A map showing the location of Friedmans on Grand 359 Grand StreetView gallery

Friedmans on Grand 359 Grand Street

review star

No reviews yet

359 Grand Street

New York City, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Best Fried Chicken Sandwich

Best Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Crispy thigh, coleslaw, pickles, house sauce, potato bun.

Chopped Rotisserie Sandwich

Chopped Rotisserie Sandwich

$8.95

With crispy chicken skin, green aioli, extra pickled slaw, sesame bun.

The Honey

The Honey

$8.95

Fried chicken with honey, coleslaw, homemade pickle, mayo, potato bun.

Flame Broiled Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$20.95
1/2 Chicken Only

1/2 Chicken Only

$11.95

1/2 Chicken w/ 1 Side

$12.95
1/.2 Chicken w/ 2 Sides

1/.2 Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$16.95

1/4 Chicken Only

$8.95

1/4 Chicken w/ 1 Side

$9.95

1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$12.95

Rotisserie

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$20.95

Fried Chicken

2 Piece Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

$9.95

2 Pieces of fried dark meat + 1 side

2 Piece Fried Chicken (White Meat)

$10.95

2 Pieces fried chicken + 1 side

4 Piece Fried Chicken (White & Dark)

4 Piece Fried Chicken (White & Dark)

$18.95

4 Pieces fried chicken + 2 sides

Best Wings

Best Wings

$13.95

4 whole wings + 2 sauces + fries

Popcorn Chicken

$13.95

By The Piece

Fried Breast

Fried Breast

$3.95
Fried Thigh

Fried Thigh

$3.25
Fried Wing

Fried Wing

$2.50
Fried Drumstick

Fried Drumstick

$2.75

Family Dinners

The Bird

The Bird

$32.95

Whole Chicken ( Rotisserie or Flame Broiled) , Choice of 3 Sides, & 3 Sauces.

Play Date

$39.95

36 pieces Popcorn Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides, & 2 Sauces

Best Bucket

Best Bucket

$35.95

8 pieces Fried Chicken - Family Style. CHoice of 2 SIdes, & 2 Sauces

Sides

Best Fries

$4.95+

Jazzies Slaw

$4.95+

Rustic Mashed Potato

$4.95+

Yellow Tumeric Rice

$4.50+
Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$4.95+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95+

Sautee Greens

$4.95+

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.95+

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.95+

EXTRA SAUCE

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Selzer

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Ice Tea

$4.25

Sweet Tea

$4.25

Lemmonade

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Water Bottle

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

359 Grand Street, New York City, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dudley's
orange starNo Reviews
85 Orchard Street New York City, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
orange starNo Reviews
78 Rivington Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
orange starNo Reviews
277 Broome Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St - 84 RIVINGTON ST
orange starNo Reviews
84 RIVINGTON ST New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
orange star3.6 • 1,714
19 Kenmare St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York City

Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Ivan Ramen USA - 25 Clinton
orange star4.5 • 5,479
25 Clinton New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Russ & Daughters Cafe - Orchard Street
orange star4.6 • 3,552
127 Orchard St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Petee's Pie Company - LES
orange star4.7 • 3,097
61 Delancey Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Verlaine
orange star4.2 • 2,458
110 Rivington St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - LES
orange star4.1 • 2,017
178 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York City
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston