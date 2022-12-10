Restaurant header imageView gallery

Friendly Waves

review star

No reviews yet

5460 Koloa Road Bldng A/B

Koloa, HI 96756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MENU

OG Burger

$17.00

9 Island Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Charred Onions, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese

The Double

$20.00

dem onions, white cheddar, american cheese, iceberg, tomato, pickle

The Ryno Burger

$18.00

texas chili, yellow mustard, tomato, pickle, white onion, pepperoncini

Kalbi Burger

$17.00

kimchi + herb slaw, kalbi sauce, friend kabocha sauce, kalbi glaze

Moco Burger

$18.00

fried egg, furikake aioli, roasted garlic gravy

BBQ Burger

$19.00

bacon, fried onions, swiss cheese, popageorgio's dippin sauce

Eland Burger

$19.00

guava charred onions, shiitake mushrooms, house mustard, won bok

Fried Chicken Sando

$18.00

green onion spread, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice ofa signature wing sauce

Kalua Nacho

$18.00

slow cooked + shredded pork butt, pickled onions, cabbage, cilantro + lime crema

Local Steak Nacho

$18.00

citrus + chili marinated, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime aioli

Kauai Shrimp Nacho

$19.00

roasted garlic marinated, charred tomato salsa, smoked chili crema, cabbage

Chicken Nacho

$17.00

breast or braised thigh, tomatillo salsa verde, cilantro, cotija cheese,

Poke Nacho

$18.00

coconut "cheese" sauce, hawaiian chili sauce, sweet + green onion, furikake aioli

Vegetarian Nacho

$17.00

coconut "cheese" sauce, shiitake mushroom, kabocha squash, pickled onion, tomatillo salsa verde

Wings Dozen

$18.00

naked or breaded wings with choice of signature hot sauce and blue cheese or buttermilk vinaigrette

Wings 2 Dozen

$32.00

naked or breaded wings with choice of signature hot sauce and blue cheese or buttermilk vinaigrette

Pork Belly

$15.00

bao pancake, chili garlic oil, oyser sauce, black vinegar, scallion, sesame spice

Poke Bowl

$18.00

wave's spicy aioli, sweet soy, green + white onion, seasoned furikake rice

Loca Squash

$15.00

lop chong, tomato, pickled onion, crispy onion, basil + cilantro salad

Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

farm fresh vegetables beer battered + flash fried, umeboshi aioli

Steak + Egg

$16.00

local steak, fried farm egg, local vegetables, scallion, sesame spice

Kauai Shrimp

$18.00

kombu braised daikon, spicy greens, umeboshi aioli

Farm Salad

$14.00

local greens + herbs + vegetables, pickled onion, toasted seeds, crispy kabocha squash, citrus or buttermilk vinaigrette

Ribs

$20.00

slow cooked + charred with popageorgio's dippin sauce

Custom Burger

$20.00

build your burger exactly how you want with choice of patty, veggies, and sauces

Custom Nacho

$15.00

Side

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The premier sports restaurant on Kauai situated in the Koloa Village in Old Koloa Town on the South Shore.

Website

Location

5460 Koloa Road Bldng A/B, Koloa, HI 96756

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mango's
orange starNo Reviews
5460 Koloa Rd. Koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Keoki’s Paradise
orange starNo Reviews
2360 Plantation Drive Koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Kenji Burger Koloa - 5404 koloa rd
orange starNo Reviews
5404 koloa rd koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Living Foods
orange starNo Reviews
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street Koloa, HI 96756
View restaurantnext
Kalaheo Cafe & Coffee Co.
orange star4.6 • 2,275
2-2560 Kaumualii Hwy Kalaheo, HI 96741
View restaurantnext
Mark's Place
orange starNo Reviews
1610 Haleukana St Lihue, HI 96766
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Koloa
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Kapaa
review star
No reviews yet
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston