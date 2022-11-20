  • Home
Fried Egg I'm In Love - Takeout Only 940 SE Madison St.

No reviews yet

940 SE Madison St.

Portland, OR 97214

Sandwiches

Yolko Ono

$9.00

Our signature sandwich. Toasted sourdough, fried egg, house sausage patty, and pesto. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Yolko Zeppelin

$11.50

Same base as the Yolko Ono, but with double egg and double sausage. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Egg Zeppelin

$11.00

Toasted sourdough, two fried eggs, two sausage patties, two slices of cheddar, and holy aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Smells Like Protein Spirit

$7.50

Toasted sourdough, fried egg, cheddar, and your choice: sausage, bacon, turkey sausage, or vegan sausage. Just want egg and cheese? Order "No Meat" for a dollar off.

Sriracha Mix-A-Lot

$10.00

Toasted sourdough, fried egg, choice of protein, avocado, tomato, havarti cheese, and Sriracha sauce.

Free Range Against the Machine

$8.00

Toasted sourdough, fried egg, avocado, tomato, and havarti cheese.

Huevo Mutilation

$9.00

Toasted sourdough, fried egg, choice of protein, caramelized onions, cheddar, and our holy aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegan and Sara

$9.00

Our vegan “egg” sandwich. Toasted sourdough, house veggie sausage, Just Egg (v) patty, avocado, vegan queso^, and pickled red onions. For GF, we can do this as a bowl. Our GF bread contains egg. ^vegan queso contains cashew nuts

Sides

Hash Bite

$2.50

Crispy hash brown patty, served with Magic Spud Sauce*. Get it as a side, or on your sandwich or burrito! *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Side Sauce

$0.75+

Beverages

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.50
Diet Coke

$2.50
Coca Cola

$3.00
Grapefruit La Croix

$2.50
Bottled Water

$3.00
Yerba Mate

$5.50

16oz Guayaki Enlightenmint Can

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Takeout-only location serving breakfast sandwiches and juice. Online ordering only. No phone calls or in-person orders please.

940 SE Madison St., Portland, OR 97214

Directions

