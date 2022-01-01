Fried Egg I'm In Love
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Sunny counter service cafe with breakfast sandwiches, burritos, coffee, and mimosas.
Location
3549 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214
Gallery
