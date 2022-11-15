Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fried & Loaded 13 Santa Rosa Street

review star

No reviews yet

13 Santa Rosa Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Lemon Chicken Bacon
Honey Garlic Steak & Shrimp

Soda

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Pink Lemonade

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Water

Signature Creations

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Crushed Graham Cracker, Cheesecake Bites with Strawberry Drizzle

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload

$8.00

Chocolate Base Base, Reeses Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Drizzle & Peanut Butter Drizzle

Banana Split

$8.00

Vanilla Base, Bananas, Strawberries, Cherry with Chocolate Drizzle

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate Base, Brownie Bites, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Wafer Straw with Fudge Drizzle

Espresso Oreo Chip

$8.00

Espresso Base, Oreos, Chocolate Chips & Fudge Drizzle

Very Berry

$8.00

Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Blueberries, Cherry with Choice of Drizzle

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$8.00

Signature Set Up

BBQ Bacon Chicken Ranch

$12.00+

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, drizzles with BBQ & Ranch Sauce

BBQ Bacon Steak

$13.00+

Steak, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Lemon Chicken Bacon

$12.00+

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, drizzled with Lemon Garlic sauce

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$12.00+

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, drizzled with Buffalo & Ranch sauce

Honey Garlic Steak & Shrimp

$14.00+

Steak, Shrimp, Cheddar Cheese, drizzled with Honey Garlic sauce

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

$13.00+

Shrimp, Parmesan Cheese, drizzled with Lemon Garlic sauce

Steak Nacho

$11.00+

Steak, Nacho Cheese, Jalapeños & Choice of Sauce

Chili Cheese

$9.00+

Meat Chili & Choice of Cheese & Sauce

Sausage Gravy Bacon

$13.00+

Honey Garlic Steak

$13.00+

Build Your Own

BYO Chicken

$11.00+

Fried Chicken, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

BYO Steak

$12.00+

Steak, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

BYO Shrimp

$12.00+

Shrimp, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

BYO Beyond Chicken

$12.00+

Impossible Beef, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

BYO Meat Chili

$8.00+

Meat Chili, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

BYO Sausage Gravy

$11.00+

Fries/Tots

Fries

$5.00+

Tots

$5.00+

Mix

$5.00+

Shirts

T Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Fries | Tots | Ice Cream

Location

13 Santa Rosa Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Directions

