  • Home
  • /
  • Searcy
  • /
  • Fried Rice N' More - 1511 W Pleasure Ave Ste A
Main picView gallery

Fried Rice N' More 1511 W Pleasure Ave Ste A

review star

No reviews yet

1511 W Pleasure Ave Ste A

Searcy, AR 72143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Water

Sprite

$2.50

Tea

Sweet

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Jarritos Soda

Tamarind

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Mandarin

$2.50

Lime

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$1.75

Vietnamese Coffee

$3.50

Ahmad Tea

English No. 1

$1.75

Strawberry Black

$1.75

Mint Green

$1.75

Lemon & Lime Black

$1.75

English Breakfast

$1.75

Jasmine Green

$1.75

Apple Black

$1.75

Earl Grey

$1.75

Lemon Green

$1.75

Green Pure

$1.75

Peach & Passion Black

$1.75

Darjeeling

$1.75

Kids

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Unsweet Tea

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Peach Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Salad

Avacado Salad

$4.50

Garden Salad

$3.25

Crabmeat Salad

$6.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Octopus Salad

$7.00

Poke

"Diamond Head Oahu"Ahi Tuna Poke

$9.99

Tako Poke

$9.99

Waikiki Poke

$10.99

Maui Poke

$10.99

Lanikai Poke

$10.99

Waimanalo Poke

$10.99

Crispy Tacos Ahi Tuna(3)

$10.95

"The Surfing Pig" Ahi Tuna Carpaccio

$9.99

Soup

Miso [6oz]

$2.75

Appetizer

Harumaki (Japanese Vegetable Fried Egg rolls) [3pcs]

$5.00

Lumpia (Pork Philino Fried Eggroll)[3pcs]

$5.00

Smoked Sausage and Jalapeño Eggrolls [3pcs]

$7.50

Gyoza (Japanese Fried Pork Dumpling) [6pcs]

$6.00

Cheese Puff / Crab Rangoon [5pcs]

$7.00

Jalapeno Popper (Spicy Tuna, Cheese) [TC6,ES,DF 🌶]

$7.50

Fried Egg & Spicy Tuna [TC4]

$7.50

Cheviche

$8.00

Tuna/Salmon Pyramid

$9.00

Tuna Tower (John's Special)

$7.50

Salmon & Ikura on pita [3]

$9.00

Baked Mussel [4]

$8.00

Sushi Sampler [TC5]

$8.00

Sashimi Sampler [TC7]

$9.00

Usuzukuri [TC4-4]

$8.50

Salmon/Tuna Tataki [TC6]

$8.50

Tuna Cocktail [4oz]

$7.50

Tuna on a Hot Rock [TC6,🌡]

$17.00

Yakitori Mix Grill (Japanese Tabletop Mix Grill) [2 chicken, 2 beef, 2 shrimp] [Limited,🌡]

$17.00

Fried Tofu [4pcs]

$5.99

10oz Fried Rice

10oz Plain Fried Rice

$6.99

10oz Fried Rice - Scrambled Egg

$8.99

10oz Fried Rice - Chicken

$9.99

10oz Fried Rice - Beef

$10.99

10oz Fried Rice - Shrimp

$11.99

10oz Fried Rice - Salmon Skin

$9.99

10oz Fried Rice - Tuna

$10.99

10oz Fried Rice - Catfish

$10.99

10oz Fried Rice - Crawfish

$12.99

10oz Fried Rice - Crispy Crabstick

$10.99

10oz Fried Rice - Smoked Sausage

$10.99

10oz Fried Rice - Bacon

$10.99

10oz Fried Rice - Ham

$10.99

10oz Fried Rice - Spam

$9.99

10oz Fried Rice - Vegetable

$7.99

10oz Fried Rice - Fried Tofu

$7.99

10oz Fried Rice - House (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)

$15.99

10oz Fried Rice - Cajun (Shrimp, Crawfish, Smoked Sausage)

$18.99

10oz Fried Rice - Hawaiian Fried Rice (Ham, White & Green Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Eggs, Pineapple)

$12.99

5oz Fried Rice

5oz Plain Fried Rice

$3.49

5oz Fried Rice - Scrambled Egg

$4.49

5oz Fried Rice - Chicken

$4.99

5oz Fried Rice - Beef

$5.49

5oz Fried Rice - Shrimp

$5.99

5oz Fried Rice - Salmon Skin

$4.99

5oz Fried Rice - Tuna

$5.49

5oz Fried Rice - Catfish

$5.49

5oz Fried Rice - Crawfish

$6.49

5oz Fried Rice - Crispy Crabstick

$5.49

5oz Fried Rice - Smoked Sausage

$5.49

5oz Fried Rice - Bacon

$5.49

5oz Fried Rice - Ham

$5.49

5oz Fried Rice - Spam

$4.99

5oz Fried Rice - Vegetable

$3.99

5oz Fried Rice - Fried Tofu

$3.99

5oz Fried Rice - House (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)

$7.99

5oz Fried Rice - Cajun (Shrimp, Crawfish, Smoked Sausage)

$9.00

5oz Fried Rice - Hawaiian Fried Rice (Ham, White & Green Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Eggs, Pineapple)

$6.49

Vegetable

Steamed Green Bean

$4.50Out of stock

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Steamed Mix Vegetable (Broccoli, Carrot, Baby Corn, Water Chestnut)

$7.50

Garlic Green Bean

$4.50Out of stock

Garlic Broccoli

$4.50

Garlic Mix Vegetable (Broccoli, Carrot, Baby Corn, Water Chestnut)

$7.50

Yakitori

2 Chicken Skewers

$3.50

2 Beef Skewers

$5.00

2 Shrimp Skewers

$5.00

Individual filet of fish

Individual fish filet

$3.00

NIGIRI [2pcs per order]

Nigiri Tuna (Maguro)

$5.25

Nigiri White Tuna (Albacore)

$5.00

Nigiri Super White Tuna (Escolar)

$5.00

Nigiri Salmon (Sake)

$5.25

Nigiri Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$5.75

Nigiri Red Snapper (Tai)

$5.00

Nigiri Squid (Ika)

$5.25

Nigiri Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$5.75

Nigiri Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$5.75

Nigiri Octopus (Tako)

$5.25

Nigiri Bean Curd (Inari)

$4.00

Nigiri Shrimp (EbI)

$5.25

Nigiri Crabstick (Kani)

$5.25

Nigiri Eel (Unagi)

$5.25

Nigiri Smoked Salmon

$5.75

Nigiri Egg (Tamago)

$4.25

Nigiri Fried Spam

$3.25

Sushi Rolls

Vegan Rolls

Sushi Rolls

Fried Sandwiches

Sushi Special

Build Your Own Roll

Combos

UFO Sashimi Platter (30)

$79.00

Mermaid's Choice (6-6-1)

$49.00

Under The Sea (9-9-2)

$80.00

Free Willy (12-12-3)

$112.00

Megalodon (20-20-4)

$172.00

Symphony Of The Seas (30-30-5)

$243.00

Sashimi [2pcs per order]

Sashimi Tuna (Maguro)

$5.25

Sashimi White Tuna (Albacore)

$5.00

Sashimi Super White Tuna (Escolar)

$5.00

Sashimi Salmon (Sake)

$5.25

Sashimi Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$5.75

Sashimi Red Snapper (Tai)

$5.00

Sashimi Squid (Ika)

$5.25

Sashimi Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$5.75

Sashimi Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$5.75

Sashimi Octopus (Tail)

$5.25

Sashimi Bean Curd (Inari)

$4.00

Sashimi Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.25

Sashimi Crabstick (Kani)

$5.25

Sashimi Eel (Unagi)

$5.25

Sashimi Smoked Sausage

$5.75

Sashimi Egg (Tamago)

$4.25

Sashimi Fried Spam

$3.25

Dessert

Parfait

$3.99

Ambrosia Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Fried Banana Split Ice Cream

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99Out of stock

Butter Pecan Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Mango Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Green Tea Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Fried Oreo

$2.50

Strawberry Creme Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Turtle Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Lemon Creme Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Georgia Pecan Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Whipped Cheesecake

$2.99Out of stock

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$5.00

Protein

Combo Platter: Chicken

$9.00

Combo Platter: Shrimp

$11.00

Combo Platter: Beef

$9.00

Combo Platter: Chicken & Shrimp

$14.50

Combo Platter: Chicken & Beef

$13.50

Combo Platter: Beef & Shrimp

$15.50

Combo Platter: Chicken, Beef & Shrimp

$18.50

Combo Platter: Pan Fry Tilapia

$9.00

Combo Platter: Pan Fry Mahi-Mahi

$9.00

Combo Platter: Pan Fry Swai

$9.00

Combo Platter: Pan Fry Catfish

$9.00

Combo Platter: Pan Fry Grouper

$9.00

Protein

Hibachi Chicken

$11.75

Hibachi Shrimp

$13.75

Hibachi Steak

$13.75

Hibachi Steak and Chicken

$16.75

Hibachi Steak and Shrimp

$18.00

Hibachi Chicken and Shrimp

$16.75

Hibachi Chicken,Steak, and Shrimp

$21.00

Pho

Pho Chicken

$10.00

Pho Beef

$10.00

Pho Veggie

$10.00

Stirfry noodles

Stirfry noodles

$5.00

Sushi Specials

New York

$3.00

Short Dynamite

$3.00

I Love Searcy

$3.00

Tofu

$3.00

Fried Avocado

$3.00

Short Super Crunch

$4.00

Amanda

$4.00

Boot Scootin' Boogie

$4.00

See You Later Alligator

$5.00

Country Road

$5.00

Forever and Ever Amen

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Asian Cuisine & More

Location

1511 W Pleasure Ave Ste A, Searcy, AR 72143

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Pueblito - Searcy
orange starNo Reviews
1512 East Race Avenue Searcy, AR 72143
View restaurantnext
Rock House - Searcy, AR
orange star3.7 • 189
1301 E Beebe Capps Expy Searcy, AR 72143
View restaurantnext
Fuji Ya
orange starNo Reviews
Nathan Drive Searcy, AR 72143
View restaurantnext
Hard Brew Coffee Company - 3613 Arkansas 367
orange starNo Reviews
3613 Arkansas 367 Bald Knob, AR 72010
View restaurantnext
Zeke and Lizzy's
orange starNo Reviews
404 South 7th Street Heber Springs, AR 72543
View restaurantnext
Peppermill Cafe & Grill
orange star4.5 • 347
2798 S 2nd St Cabot, AR 72023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Searcy

El Almacén - Searcy
orange star4.5 • 1,378
1805 E Race Ave Searcy, AR 72143
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Searcy
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston