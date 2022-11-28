Restaurant header imageView gallery

Friends & Allies Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

979 Springdale Rd #124

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Six-Packs

Sampler 6 Pack

$12.00

Fresh Coast 6 Pack

$12.00

Noisy Cricket 6 Pack

$11.00

Springdale 6 Pack

$11.00

Bat Keeper 4 Pack

$12.00

Sportsball 6 Pack

$11.00

Blackberry 6-Pack

$12.00

Hazy 6 Pack

$12.00

Govalle 6 Pack

$12.00

Bloodsport 6 pack

$12.00

750ml Crowlers

Noisy Cricket 750ml Crowler

$8.00

Hilltopper 750ml Crowler

$8.00

Bat Wing Crowler 750ml Crowler

$14.00

Hilltopper 3 Pack

$12.00

Hazy

$10.00

Govalle

$10.00

Amber

$8.00

PGB

$10.00

BBW

$10.00

Hats

Hat

$20.00

Koozies

Koozie

$5.00

Magnetic Koozie

$7.00

Patches

Patch

$3.00

Glasses

Pint Glass

$3.00

Specialty Glass

$5.00

Sandwiches

Caprese

$10.00

Spicy Beef

$10.00

Turkey and Cheese

$10.00

Salads

House

$10.00

Kale

$10.00

Sides

Pasta Salad

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Order "Beer To Go" to keep you company during your quarantine!

Friends and Allies Brewing image
Friends and Allies Brewing image
Friends and Allies Brewing image

