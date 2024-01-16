Friendly Toast - Nashua Nashua, New Hampshire
225 Daniel Webster Highway
Nashua, NH 03060
2024 Food Menu
APPETIZERS
- Churro FT Sticks$11.00
Rice Krispies® coated French Toast sticks fried to perfection, tossed with cinnamon sugar & topped with creamy cheesecake glaze, chocolate drizzle & powdered sugar. Served with our strawberry habanero jam.
- Egg Rolls$13.50
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, home fries, American & Cheddar cheese - topped with Everything Bagel aioli.
- Some Like It Tot$14.50
Golden fried cheddar stuffed jumbo tots with VT cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions, crumbled bacon, sriracha glaze & scallions.
- Toasted Strudel$12.00
Homemade mixed berry jam baked inside of a flakey pastry, toasted, then glazed with raspberry icing & topped with rainbow sprinkles.
SIGNATURE BRUNCH
- Chicken & Waffles$19.00
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
- Classic Breakfast$13.50
Two eggs any which way served with your choice of breakfast meat & toast. Served with home fries.
- Hash Quiche$16.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with lime crema & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & toast.
- Breakfast Tacos$13.00
3 French Toast washed corn tortillas filled with fluffy scrambled eggs and crumbled chorizo. Topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, lime crema, chipotle maple sour cream, and chopped cilantro.
- Sally's Avocado Toast$9.00
7 Grain bread loaded with smashed avocado - topped with marinated tomatoes, pickled onion, feta cheese & sliced avocado.
- Spicy Salmon Roll Toast$12.00
7 Grain Sourdough bread smeared with lemon herb cream cheese & topped with smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, pickled onion, Gochujang aioli and Everything bagel seasoning.
- Avocado & Salmon Toast Flight$19.00
One piece each of our Sally's Avocado Toast and Spicy Salmon Roll Toast!
- BYO Classic Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Two eggs any which way with your choice of bread, meat & cheese. Served with home fries
- Pancake Monster$19.50
Two pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
- French Toast Monster$19.50
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
BENEDICTS
- Friendly Toast Benny$15.00
Thick cut English muffin, local NH North Country smoked ham, poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
- Irish Benny$16.50
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Benny$18.50
Thick cut English muffin, Local NH North Country smoked ham, rice crispy coated chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese sauce, poached eggs, Hollandaise, Sriracha glaze & scallions. Served with home fries.
- Chorizo Benny$17.50
Thick cut English muffin with smashed avocado, crumbled chorizo, fire-roasted poblano corn, pico de gallo, poached eggs, Hollandaise & fresh cilantro. Served with home fries.
- Cubano Benny$20.00
Fried hashbrown patties with local NH North Country smoked ham, turkey burnt ends, cheddar cheese, pickles, dijonnaise, poached eggs, ranchero cheese sauce & fresh dill. Served with home fries.
- Florentine Benny$16.50
English muffi n, goat cheese, sauteed garlic spinach, marinated tomatoes, poached eggs, Hollandaise & fresh dill. Served with home fries.
HANDHELDS
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito$18.00
A gluten free tortilla filled tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
- Megs American Burrito$16.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
- Bulgogi Steak & Cheese$19.00
Bulgogi shaved steak with cheddar & American cheese, pickled onion slaw, fresh cilantro & Gochujang aioli – served on grilled 7 grain sourdough bread. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
- Brunch-Burg-Right-Ahead$20.00
Our house patty with cheddar cheese, Everything Bagel aioli, smashed cheddar tots, an over easy egg, arugula, caramelized onions & crumbled bacon. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
- Snap, Crackle, Cluck$18.00
House rice crispy coated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, Everything Bagel aioli, pickled onion slaw & sliced pickles on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
- Everything Sando$17.00
Toasted Everything bagel, over hard egg, American cheese, bacon, pork sausage, lemon-herb cream cheese, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes & fried hash brown patty. Served with home fries.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.00
Avo-herb grilled chicken, bacon, house avocado ranch, mixed greens, pickled onion, marinated tomatoes & bacon aioli on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffl e fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
- Bruschetta Turkey$16.50
Toasted sourdough, sliced turkey, basil aioli, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, balsamic glaze & fresh basil. Served with waffl e fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
- Basic Burger$14.00
House smash burger blend* OR Beyond Meat Vegan patty +3 Sesame brioche roll OR Vegan/Gluten free roll American, cheddar OR vegan cheese Topped with iceberg lettuce & marinated tomatoes. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
- Basic BLT$14.00
Our toasted sourdough bread with bacon, iceberg lettuce, marinated tomatoes & mayo. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
BOWLS
- You Bowl Me Over$19.00
A bowl of fried rice with fire roasted poblano corn, carrots & egg. Served with Bulgogi shaved steak, Everything Bagel aioli, pickled onion slaw, sriracha glaze & scallions.
- Medley Crue$16.00
A medley of sweet potato hash, home fries, garlic, caramelized red onion, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes, broccoli, spinach & roasted red peppers– topped with poached eggs and avo-cilantro sauce.
- Red's Southwest Salad$17.00
Iceberg lettuce, fire roasted poblano corn, shredded carrots, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, Rice Crispy Coated Chicken, ranch dressing & chimichurri.
- Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, sliced turkey, diced ham, crumbled bacon, marinated tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, hard boiled eggs, creamy basil dressing, balsamic glaze & spiced pepitas.
- Curry Your Enthusiasm$16.00
Fluffy white rice cooked with roasted broccoli, mushrooms, peas, shredded carrot, red bell peppers, celery & cabbage - all simmered in a homemade creamy curry sauce, topped with pickled red onions, basil aioli & micro greens.
- Rice, Rice Baby$18.00
Lime rice, black beans, fi re roasted poblano corn, pico de gallo, avocado cilantro sauce, avo herb grilled chicken, pickled red onion, sliced avocado, crumbled nacho cheese Doritos® & fresh cilantro.
OMELETS & SCRAMBLES
- Sam's Garden Omelet$16.00
An omelet with spinach, broccoli, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic & goat cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.
- New Hampshire's Finest Scramble$15.00
A scramble with goat cheese, broccoli, bacon & scallions. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.
- Sklarmageddon Omelet$17.00
An omelet built to kill, with sausage, bacon, ham, jalapeño-jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with a chipotle maple sour cream & spicy pepitas. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.
- Vegan Scramble$16.50
A tofu scramble with vegan sausage, vegan cheese, broccoli, mushrooms & marinated tomatoes – topped with avo-cilantro sauce. Served with home fries & your choice of toast.
- MYO Omelet$11.00
- MYO Scramble$11.00
SWEET STUFF
- Cookie Monster Pancakes$15.00
A stack of Oreo cookie infused pancakes topped with Oreo cookie butter, creamy cheesecake glaze & powdered sugar.
- Highway Strawberry$15.00
Two slices of thick cut French toast topped with Cheesecake glaze, chocolate drizzle, strawberries & powdered sugar.
- Waffle$10.00
An 8” Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & maple whipped cream. Add berries for an upcharge.
- 1 Pancake$9.00
- 2 Pancake$14.00
- 1 Gluten Free Pancake$10.00
- 2 Gluten Free Pancake$15.00
- 1 Vegan Pancake$10.00
- 2 Vegan Pancake$15.00
- 1 Slice French Toast$7.00
- 2 Slice French Toast$12.00
TINY TOAST
- Tiny Classic$8.00
Scrambled eggs with your choice of breakfast meat & Toast.
- Tiny Pancake$8.00
Pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.
- Tiny French Toast$8.50
French Toast with your choice of breakfast meat.
- The Mini Pancake Monster$11.00
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
- The Mini French Toast Monster$11.50
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
- Tiny Grilled Cheese$7.00
Half a grilled cheese served with waffle fries.
- Tiny Chicken Strips$11.00
Rice Crispy coated chicken strips served with waffle fries & honey mustard.
SIDES
- Maple Syrup - $ADD$3.00
- Side Toast$3.00
- Side Home Fries$4.50
- Side Waffle Fries$5.00
- Side Sweet Potato Hash$5.00
- Side Tater Kegs$5.50
- Side Fruit Salad$6.00
- Side 2 Eggs$3.50
- Side 1 Egg$2.00
- Side Sausage$4.50
- Side Vegan Sausage$6.00
- Side Bacon$6.50
- Side Ham$5.00
- Side Turkey Sausage$5.00
- Side Corned Beef Hash$5.00
- Side Sliced Avocado$3.00
- Side Hollandaise$2.00
- Staci Side Salad$6.00
- Side Avocado Cilantro Sauce$1.00
- Side Strawberry Habanero Jam$1.00
- Bread Loaf$7.00+
- Side Oreo Cookie Butter$1.00
- Mixed Berry Jam Side
FOOD SPECIALS
- Charity Donation$1.00
- Hawaiian Burger$19.00
Sesame bun, ham-infused smash patty, cheddar cheese, everything aioli, gochujang aioli, charred pineapple ring, mixed greens & marinated tomatoes. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
- Pink Pineapple Poke Stack$11.00
Maple and soy marinated pink pineapple stack on top of fresh mashed avocado, diced cucumber and drizzled with gochujang aioli, pickled red onions and everything bagel seasoning and fried rice paper.
- Sprinkle Spectacular - HSQ/CH/DED/BB$16.50
A stack of sprinkle infused pancakes stuffed with strawberry cream cheese. Topped with cheesecake glaze, rainbow whipped cream and sprinkles.
2024 Non Alcoholic BEVERAGE
Soda
Coffee/Cocoa
Juice - Online
Milk - Online
The Friendly Toast is a scratch kitchen and bar known for our creative menu, one-of-a-kind drinks, and nostalgia on shuffle mode.
225 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, NH 03060