Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken

Friendly Confines Winter Park

2,352 Reviews

$

3088 Aloma Ave

Winter Park, FL 32792

Order Again

Popular Items

(6) CLAWS
CLAW PLATTER
(12) WINGS

SOUP

CHILI

$6.99+

Hearty Bean and Beef Chili topped with Cheddar Cheese and Red Onions!

FRENCH ONION

$6.99+

Fresh Onion Soup topped with hand made croutons and provolone cheese!

EXTRAS, SAUCES & DRESSINGS

1000 ISLAND

$0.75

BALSAMIC

$0.75

BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

CAESAR

$0.75

FRENCH

$0.75

HORSERADISH SAUCE

$0.75

GREEK FETA

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

ITALIAN

$0.75

JALAPENO RANCH

$0.75

OIL & VINEGAR

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

S-AIOLI

$0.75

S- GARLIC PARM

$0.99

S-GARLIC

$0.99

S-BBQ

$0.99

S-BBQ GARLIC

$0.99

S-EXTRA HOT

$0.99

S-BROWN SUGAR

$0.99

S-CAJUN

$0.99

S-CAJUN BBQ

$0.99

S-CAJUN GARLIC

$0.99

S-CAJUN PARM

$0.99

S-CARIBBEAN GARLIC

$0.99

S-CARIBBEAN JERK

$0.99

S-CAROLINA GOLD

$0.99

S-DEATH

$0.99

S-HABANERO MANGO

$0.99

S-HABANERO PEPPER

$0.99

S-HONEY

$0.99

S-HONEY BBQ

$0.99

S-HONEY BBQ

$0.99

S-HONEY GARLIC

$0.99

S-HONEY MUSTARD

$0.99

S-HOT

$0.99

S-HOT BBQ

$0.99

S-HOT BBQ GARLIC

$0.99

S-HOT GARLIC

$0.99

S-HOT HONEY GARLIC

$0.99

S-HOT LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

S-HOT PARM

$0.99

S-HOT PARM GARLIC

$0.99

S-HOT TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

S-ITALIAN HERB

$0.99

S-LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

S-LEMON PEPPER GARLIC

$0.99

S-LEMON PEPPER PARM

$0.99

S-MEDIUM

$0.99

S-MEDIUM BBQ

$0.99

S-MEDIUM GARLIC

$0.99

S-MEDIUM LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

S-MEDIUM PARM

$0.99

S-MEDIUM PARM GARLIC

$0.99

S-MEDIUM TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

S-MILD

$0.99

S-MILD BBQ

$0.99

S-MILD GARLIC

$0.99

S-MILD LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

S-MILD PARM

$0.99

S-MILD PARM GARLIC

$0.99

OLD BAY

$0.99

S-MILD TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

S-PARMESEAN

$0.99

S-RANCH DRY RUB

$0.99Out of stock

S-SPICY CAJUN

$0.99

S-SPICY CAJUN GARLIC

$0.99

S-SWEET THAI CHILI

$0.99

S-TERIYAKI

$0.99

S-TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

S-TERIYAKI PARM GARLIC

$0.99

S-XTRA HOT GARLIC

$0.99

S-XTRA HOT PARM GARLIC

$0.99

S-XTRA HOT TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

$- ADD AU JUS

$0.99

$ ADD AVOCADO

$0.99

$ ADD 3oz. QUESO

$1.50

$ ADD BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$0.99

$ ADD CHEESE

$0.99

$ ADD CHICKEN

$3.99

$ ADD CHILI

$1.49

$ ADD GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWER

$4.00

$ MARINARA

$0.75

$ ADD HONEY

$1.29

$ ADD PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS

$0.99

$ ADD RIBS

$5.99

$ ADD SAUSAGE

$0.99

$ ADD STEAK

$4.00

$ ADD WINGS

$3.99

$ADD TUNA

$5.00

PICKLE SPEAR (2)

$0.75

PLATTER CELERY

$3.99

S - 4oz Guacamole

$1.29

S -JALAPENOS

$0.99

S- 2oz Guacamole

$0.75

S-CARROTS

$0.75Out of stock

S-CELERY

$0.75

S-SOUR CREAM

$0.75

S-SALSA

$0.75

S-GRAVY

$0.75

S- ALFREDO

$0.99

PRE-GAME (Online)

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$9.99+

Waffles Fries Topped with Chili, Cheese and served with sour cream on the side!

BREADSTIX

$8.99

6 breadsticks baked to a golden brown and served with Alfredo sauce on the side!

BUFFALO DIP

$9.99

Home made Buffalo dip served with Tortilla chips!

CHEESE FRIES

$9.99

Waffle fries smothered in melted Cheddar Jack cheese!

MOZZ STIX

$8.99

7 Italian breaded Mozzarella Sticks served with house made Marinara sauce!

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

Hand breaded Pickle Chips lightly fried and served with Ranch!

IRISH NACHO

$14.99+

House Made Potato Chips topped with seasoned Ground Beef, Scratch made Queso, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Jalapeños! Server with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side,

LOADED FRIES

$14.99+

Waffle Fries smothered and covered in Cheddar Jack Cheese and crispy Bacon Bits. Served with Ranch on the side.

LOADED TOTS

$9.99

Tater Tots covered in Cheddar Jack Cheese and delicious Chili! Served with Sour Cream on the side.

NACHOS

$14.99+

Tortilla Chips topped with your Choice of Chicken, Chili or Beef and covered with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalepenos and Black Olives. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.

ONION RINGS

$8.99

Beer Battered and Delicious!

POTATO SKINS

$10.99Out of stock

5 Potato shells topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon and Green Onions! Served with Sour Cream on the side!

QUESO DIP

$8.99

Home Made Queso Dip served with Tortilla Chips

SALSA DIP

$7.99

Home Made Salsa served with Tortilla Chips

SWEET FRIES

$7.99

A crowd favorite!

TAILGATOR

$22.99

Served with Cheese Sticks, Tater Tots, Queso dip and chips, Cubbie Claws and onion rings!

PARMESAN TOTS

$7.99

Dusted with Italian Herbs and Parmasean Cheese!

TRIPLE PLAY

$12.99

Cheese Sticks, Parmasean Tots and Onion Rings all on one plate!

VEGGIE PLATTER

$4.99

Heart Portion of Carrots and Celery served with 4 oz. of Ranch OR Bleu Cheese!

FRIES ( large basket)

$6.99

As good as it sounds.

SALADS (Online)

BUFFALO SALAD

$13.99

Lettuce Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cukes, Croutons and Chicken tossed in your Sauce of Choice! Served Blackened, Grilled or Crispy!

CAESAR SALAD

$5.99+

Lettuce topped with Parmasean Cheese and Croutons with Caesar Dressing on the Side!

CHEF SALAD

$8.99+

Lettuce topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Egg and Ham, Turkey and Croutons with your Choice of dressing on the side!

COBB SALAD

$14.99

Lettuce topped with Tomato, Cheese, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Cukes, Black Olives and your Protein and Dressing of choice on the side!

GARDEN SALAD

$5.99+

A Classic. Lettuce topped with Tomato, Onion, Cukes, Cheese and Croutons with your dressing of choice on the side!

GREEK SALAD

$7.99+

Lettuce topped with Feta Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cukes, Black Olives, Banana Peppers with Greek Feta dressing on the side!

WINGS & CLAWS (Online) (Wing prices will go down when the market calms down. Very Sorry)

All Wings are Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! 1 flavor, not able to be split without an upcharge!

(6) WINGS

$10.99

Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!

(12) WINGS

$19.99

Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! Only One Flavor! Not able to split without an Upcharge!

(20) WINGS

$32.99

Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! ***Please specify in the notes if you want the flavor split. 20 wings may be split into of maximum of two flavors!***

Sloooooow Down

(6) CLAWS

$9.99

Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! ! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!

(12) CLAWS

$17.99

Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!

(20) CLAWS

$26.99

Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! **Please specify in the notes if you want the flavor split. 20 claws may be split into two flavors!**

BURGERS (Online)

BOCA VEG BURGER

$12.99

Black Bean Based Burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of Cheese on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!

BURGER

$11.99

Classic Burger, Cooked to your liking and served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!

CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

Burger with your Choice of Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!

PATTY MELT

$13.99

Burger served on fresh Marble Rye Bread and smothered in Sauteed Onions and Swiss Cheese. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!

TURKEY BURGER

$12.99

Turkey Patty served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!

ENTREES (Online)

APPLEWOOD CHICKEN DINNER

$14.99

Tender, Marinated Chicken seasoned and topped with Applewood Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese with 2 sides.

$ADD CHX TO APPLE

$3.99

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$15.99

Penne Pasta tossed in Creamy Cajun Alfredo Sauce and topped with Tomato, Onion and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with your Protein of Choice!

CLAW PLATTER

$14.99

7 Claws (Chicken Tenders) tossed in your favorite sauce and served with 2 sides. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side!

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$14.99

Tender, Marinated Chicken smothered and covered with onions, peppers, mushrooms and White American Cheese. Served with 2 sides!

$ADD CHX TO SMOTHERED

$3.99

POP POP'S MEATLOAF

$14.99

BBQ CHEDDAR CHICKEN

$14.99

All Natural Chicken covered in Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce and topped with an Onion Ring. Served with 2 sides.

$ ADD CHX TO BBQ CHX

$3.99

SANDWICH (Online)

APPLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Marinated Chicken topped with Applewood Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun! Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear

B.L.T.

$11.99

Applewood Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served on your choice of White or Rye Bread. An American Classic!. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Marinated Chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun! Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

CHICAGO BEEF SANDWICH

$12.99

Tender Vienna Italian Beef simmered in Vienna Au Jus on a Italian Bun served with our house cured and house made Giardiniera Peppers on the side. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

CHICAGO DOGS

$11.99

Vienna Hot dog Simmered and then placed in a Poppyseed bun and topped with Neon Green Relish, Sport Peppers, Tomato, Pickle and Onion. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

CHICKEN PHILLY

$13.99

Chicken Smothered with Onions and Peppers and topped with White American Cheese and Served on a Hoagie with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

CLUB STACKED

$13.99

Fresh Cut Ham and Turkey piled high with Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese on your choice of White or Marble Rye Bread!

CORN REUBEN

$14.99

Corned Beef piled high on Marble Rye toast and topped with melted Swiss Cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with one side and a pickle spear.

FRENCH DIP

$13.99

Tender roast beef simmered in Au Just is topped with Cream Cheese and Provolone on an Italian Hoagie and toasted. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.99

Your choice of Cheese served on White or Marble Rye Bread. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

GYRO

$12.99

Delicious Seasoned Lamb served on a warm Pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and house made Tzatziki Sauce. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

MAHI SANDWICH

$16.99

Flaky and Delicious Mahi cooked how you want it served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Hoagie roll. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

PHILLY CHEESE

$13.99

Shaved Angus Ribeye smothered with Onions and Peppers and topped with White American Cheese and served on a Hoagie with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

TURKEY REUBEN

$14.99

Fresh Cut Turkey piled high on toasted Marble Rye and topped with melted swiss and 1000 island dressing. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

WRAPS (Online)

WRAP APPLEWOOD

$13.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Pepperjack Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

WRAP BUFFALO

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato and Chicken tossed in your wing sauce of choice wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

WRAP CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.99

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Chicken with Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

WRAP CLUB

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Turkey, Bacon and your Cheese of Choice wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

WRAP MAHI

$16.99

Lettuce, Tomato and Flaky Mahi wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

WRAP PHILLY

$13.99

Shaved Angus Ribeye smothered with Onions, Peppers and White American Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

WRAP CHICKEN PHILLY

$13.99

Chicken smothered in Onions, Peppers and White American wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.

SIDES (Online)

S-BROCCOLI

$4.49

S-CHIPS

$4.49

S-COLESLAW

$4.49

S-MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$4.49

S-POTATO SALAD

$4.49

S-SWEET FRIES

$4.49

S-TATER TOTS

$4.49

S-SEASONAL VEGGIES

$4.49

S- FRIES ( straight cut)

$4.49

(1) BREADSTICK

$0.99

S- LOADED BROCCOLI

$5.49

S-CAESAR SALAD

$5.49

S-CHEESE FRIES

$5.49

S-GARDEN SALAD

$5.49

S-LOADED FRIES

$5.49

S-LOADED MASHED POTATO

$5.49

S-MAC & CHEESE

$5.49

S-ONION RINGS

$5.49

$- LOADED TOTS (CHEESE AND BACON)

$5.49

$- CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.49

DESSERTS (Online)

1 SCOOP ICE CREAM

$1.00

CREME BRULEE CHEESECAKE

$6.99Out of stock

APPLE BITES

$8.99+

Crispy and Delicious Apple Turnovers!

BROWNIE PIE

$8.99+

Half is big enough to share. Full size is big enough to feed the family!

FUNNEL FRIES

$6.99

2oz CARAMEL

$0.99

2oz CHOCOLATE SYRUP

$0.99

BEIGNETS

$6.99Out of stock

KIDS (Online)

K- CHZ QUESADILLA

$6.95

K-CHEESEBURGER

$6.95

K-CHIX QUESADILLA

$6.95

K-CLAWS

$6.95

K-CORN DOGS

$6.95

K-GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

K-HAMBURGER

$6.95

K-HOT DOG

$6.95

K-MAC & CHEESE

$6.95

K-PIZZA

$6.95

REGULAR SIDES (Online)

S-BROCCOLI

$3.49

S-CHIPS

$3.49

S-COLESLAW

$3.49

S-MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$3.49

S-POTATO SALAD

$3.49

S-SWEET FRIES

$3.49

S-TATER TOTS

$3.49

S-SEASONAL VEGGIES (SQUASH & ZUCCHINI)

$3.49

S- FRIES ( straight cut)

$3.49

(1) BREADSTICK

$0.99

PREMIUM SIDES (Online)

S- LOADED BROCCOLI

$4.49

S-CAESAR SALAD

$4.49

S-CHEESE FRIES

$4.49

S-GARDEN SALAD

$4.49

S-LOADED FRIES

$5.49

S-LOADED MASHED POTATO

$4.49

S-MAC & CHEESE

$4.49

S-ONION RINGS

$4.49

S- CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.49

S- LOADED TOTS (CHEESE AND BACON)

$5.49

SAUCES (Online)

S-AIOLI

$0.75

S- GARLIC PARM

$0.99

S-GARLIC

$0.99

S-BBQ

$0.99

S-BBQ GARLIC

$0.99

S-EXTRA HOT

$0.99

S-BROWN SUGAR

$0.99

S-CAJUN

$0.99

S-CAJUN BBQ

$0.99

S-CAJUN GARLIC

$0.99

S-CAJUN PARM

$0.99

S-CARIBBEAN GARLIC

$0.99

S-CARIBBEAN JERK

$0.99

S-CAROLINA GOLD

$0.99

S-DEATH

$0.99

S-HABANERO MANGO

$0.99

S-HABANERO PEPPER

$0.99

S-HONEY

$0.99

S-HONEY BBQ

$0.99

S-HONEY BBQ

$0.99

S-HONEY GARLIC

$0.99

S-HONEY MUSTARD

$0.99

S-HOT

$0.99

S-HOT BBQ

$0.99

S-HOT BBQ GARLIC

$0.99

S-HOT GARLIC

$0.99

S-HOT HONEY GARLIC

$0.99

S-HOT LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

S-HOT PARM

$0.99

S-HOT PARM GARLIC

$0.99

S-HOT TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

S-ITALIAN HERB

$0.99

S-LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

S-LEMON PEPPER GARLIC

$0.99

S-LEMON PEPPER PARM

$0.99

S-MEDIUM

$0.99

S-MEDIUM BBQ

$0.99

S-MEDIUM GARLIC

$0.99

S-MEDIUM LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

S-MEDIUM PARM

$0.99

S-MEDIUM PARM GARLIC

$0.99

S-MEDIUM TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

S-MILD

$0.99

S-MILD BBQ

$0.99

S-MILD GARLIC

$0.99

S-MILD LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

S-MILD PARM

$0.99

S-MILD PARM GARLIC

$0.99

OLD BAY

$0.99

S-MILD TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

S-PARMESEAN

$0.99

S-RANCH DRY RUB

$0.99

S-SPICY CAJUN

$0.99

S-SPICY CAJUN GARLIC

$0.99

S-SWEET THAI CHILI

$0.99

S-TERIYAKI

$0.99

S-TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

S-TERIYAKI PARM GARLIC

$0.99

S-XTRA HOT GARLIC

$0.99

S-XTRA HOT PARM GARLIC

$0.99

S-XTRA HOT TERIYAKI GARLIC

$0.99

DRESSINGS (Online)

1000 ISLAND

$0.99

BALSAMIC

$0.99

BLEU CHEESE

$0.99

CAESAR

$0.99

FRENCH

$0.99

HORSERADISH SAUCE

$0.99

GREEK FETA

$0.99

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.99

ITALIAN

$0.99

JALAPENO RANCH

$0.99

OIL & VINEGAR

$0.99

RANCH

$0.99

VIVA LA QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

Don't make us explain this one to you! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!

STANDARD

$8.99

Cheese, Tomatoes, Onion and Chicken! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!

VEGGIE

$8.99

Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!

BRUNCHADILLA

$9.99

Two Fried Eggs, Apple Wood Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!

WISEGUY

$9.99

Diced Italian Sausage, Onions, Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!

PHILADILLA

$9.99

Our Classic Philly in Quesadilla Form! Shaved Ribeye, Sauteed Onions and Peppers with White American! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!

CHEESEBURGER, CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion topped with our Secret Burger Sauce. Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!

GREEK FREAK

$9.99

Seasoned Lamb, Onions, Tomato topped with our House made Tzatziki! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3088 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792

Directions

Gallery
Friendly Confines image
Friendly Confines image
Friendly Confines image
Friendly Confines image

