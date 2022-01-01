Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fried Egg I'm In Love - Mississippi Ave.

4233 N Mississippi Ave.

Prost! Marketplace

Portland, OR 97217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

$10.00

Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Yolko Ono

Yolko Ono

$9.00

Our signature sandwich. Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, house sausage patty, pesto, and parmesan. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Yolko Zeppelin

Yolko Zeppelin

$11.50

Same base as the Yolko Ono, but with double egg and double sausage. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.

Egg Zeppelin

Egg Zeppelin

$11.00

Toasted sourdough, two over-medium fried eggs, two sausage patties, two slices of cheddar, and aardvark aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Smells Like Protein Spirit

Smells Like Protein Spirit

$7.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, cheddar, and your choice: sausage, bacon, ham, turkey sausage, or vegan sausage. Just want egg and cheese? Order the Built to Spill!

Sriracha Mix-A-Lot

Sriracha Mix-A-Lot

$10.00

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, avocado, tomato, havarti cheese, and Sriracha sauce.

Free Range Against the Machine

Free Range Against the Machine

$8.00

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, avocado, tomato, and havarti cheese.

Huevo Mutilation

Huevo Mutilation

$8.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, caramelized onions, cheddar, and our aardvark aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegan and Sara

Vegan and Sara

$9.00

Our vegan “egg” sandwich. Toasted sourdough, house veggie sausage, Just Egg (v) patty, avocado, vegan queso^, and pickled red onions. For GF, we can do this as a bowl. Our GF bread contains egg. ^vegan queso contains cashew nuts

Built to Spill

Built to Spill

$6.50

Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, and cheddar. Stop there, or build your dream sandwich from our add-on menu!

Beverages

Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.50
Kombucha (16 oz can)

Kombucha (16 oz can)

$5.50

Lion Heart Kombucha, 16 oz can

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Martinelli’s (10 oz)

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food cart serving breakfast sandwiches with heated and covered patio.

Website

Location

4233 N Mississippi Ave., Prost! Marketplace, Portland, OR 97217

Directions

