salad
Deep-fried flour tortilla shell stuffed with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, black beans, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños, your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef
Frida's Salad
Lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red sweet peppers served with the house dressing
Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon over mixed lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots and orange shallot vinaigrette on the side
Fajitas
Platos Tipicos (Comes W/Rice & Beans)
El Sol Burrito
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans, topped with salsa Verde and with 3 quesos.
Flautas
Three crispy fried corn tortilla rolls filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, cream and queso fresco.
Quesadillas
Large 8" flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese topped with guacamole, crema, and a mild sauce.
Chimichangas
Three crispy flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef topped with tampiqueno sauce, served with guacamole, sour cream and lettuce
Enchiladas
Three rolled soft corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with mole sauce and queso fresco
Mexican Combo
A Delicious combination of a cheese quesadilla, a chicken flauta and a beef chimichanga, served with guacamole, crema and Pico de Gallo
Tacos
Tacos Clasicos
Crispi or soft taco shells filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican cheese and taco sauce
Frida's Street Tacos
Soft corn tortillas with your choice of grilled Skirt Steak, Chicken, Chorizo or Shrimp, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a homemade Mexican street salsa.
Tacos de Camaron
Soft Corn tortillas loaded with pan fried shrimp, topped with mango salsa , Mexican cheese, served with a side of sour cream, fresh cabbage and avocado wedge
Tacos de Pescado
Soft corn tortillas filled with Pan fried delicious white fish, topped with mango salsa , Mexican cheese, served with a side of sour cream, fresh cabbage and avocado wedge
Carnes
Tampiquenas
Shell Steak grilled to perfection paired with an Enchilada, topped with Tampiqueno sauce, served with Rice and Black Beans
Carne Asada Plater
Grilled Shell Steak, Chicken and Chorizo on a sizzling iron plate, served with refried Beans, sweet plantains, and rice.
Steak con Camarones
Shell Steak and Shrimp sauteed in a Garlic Guajillo sauce, served with Rice and Beans.
Ropa Vieja
Shredded Flank Steak sauteed on a criollo salsa, served with sweet plantains, rice and black beans
Carnitas Michoacan
Tender pieces of fried Pork served with Rice and Beans.
Del Mar
Arroz con Camarones
Shrimp sauteed with butter, garlic, white wine and tampiquena sauce, mixed with rice, and served with beans and salad
Camarones en Salsa Verde
Shrimp with butter, garlic, white wine, mixed with Salsa Verde, served with Rice and Beans
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp with butter, garlic and white wine, with a touch of Guajillo and chipotle sauce, served with Rice and Beans
Paella Valenciana
Classic Saffron Rice dish with Shrimp, mussels, clams chorizo and chicken
Salmon Agridulce
Perfectly grilled Salmon glazed with a tangy mango salsa and Pico de Gallo served with Mexican rice and tostones
Pollo
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken Breast sauteed with garlic and white wine with a touch of tampiqueno sauce mixed with Mexican Rice, served with refried beans
Pechuga a la Parilla
Grilled chicken breast topped with Frida's pico de Gallo served with black beans and Mexican Rice
Mole Poblano
Mole Poblano is a thick, rich red or brown sauce made with chilis, nuts, seeds and Mexican chocolate served over pieces of sauteed chicken breast.
Vegetarian
Quesadilla de Vegetales
Mixed vegetables, zuquini, brocoli, cauliflower, and carrots with sour cream and guacamole
Enchilada de Hongos y Espinaca
Soft rolled tortilla stuffed with spinach and mushrooms with melted cheese, salsa Verde, sour cream and guacamole
Mex Veggie Combo
Guacamole Taco, Bean Burrito and Bean and cheese Tostada.
Sides
Maduros Fritos
Served with Mexican cream and cheese
Tostones
served with a side of Garlic sauce
Side of Guacamole
French Fries
Sour Cream
Plantain Chips
Chorizo
Chips and Salsa
Black Beans
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Rice and Beans
Side Fajita Dish
Tortilla Side
Cheese Dip
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers with Fries
Kids Burrito
Flour tortilla rolled around your choice of ground beef or chicken, and melted Mexican cheese, served with rice and beans
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese inside ,topped with lettuce and sour cream
Kids Taco
Hard or soft shell corn tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with rice and beans
Kids Rice and Beans
Rice and beans with your choice of meat and salad garnish
Desserts
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sprite
Gingerale
Root Beer
Orange Juice
Pinneaple Juice
Cramberry Juice
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Sweet Ice Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Pellegrino
Panna
Seltzer
Coca cola glass
Red Bull
Apple juice
Fanta Orange
Shirley Temple
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh and Delicious Authentic Mexican Food. Margaritas, Sangria, Tequilas and more.
3545 Merrick Road, Seaford, NY 11783