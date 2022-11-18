- Home
- /
- Winter Park
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Friendly Confines Winter Park
Friendly Confines Winter Park
2,352 Reviews
$
3088 Aloma Ave
Winter Park, FL 32792
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SOUP
EXTRAS, SAUCES & DRESSINGS
1000 ISLAND
BALSAMIC
BLEU CHEESE
CAESAR
FRENCH
HORSERADISH SAUCE
GREEK FETA
HONEY MUSTARD
ITALIAN
JALAPENO RANCH
OIL & VINEGAR
RANCH
S-AIOLI
S- GARLIC PARM
S-GARLIC
S-BBQ
S-BBQ GARLIC
S-EXTRA HOT
S-BROWN SUGAR
S-CAJUN
S-CAJUN BBQ
S-CAJUN GARLIC
S-CAJUN PARM
S-CARIBBEAN GARLIC
S-CARIBBEAN JERK
S-CAROLINA GOLD
S-DEATH
S-HABANERO MANGO
S-HABANERO PEPPER
S-HONEY
S-HONEY BBQ
S-HONEY BBQ
S-HONEY GARLIC
S-HONEY MUSTARD
S-HOT
S-HOT BBQ
S-HOT BBQ GARLIC
S-HOT GARLIC
S-HOT HONEY GARLIC
S-HOT LEMON PEPPER
S-HOT PARM
S-HOT PARM GARLIC
S-HOT TERIYAKI GARLIC
S-ITALIAN HERB
S-LEMON PEPPER
S-LEMON PEPPER GARLIC
S-LEMON PEPPER PARM
S-MEDIUM
S-MEDIUM BBQ
S-MEDIUM GARLIC
S-MEDIUM LEMON PEPPER
S-MEDIUM PARM
S-MEDIUM PARM GARLIC
S-MEDIUM TERIYAKI GARLIC
S-MILD
S-MILD BBQ
S-MILD GARLIC
S-MILD LEMON PEPPER
S-MILD PARM
S-MILD PARM GARLIC
OLD BAY
S-MILD TERIYAKI GARLIC
S-PARMESEAN
S-RANCH DRY RUB
S-SPICY CAJUN
S-SPICY CAJUN GARLIC
S-SWEET THAI CHILI
S-TERIYAKI
S-TERIYAKI GARLIC
S-TERIYAKI PARM GARLIC
S-XTRA HOT GARLIC
S-XTRA HOT PARM GARLIC
S-XTRA HOT TERIYAKI GARLIC
$- ADD AU JUS
$ ADD AVOCADO
$ ADD 3oz. QUESO
$ ADD BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES
$ ADD CHEESE
$ ADD CHICKEN
$ ADD CHILI
$ ADD GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWER
$ MARINARA
$ ADD HONEY
$ ADD PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS
$ ADD RIBS
$ ADD SAUSAGE
$ ADD STEAK
$ ADD WINGS
$ADD TUNA
PICKLE SPEAR (2)
PLATTER CELERY
S - 4oz Guacamole
S -JALAPENOS
S- 2oz Guacamole
S-CARROTS
S-CELERY
S-SOUR CREAM
S-SALSA
S-GRAVY
S- ALFREDO
PRE-GAME (Online)
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Waffles Fries Topped with Chili, Cheese and served with sour cream on the side!
BREADSTIX
6 breadsticks baked to a golden brown and served with Alfredo sauce on the side!
BUFFALO DIP
Home made Buffalo dip served with Tortilla chips!
CHEESE FRIES
Waffle fries smothered in melted Cheddar Jack cheese!
MOZZ STIX
7 Italian breaded Mozzarella Sticks served with house made Marinara sauce!
FRIED PICKLES
Hand breaded Pickle Chips lightly fried and served with Ranch!
IRISH NACHO
House Made Potato Chips topped with seasoned Ground Beef, Scratch made Queso, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Jalapeños! Server with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side,
LOADED FRIES
Waffle Fries smothered and covered in Cheddar Jack Cheese and crispy Bacon Bits. Served with Ranch on the side.
LOADED TOTS
Tater Tots covered in Cheddar Jack Cheese and delicious Chili! Served with Sour Cream on the side.
NACHOS
Tortilla Chips topped with your Choice of Chicken, Chili or Beef and covered with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalepenos and Black Olives. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
ONION RINGS
Beer Battered and Delicious!
POTATO SKINS
5 Potato shells topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon and Green Onions! Served with Sour Cream on the side!
QUESO DIP
Home Made Queso Dip served with Tortilla Chips
SALSA DIP
Home Made Salsa served with Tortilla Chips
SWEET FRIES
A crowd favorite!
TAILGATOR
Served with Cheese Sticks, Tater Tots, Queso dip and chips, Cubbie Claws and onion rings!
PARMESAN TOTS
Dusted with Italian Herbs and Parmasean Cheese!
TRIPLE PLAY
Cheese Sticks, Parmasean Tots and Onion Rings all on one plate!
VEGGIE PLATTER
Heart Portion of Carrots and Celery served with 4 oz. of Ranch OR Bleu Cheese!
FRIES ( large basket)
As good as it sounds.
SALADS (Online)
BUFFALO SALAD
Lettuce Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cukes, Croutons and Chicken tossed in your Sauce of Choice! Served Blackened, Grilled or Crispy!
CAESAR SALAD
Lettuce topped with Parmasean Cheese and Croutons with Caesar Dressing on the Side!
CHEF SALAD
Lettuce topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Egg and Ham, Turkey and Croutons with your Choice of dressing on the side!
COBB SALAD
Lettuce topped with Tomato, Cheese, Onion, Bacon, Egg, Cukes, Black Olives and your Protein and Dressing of choice on the side!
GARDEN SALAD
A Classic. Lettuce topped with Tomato, Onion, Cukes, Cheese and Croutons with your dressing of choice on the side!
GREEK SALAD
Lettuce topped with Feta Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cukes, Black Olives, Banana Peppers with Greek Feta dressing on the side!
WINGS & CLAWS (Online) (Wing prices will go down when the market calms down. Very Sorry)
(6) WINGS
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!
(12) WINGS
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! Only One Flavor! Not able to split without an Upcharge!
(20) WINGS
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! ***Please specify in the notes if you want the flavor split. 20 wings may be split into of maximum of two flavors!***
Sloooooow Down
(6) CLAWS
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! ! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!
(12) CLAWS
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!
(20) CLAWS
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! **Please specify in the notes if you want the flavor split. 20 claws may be split into two flavors!**
BURGERS (Online)
BOCA VEG BURGER
Black Bean Based Burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of Cheese on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!
BURGER
Classic Burger, Cooked to your liking and served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!
CHEESEBURGER
Burger with your Choice of Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!
PATTY MELT
Burger served on fresh Marble Rye Bread and smothered in Sauteed Onions and Swiss Cheese. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!
TURKEY BURGER
Turkey Patty served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!
ENTREES (Online)
APPLEWOOD CHICKEN DINNER
Tender, Marinated Chicken seasoned and topped with Applewood Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese with 2 sides.
$ADD CHX TO APPLE
CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA
Penne Pasta tossed in Creamy Cajun Alfredo Sauce and topped with Tomato, Onion and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with your Protein of Choice!
CLAW PLATTER
7 Claws (Chicken Tenders) tossed in your favorite sauce and served with 2 sides. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side!
SMOTHERED CHICKEN
Tender, Marinated Chicken smothered and covered with onions, peppers, mushrooms and White American Cheese. Served with 2 sides!
$ADD CHX TO SMOTHERED
POP POP'S MEATLOAF
BBQ CHEDDAR CHICKEN
All Natural Chicken covered in Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce and topped with an Onion Ring. Served with 2 sides.
$ ADD CHX TO BBQ CHX
SANDWICH (Online)
APPLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
Marinated Chicken topped with Applewood Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun! Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear
B.L.T.
Applewood Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served on your choice of White or Rye Bread. An American Classic!. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Marinated Chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun! Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
CHICAGO BEEF SANDWICH
Tender Vienna Italian Beef simmered in Vienna Au Jus on a Italian Bun served with our house cured and house made Giardiniera Peppers on the side. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
CHICAGO DOGS
Vienna Hot dog Simmered and then placed in a Poppyseed bun and topped with Neon Green Relish, Sport Peppers, Tomato, Pickle and Onion. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
CHICKEN PHILLY
Chicken Smothered with Onions and Peppers and topped with White American Cheese and Served on a Hoagie with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
CLUB STACKED
Fresh Cut Ham and Turkey piled high with Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese on your choice of White or Marble Rye Bread!
CORN REUBEN
Corned Beef piled high on Marble Rye toast and topped with melted Swiss Cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with one side and a pickle spear.
FRENCH DIP
Tender roast beef simmered in Au Just is topped with Cream Cheese and Provolone on an Italian Hoagie and toasted. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
GRILLED CHEESE
Your choice of Cheese served on White or Marble Rye Bread. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
GYRO
Delicious Seasoned Lamb served on a warm Pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and house made Tzatziki Sauce. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
MAHI SANDWICH
Flaky and Delicious Mahi cooked how you want it served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Hoagie roll. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
PHILLY CHEESE
Shaved Angus Ribeye smothered with Onions and Peppers and topped with White American Cheese and served on a Hoagie with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
TURKEY REUBEN
Fresh Cut Turkey piled high on toasted Marble Rye and topped with melted swiss and 1000 island dressing. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
WRAPS (Online)
WRAP APPLEWOOD
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Pepperjack Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
WRAP BUFFALO
Lettuce, Tomato and Chicken tossed in your wing sauce of choice wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
WRAP CHICKEN CAESAR
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Chicken with Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
WRAP CLUB
Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Turkey, Bacon and your Cheese of Choice wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
WRAP MAHI
Lettuce, Tomato and Flaky Mahi wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
WRAP PHILLY
Shaved Angus Ribeye smothered with Onions, Peppers and White American Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
WRAP CHICKEN PHILLY
Chicken smothered in Onions, Peppers and White American wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
SIDES (Online)
S-BROCCOLI
S-CHIPS
S-COLESLAW
S-MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY
S-POTATO SALAD
S-SWEET FRIES
S-TATER TOTS
S-SEASONAL VEGGIES
S- FRIES ( straight cut)
(1) BREADSTICK
S- LOADED BROCCOLI
S-CAESAR SALAD
S-CHEESE FRIES
S-GARDEN SALAD
S-LOADED FRIES
S-LOADED MASHED POTATO
S-MAC & CHEESE
S-ONION RINGS
$- LOADED TOTS (CHEESE AND BACON)
$- CHILI CHEESE TOTS
DESSERTS (Online)
KIDS (Online)
REGULAR SIDES (Online)
PREMIUM SIDES (Online)
SAUCES (Online)
S-AIOLI
S- GARLIC PARM
S-GARLIC
S-BBQ
S-BBQ GARLIC
S-EXTRA HOT
S-BROWN SUGAR
S-CAJUN
S-CAJUN BBQ
S-CAJUN GARLIC
S-CAJUN PARM
S-CARIBBEAN GARLIC
S-CARIBBEAN JERK
S-CAROLINA GOLD
S-DEATH
S-HABANERO MANGO
S-HABANERO PEPPER
S-HONEY
S-HONEY BBQ
S-HONEY BBQ
S-HONEY GARLIC
S-HONEY MUSTARD
S-HOT
S-HOT BBQ
S-HOT BBQ GARLIC
S-HOT GARLIC
S-HOT HONEY GARLIC
S-HOT LEMON PEPPER
S-HOT PARM
S-HOT PARM GARLIC
S-HOT TERIYAKI GARLIC
S-ITALIAN HERB
S-LEMON PEPPER
S-LEMON PEPPER GARLIC
S-LEMON PEPPER PARM
S-MEDIUM
S-MEDIUM BBQ
S-MEDIUM GARLIC
S-MEDIUM LEMON PEPPER
S-MEDIUM PARM
S-MEDIUM PARM GARLIC
S-MEDIUM TERIYAKI GARLIC
S-MILD
S-MILD BBQ
S-MILD GARLIC
S-MILD LEMON PEPPER
S-MILD PARM
S-MILD PARM GARLIC
OLD BAY
S-MILD TERIYAKI GARLIC
S-PARMESEAN
S-RANCH DRY RUB
S-SPICY CAJUN
S-SPICY CAJUN GARLIC
S-SWEET THAI CHILI
S-TERIYAKI
S-TERIYAKI GARLIC
S-TERIYAKI PARM GARLIC
S-XTRA HOT GARLIC
S-XTRA HOT PARM GARLIC
S-XTRA HOT TERIYAKI GARLIC
DRESSINGS (Online)
VIVA LA QUESADILLAS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Don't make us explain this one to you! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!
STANDARD
Cheese, Tomatoes, Onion and Chicken! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!
VEGGIE
Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!
BRUNCHADILLA
Two Fried Eggs, Apple Wood Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!
WISEGUY
Diced Italian Sausage, Onions, Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!
PHILADILLA
Our Classic Philly in Quesadilla Form! Shaved Ribeye, Sauteed Onions and Peppers with White American! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!
CHEESEBURGER, CHEESEBURGER
Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion topped with our Secret Burger Sauce. Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!
GREEK FREAK
Seasoned Lamb, Onions, Tomato topped with our House made Tzatziki! Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3088 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792