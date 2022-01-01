Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fried Egg I'm In Love

3549 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

Portland, OR 97214

Sandwiches

Yolko Ono

Yolko Ono

$9.00

Our signature sandwich. Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, house sausage patty, pesto, and parmesan. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Yolko Zeppelin

Yolko Zeppelin

$11.50

Same base as the Yolko Ono, but with double egg and double sausage. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Egg Zeppelin

Egg Zeppelin

$11.00

Toasted sourdough, two over-medium fried eggs, two sausage patties, two slices of cheddar, and aardvark aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Smells Like Protein Spirit

Smells Like Protein Spirit

$7.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, cheddar, and your choice: sausage, bacon, ham, turkey sausage, or vegan sausage. Just want egg and cheese? Order the Built to Spill!

Sriracha Mix-A-Lot

Sriracha Mix-A-Lot

$10.00

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, avocado, tomato, havarti cheese, and Sriracha sauce.

Free Range Against the Machine

Free Range Against the Machine

$8.00

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, avocado, tomato, and havarti cheese.

Huevo Mutilation

Huevo Mutilation

$9.00

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, caramelized onions, cheddar, and our aardvark aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegan and Sara

Vegan and Sara

$9.00

Our vegan “egg” sandwich. Toasted sourdough, house veggie sausage, Just Egg (v) patty, avocado, vegan queso^, and pickled red onions. For GF, we can do this as a bowl. Our GF bread contains egg. ^vegan queso contains cashew nuts

Built to Spill

Built to Spill

$6.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, and cheddar. Stop there, or build your dream sandwich from our add-on menu!

Burritos and More

'Rito Suave

'Rito Suave

$12.50

Grilled burrito with two scrambled eggs, your choice protein (sausage, bacon, ham, veggie sausage, or turkey sausage), cheese, avocado, aardvark aioli*, and pico de gallo. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegan 'Rito

Vegan 'Rito

$11.50

Grilled burrito with house veggie sausage, black beans, avocado, pickled red onion, vegan queso^, and fresh pico de gallo. ^contains cashew nuts

Back in Black Bean Bowl

Back in Black Bean Bowl

$10.00

Warm black bean bowl with your choice of protein (sausage, bacon, ham, turkey sausage, or veggie sausage), served with two sunny side eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, and pickled red onion. Make it vegan by request. Sub Just Egg+ for $1. +Just Egg is an egg substitute made from plants

Al Greens

Al Greens

$8.50

Mixed greens tossed in a lemon balsamic with cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, candied pepitas, feta cheese, and a hard-boiled egg.

Sides

Hash Bite

Hash Bite

$3.00

Crispy hash brown patty, served with Magic Spud Sauce*. Get it as a side, or on your sandwich or burrito! *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$1.25+

Beer

Draft IPA

$6.50

Draft Hard Cider

$6.50

$6.50
Bloody Beer

Bloody Beer

$6.50
Rainier

Rainier

$3.50Out of stock

Cocktails

Bloody Waters

Bloody Waters

$9.50

Our house bloody mary.

Tequila Sun Ra

Tequila Sun Ra

$9.50

Our house tequila sunrise.

Wine

Mimosa Kit

$14.00

Beverages

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50
Fresh Orange Juice

$5.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.50
Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

House black iced tea

Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.50

House sweet iced tea blend with Smith Tea

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.50

Lion Heart Kombucha, seasonal flavor on tap (12 oz)

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50
Tov Mint Thing

Tov Mint Thing

$6.00Out of stock

It’s coffee, mint, and oat milk. It’s so delicious. Brewed by our friends at the Tov Coffee Bus.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.50

Martinelli’s (10 oz)

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50
Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$5.50
Cock and Bull

Cock and Bull

$3.50Out of stock
Stumptown Oat Milk Cold Brew

Stumptown Oat Milk Cold Brew

$5.50Out of stock
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.50

Merchandise

Magic Egg Dust

Magic Egg Dust

$7.50

Bring home the taste! We put this stuff on every single egg we serve. Stock your spice cabinet with a tin of Magic Egg Dust and use a pinch over your next plate of eggs, bowl of soup, noodles, whatever. Treat it like pepper. Magic pepper. It’ll last for months, and suddenly all your meals will taste enchanting because you are now a spice wizard.

Magnet

Magnet

$5.00
Classic Mug

Classic Mug

$10.50
Yellow Mug

Yellow Mug

$12.50
Black Mug

Black Mug

$12.50
Patch

Patch

$5.50
Pin

Pin

$10.50
Roast Malone

Roast Malone

$14.50

12 oz of our house coffee blend. Whole bean. Roasted by K&F Roasters.

Secret Aardvark

Secret Aardvark

$7.50Out of stock
Sticker

Sticker

$1.50

Apparel

Eggboi Beanie

Eggboi Beanie

$15.50

Neon pink, green or yellow cuffed knit beanie with embroidered “Eggboi” on the front. For those that want to keep your head warm, but also be easily identifiable in a crowd.

Mustard Eggboi Sweatshirt

Mustard Eggboi Sweatshirt

$35.50

What’s soft, yellow, and keeps you warm? No, it’s not a quilt woven from melted Peeps. It’s this mustard yellow crew sweatshirt.

Egg Dad Cap

Egg Dad Cap

$18.50

Navy blue, low profile adjustable dad cap with embroidered egg and “Fried Egg I’m In Love” on the side. Goes great with khaki shorts and white New Balance sneakers.

EGGS/ZOSO Shirt

EGGS/ZOSO Shirt

$20.50
Fanclub Crop Top

$18.50

Fanclub Crop Top

$18.50
Heart Shirt

Heart Shirt

$20.50
FEIIL Gray Hoodie

$35.50

FEIIL Gray Hoodie

$35.50
Kids Pink Shirt

Kids Pink Shirt

$18.50

Yellow Eggboi Onesie

$15.50

$15.50
Heather Gray Crew FEIIL Tee

$18.50

Heather Gray Crew FEIIL Tee

$18.50
Heather Gray V-Neck FEIIL Tee

$18.50

Heather Gray V-Neck FEIIL Tee

$18.50
FEIIL Snapback Hat

$15.50

FEIIL Snapback Hat

$15.50
FEIIL Black Sweatshirt

$30.50

FEIIL Black Sweatshirt

$30.50
Yellow Unisex Eggboi Tee

$18.50

Yellow Unisex Eggboi Tee

$18.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sunny counter service cafe with breakfast sandwiches, burritos, coffee, and mimosas.

Website

Location

3549 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

