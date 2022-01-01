Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Burgers

Friedmans Upper West Side

review star

No reviews yet

130 West 72nd

new york city, NY 10023

Starters, Salads & Soups

Sesame Salmon Salad

Sesame Salmon Salad

$21.00

Kale, grains, pickled beets, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, sprouts, soy vinaigrette.

Asian Chicken Salad 2.0

Asian Chicken Salad 2.0

$19.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$20.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.

Greek Chop Salad

Greek Chop Salad

$16.00

Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.

Community Rice Bowl

$17.00

Rice, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, radicchio, peanuts, cilantro, mint, sesame lime dressing

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$10.00+
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

$10.00+
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00+

Choose from Korean BBQ or Buffalo Style

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Corn tortillas.

Vegetable Potstickers

Vegetable Potstickers

$11.00

Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.

Broccoli Falafel

$12.00

Crispy Rice

$16.00

Bites Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$22.00

Mustard, pickle, herb fries

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$24.00

Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries

Chicken Swisswich

Chicken Swisswich

$18.00

Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$17.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted Challa bread with herb fries

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$17.00

Tomato, aged cheddar, toasted rye, herb fries

Friedman's Club

Friedman's Club

$19.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with herb fries

French Dip

$26.00

Thinly sliced roasted prime rib on a baguette served with au jus

Friedmans Burger

Friedmans Burger

$19.00

All natural angus beef and herb fries.

Salmon Burger

$20.00

House made salmon patty, avocado aioli, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll. Served with herb fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Smoked gouda, cheddar, roasted tomato on rustic bread with herb fries

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Vegan Impossible meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, brioche bun.

Broccoli Ruben

$18.00

Red kraut, swiss, russian dressing.

Entrees

Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle

Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle

$28.00

Habanero honey.

3 Piece Fried Chicken

3 Piece Fried Chicken

$28.00

Choice of two sides.

Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$29.00

Mashed potatoes, sautee spinach, asian ginger jus.

Mom's Meatloaf & Mash

$25.00
Our Brick Chicken

Our Brick Chicken

$26.00

Mashed potatoes, sautéed brussel sprouts

Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

Parsnip puree, wilted spinach, ranbow carrots

Trout Almondine

$28.00

12oz Strip Steak

$38.00

creamed spinach, french fries

Dinner Grain Bowl

Dinner Grain Bowl

$18.00

Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette

Sides

Market Plate (Choose Any Three Sides)

Market Plate (Choose Any Three Sides)

$20.00
Herb Fries

Herb Fries

$9.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Blue cheese aioli.

Plain Fries

$9.00
Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$9.00

Side Mashed Potato

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$9.00
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Sauteed String Beans

$9.00

Side Sautee Spinach

$9.00

Toast

$4.00

Avocado

$5.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$7.00

Side Cheddar Waffle

$14.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Grilled Steak

$8.00

Take Out Beverages

Hot Tea

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$5.00

BTL Sparkling

$7.50

BTL Still

$7.50

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Latte

$5.50+

Americano

$4.50+

Espresso

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.00+

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Mocktail

$9.00

pineapple basil soda

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 West 72nd, new york city, NY 10023

Directions

