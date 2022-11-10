Restaurant header imageView gallery

Friendly Tavern

135 Oak St W

Frederic, WI 54837

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Bacon Cheesburger
Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$9.50

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Fresh Cut French Fries

$6.00

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00

Fries Basket

$6.00

Jalapeno poppers

$7.00

Mini Corndogs

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Shrimp Basket

$8.00

With Fries

Spring Rolls

$3.00

4

Tater Tots

$6.00

Tender Basket w\fries

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.00

Chicken Tenders - No Fries

$5.00

4 Tenders Only

Shrimp - Only

$5.00

No Fries

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheesburger

$9.50

A Friendly Classic! Choose from American, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, Swiss or Cheddar

Caliburger

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Cheesburger

$7.50

Cant beat a great cheeseburger! Choose from American, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, Swiss or Cheddar

Mushroom Swiss

$8.00

Swiss cheese melted over sauteed mushrooms

The Daeffler Burger

$6.50

Simply put, the best beef in town

Sandwiches and Wraps

BLT

$7.50

Loaded with fresh, cooked to order bacon served on sourdough. - Add fried egg for $2.00

Chicken Tender Melt

$9.00

3 Chicken tenders with your choice of cheese and bacon

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken served with your choice of sauce, lettuce and tomato. - Add Bacon for $2.00

Philly Cheese

$10.50

A mountain of steak, served with onions and peppers covered in melted cheese

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Home Cut Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Misc.

Beef Sticks

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Kick Ass Jerky

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.50

Old Dutch Chips - Parm Garlic

$1.00

Old Dutch Chips - BBQ

$1.00

Old Dutch Chips - Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.00

Old Dutch Chips - Original

$1.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

$13.00

Sausage/Pepperoni

$13.00

Deluxe

$13.00

Six Pack

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Call for daily specials 715 329 9979

Location

135 Oak St W, Frederic, WI 54837

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

