  • Portland
  • Fried Egg I'm In Love - Takeout Only - 940 SE Madison St.
Fried Egg I'm In Love - Takeout Only 940 SE Madison St.

No reviews yet

940 SE Madison St.

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on toasted sourdough bread with an over-medium egg sprinkled with Magic Egg Dust (contains nightshades)
Yolko Ono

Yolko Ono

$8.50

Our signature sandwich. Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, house sausage patty, pesto, and parmesan. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Yolko Zeppelin

Yolko Zeppelin

$11.00

Same base as the Yolko Ono, but with double egg and double sausage. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Egg Zeppelin

Egg Zeppelin

$10.50

Toasted sourdough, two over-medium fried eggs, two sausage patties, two slices of cheddar, and aardvark aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Smells Like Protein Spirit

Smells Like Protein Spirit

$7.00

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, cheddar, and your choice: sausage, bacon, ham, turkey sausage, or vegan sausage. Just want egg and cheese? Order the Built to Spill!

Sriracha Mix-A-Lot

Sriracha Mix-A-Lot

$9.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, avocado, tomato, havarti cheese, and Sriracha sauce.

Free Range Against the Machine

Free Range Against the Machine

$7.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, avocado, tomato, and havarti cheese.

Huevo Mutilation

Huevo Mutilation

$8.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, caramelized onions, cheddar, and our aardvark aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegan and Sara

Vegan and Sara

$8.50

Our vegan “egg” sandwich. Toasted sourdough, house veggie sausage, Just Egg (v) patty, avocado, vegan queso^, and pickled red onions. For GF, we can do this as a bowl. Our GF bread contains egg. ^vegan queso contains cashew nuts

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Toasted sourdough with cheddar and havarti cheese.

Sides

Hash Bite

Hash Bite

$2.50

Crispy hash brown patty, served with Magic Spud Sauce*. Get it as a side, or on your sandwich or burrito! *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$0.75+

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.25

Side of Toast

$1.00

One piece of buttered and toasted sourdough bread.

Side of Gluten-Free Toast

$2.00

One piece of buttered and toasted gluten-free bread.

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$3.50

Coffee, Tea, Juice, Soft Drinks, and more

Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

Martinelli’s (10 oz)

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Beer

Draft IPA

$6.00

Draft Hard Cider

$6.00

Red Beer

$6.00

Tall Boy Can (16 oz)

$3.00

Cocktails

Bloody Waters

$8.50

Our house bloody mary.

Tequila Sun Ra

$8.50

Our house tequila sunrise.

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Paloma Abdul

$8.00

Our take on the Paloma.

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Our house Hot Toddy!

Wine

Mimosa (12 oz)

$6.00

Mimosa (16 oz)

$8.00

Mimosa Kit

$13.50

Merchandise

Magic Egg Dust

Magic Egg Dust

$7.00

Bring home the taste! We put this stuff on every single egg we serve. Stock your spice cabinet with a tin of Magic Egg Dust and use a pinch over your next plate of eggs, bowl of soup, noodles, whatever. Treat it like pepper. Magic pepper. It’ll last for months, and suddenly all your meals will taste enchanting because you are now a spice wizard.

Magnet

Magnet

$4.50
Classic Mug

Classic Mug

$10.00
Yellow Mug

Yellow Mug

$12.00
Black Mug

Black Mug

$12.00

Patch

$5.00

Pin

$10.00
Roast Malone

Roast Malone

$14.00

12 oz of our house coffee blend. Whole bean. Roasted by K&F Roasters.

Secret Aardvark

Secret Aardvark

$7.00

Sticker

$1.00

Apparel

Yellow Eggboi Beanie

Yellow Eggboi Beanie

$15.00

Yellow cuffed knit beanie with embroidered “Eggboi” on the front. For those that want to keep your head warm, but also be easily identifiable in a crowd.

Yellow Eggboi Crew Sweatshirt

Yellow Eggboi Crew Sweatshirt

$30.00

What’s soft, yellow, and keeps you warm? No, it’s not a quilt woven from melted Peeps. It’s this mustard yellow crew sweatshirt.

Egg Dad Cap

Egg Dad Cap

$18.00

Navy blue, low profile adjustable dad cap with embroidered egg and “Fried Egg I’m In Love” on the side. Goes great with khaki shorts and white New Balance sneakers.

EGGS/ZOSO Shirt

$20.00

Fanclub Crop Top

$18.00

Heart Shirt

$20.00

FEIIL Gray Hoodie

$35.00

Kids Pink Shirt

$18.00

Yellow Eggboi Onesie

$15.00

Heather Gray Unisex FEIIL Tee

$18.00

Heather Gray Womens FEIIL Tee

$18.00

Snapback Hat

$15.00
FEIIL Black Sweatshirt

FEIIL Black Sweatshirt

$30.00

Yellow Unisex Eggboi Tee

$18.00
10-Year Battle Vest Tee

10-Year Battle Vest Tee

$25.00+

Limited apparel special release! This battle vest tee was designed by Harrison Freeman and pays homage to our “10 Years of Raising Shell”. This design is full of fun details and will have you throwing up the devil horns to everyone you see.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Takeout-only location serving breakfast sandwiches, juice, and cold brew coffee.

Location

940 SE Madison St., Portland, OR 97214

Directions

