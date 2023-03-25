  • Home
Friendly Billiards Family Restaurant 1037 Camden Ave

No reviews yet

1037 Camden Ave

Rock Hill, SC 29732

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Half/Half Tea

$2.75

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Orange Juice

$1.85

Cranberry Juice

$1.85

Pineapple Juice

$1.85

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$1.85

Redbull

$3.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.00

Food

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.95

A Southern Classic Green tomato breaded with our speical flour, pan fried and served with balsamic glaze and remoulade

Small Classic Cheese Sticks

$7.95

6 Classic battered mozzarella cheese served with marinara or ranch

Large Classic Cheese Sticks

$9.95

9 Classic battered mozzarella cheese served with marinara or ranch

Nachos Grande

$11.95

Hand Cut nachos topped with our southwestern chili, queso, tomato,onion, scallions,and jalapenos

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Battered mushrooms deep fried and served with ranch or soy teriyaki

Classic Chicken Wings

$12.95

Our signature wings deep fried and rolled in your choice of Honey Hot BBQ, BBQ, Teriyaki, Mild, Hot, Old Bay, Cajun, Lemon Parmesan, Lemon Pepper

Potato Skins

$6.95

Hand cut potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, apple smoked bacon, scallions and served with sour cream

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Kosher dills cubed and hand breaded deep fried and served with our homemade ranch dressing

Coastal Shrimp

$9.95

6 Fresh Coastal shrimp either fried, grilled or blackened served with cocktail or tarter

Pretzel

$7.95

Salted pretzel served with either beer cheese, queso or spicy mustard.

Fried Raviolis

$8.95

Breaded and deep fried and served with our signature marinara

Fried Cauliflower

$7.95Out of stock

Fresh cauliflower hand breaded and deep fried and served with a side of homemade ranch

Soup and Salad

Small House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomato,red onion, carrots, and green peppers served with your choice of dressing

Large House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomato,red onion, carrots, and green peppers served with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens with apple smoked bacon, scallions, tomato,red onion, eggs and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomato, red onion, carrots, green peppers, kalamata olives, feta, and pepperoncini served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce with parmesan and croutons

French Onion Soup

$7.95

Our homemade french onion soup laced with cognac with our seasoned crouton and melted provolone cheese

SouthWestern Chili Soup

$8.95

Classic beef and bean chili garnished with scallion, cheese, and tomato

Soup of the Day

$7.95

A Hearty bowl of our homemade soup of the day

Soup and Sandwich

$10.95

Your choice of one of our soups paired with either a grilled cheese or a grilled pimento cheese

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.95

Idaho baked potato with butter, baked ham, cheese, bacon, tomato, and scallions and served with a side of sour cream

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids portion hand breaded tenders served with fries or fruit

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids grilled cheese with american cheese served fries or fruit

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Kids size mac n cheese served with fries or fruit

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids slider with cheddar cheese served with fries or fruit

Burgers and Sandwiches

Black and Blue Burger

$15.00

Our 8 oz angus patty grilled to taste finished with apple smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Carolina Burger

$15.00

The classic 8 oz angus patty grilled to taste and topped with apple smoked bacon, melted cheddar, homemade chili, slaw, lettuce, tomato, onion

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

Everyones feel good favorite finished with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Grilled 8 oz angus patty grilled to taste and finished with sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion

Diablo Burger

$15.00

Grilled 8 oz angus patty grilled to taste and finished with grilled jalapenos, melted pepper jack, apple smoked bacon, diablo mayo, diablo hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Our fresh tuna salad with melted swiss cheese on texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, onion

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh chicken breast deep fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with our homemade honey mustard

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh Chicken breast hand breaded and fried rolled in our homemade buffalo sauce, and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.Served with a side of homemade ranch or blue cheese.

Jump Shot

$8.95

Our single all beef hotdog served Carolina style with mustard, onions, chili, and slaw

Combo Shot

$12.95

Two all beef hotdogs served Carolina style with mustard, onions,chili and slaw

Friendly BLT

$11.95

Thick cut apple smoked bacon topped with melted pepper jack, ripe tomato,mayo, and lettuce and served on texas toast

Southwestern Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh chicken breast grilled with southwest seasoning then topped with melted pepper jack, cilantro sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onion

Friendly French Dip

$11.95

Roast beef sliced thin and grilled with grilled onions, and melted provolone cheese served with our homemade au jus laced with onion

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled pimento cheese with apple smoked bacon

Hamburger

$11.50

8 oz angus patty grilled to taste topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries or tots.

Signature Items

The 1944

$12.95

Slowed smoked pulled pork served open face on texas toast and finished with our southern style brown gravy. Served with fries or tots

Salmon Filet

$22.00

Salmon filet prepared grilled or blackened served with your choice of two sides.

Hamburger Steak

$18.95

12 oz hamburger steak grilled to taste topped with grilled onions, grilled peppers and grilled mushrooms, served with two sides

Shrimp Platter

$21.95

10 fresh coastal shrimp either grilled, blackened, or fried with cocktail or tarter and served with two sides

Smothered Chicken Breast

$17.95

8 oz boneless chicken breast grilled and smothered with grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms and melted provolone cheese served with two sides

Asian Chicken

$15.95

8 oz fresh chicken breast grilled and cut served over a bed of rice pilaf and mixed seasonal sauteed vegetables. Soy teriyaki drizzled over top

Carolina Chicken Tenders

$13.95

1/2 pound fresh chicken tenders seasoned and hand breaded served with fries or tots Roll in one of our signature sauces for and extra 1.00. Honey Hot BBQ, BBQ, Teriyaki, Mild, Hot, Old Bay, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Lemon Parmesan

Famous Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Okra

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Premium Sides

Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Seasonal Veggies

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Roasted Potatoes

$5.95

Butter Baked Potato

$5.95

extras

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

16oz Ranch

$3.00

16oz Blue Cheese

$3.00

1000 Island

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Cajun

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Lemon Parm

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Old Bay

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey-Hot BBQ

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Tarter

$0.75

Gravy

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Chicken Breast

$5.00

S/o bacon

$3.00

Celery

$2.00

Carrots

$2.00

S/O Pickles

$2.00

S/O Queso

$1.50

Extra Chips

$3.00

Chips and Queso

$4.00

S/O Beer chz

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Full service family restaurant and pool hall

1037 Camden Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732

