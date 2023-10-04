DINNER

APPETIZERS

AVOCADO TARTAR

$18.00
CHEESE BOARD

CHEESE BOARD

FRIED OYSTERS

FRIED OYSTERS

$18.00

Creamed baby kale & lemon

HARVEST CROSTINI

$17.00Out of stock

blistered tomatoes with basil and garlic whipped feta on toasted sourdough

PARM HERB CRUSTED SHRIMP

$20.00

With parmesan cheese and a citrus & garlic infused olive oil

SOUP

$10.00

COMFORT

16OZ. RIBEYE

$65.00
BARN BURGER

BARN BURGER

$26.00

Sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato & arugula on a brioche bun with fries

CHICKEN POT PIE

CHICKEN POT PIE

$28.00

chicken and fresh vegetables with a pastry crust

HALF ROASTED BRICK CHICKEN

$34.00
SHEPHERDS PIE

SHEPHERDS PIE

$29.00Out of stock

grass-fed beef, fresh vegetables & mashed potatoes

SHORT RIB

$43.00

roasted white asparagus with four cheese grits in a port wine demi glace

TERRY ALAN CHICKEN

TERRY ALAN CHICKEN

$32.00

Stuffed with granny smith apples & cheddar cheese, homemade lemon bread, mashed potatoes and citrus honey raisin sauce

FISH

SALMON

$35.00

cauliflower purée, shaved carrots, shallots & brussel sprouts in a mustard, dill & lemon sauce

MARKET FISH

$38.00

MARKET GREENS

ALLIE'S ARUGULA

$21.00

CHARRED EGGPLANT

$19.00

COUNTRY GRAIN BOWL

$24.00

GRILLED CAULIFLOWER

$36.00

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$19.00

SEASONAL MARKET VEGETABLES

$13.00

VEGETABLES & GRAINS

GRAIN BOWL

$26.00

ORECCHIETTE

$29.00

sugar snap peas, shallots, shiitake mushrooms, garlic & mint in a lemon infused oil

SIDES

FRIES

$9.00

HONEY WHEAT TOAST

$2.00

MARKET VEGETABLE

$13.00

POLENTA

$9.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side of Bok Choy

$9.00

Side of grilled chicken

$10.00

SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$12.00

Side Sm. Salmon

$8.00

SIDE VEGETABLE PUREE

$9.00

WHITE BREAD TOAST

$2.00

MERCH

SWEATSHIRT

SMALL SWEATSHIRT

$35.00

MEDIUM SWEATSHIRT

$35.00

LARGE SWEATSHIRT

$35.00

SHIRT

$20.00

COFFEE / GRANOLA

FARMERS BLEND COFFEE BEANS

$15.00

12 oz bag

GRANOLA

$12.00

TOTE BAG

TOTE BAG

$21.00

FARMER HAT

HAT

$25.00

DESSERT

COOKIE SKILLET

$16.00

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$5.00

RUSTIC APPLE PIE

$23.00

FLOURLESS CHOC CAKE

$16.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$18.00