Restaurant header imageView gallery

Friends Cumming Grill

review star

No reviews yet

506 Lakeland Plaza

Cumming, GA 30040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

NA Beverages

Beverage

Water

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Un Sweet Tea

Un Sweet Tea

$2.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Dr.Pepper

Dr.Pepper

$2.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.99
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.99
RootBeer

RootBeer

$2.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Diet Dr.Pepper

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.99
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.29
Juice

Juice

$3.29
Milk

Milk

$3.29
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29
GingerAle

GingerAle

$2.99
Tonic

Tonic

$2.99
Soda Water

Soda Water

Electric Monkey

Electric Monkey

$2.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99

Main Menu

Appetizer

6 Wings & Fries

6 Wings & Fries

$11.99

6 Wings Your Choice Traditional/Boneless/Smoked and Fries

Bada Bang Shrimp

Bada Bang Shrimp

$10.99

Fried and Tossed in our Signature Bada Bang Sauce

Bbq Pork Nachos

Bbq Pork Nachos

$11.49

Braised Bbq Pork Nachos with all the Fixins

Buffalo Chicken FlatBread

Buffalo Chicken FlatBread

$11.99

Buffalo Fried Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Ranch

Chips-n-Queso

Chips-n-Queso

$7.49

Tortilla Chips and White Queso

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.69

Deep Fried Cheese

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$8.99

Deep Fried Pickle Slices

Pimento Cheese Wontons

Pimento Cheese Wontons

$11.99

Hand Made Pimento Cheese Filled Pockets of Goodness

Trash Talk Nachos

Trash Talk Nachos

$9.99

Deep Fried Chicken and Refried Bean Tacos

Salad/Soup

Baby Wedgie

Baby Wedgie

$8.99

Signature Wedge Salad

Chicken Pear Wedge

Chicken Pear Wedge

$14.99

Signature Wedge Salad with Chicken and Grilled Pears

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

A Classic Salad with Meat Galore

Loaded Potato Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.99

Creamy Soup with Bacon, Sour Cream, and Cheese

Napa Valley Salad

Napa Valley Salad

$13.99

Grilled Healthy Salad

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.99

Mixed Lettuce with Tomatoes & Shredded Cheese

Steak Wedge

Steak Wedge

$16.99

Signature Wedge Salad with Steak

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.99

Mexicali Taco Chicken Salad

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.99

Fresh Never Frozen

20 Wings

20 Wings

$27.49

Fresh Never Frozen

30 Wings

30 Wings

$40.49

Fresh Never Frozen

12 Wing Basket

12 Wing Basket

$17.49

Ray's Wing Special

Steaks

Chopped Steak

Chopped Steak

$13.99

Hand Pattied Beef Covered in Grilled Onions and Mushrooms and Topped with Gravy

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Breaded and Deep Fried then Smothered in Brown Gravy

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$16.99

8 oz USDA Choice Seasoned Sirloin Steak

Trademarks

Bada Bang Tacos

Bada Bang Tacos

$16.99

Our #1 Seller

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Signature Pasta Dish

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken Tender Plate

Chicken Tender Plate

$14.99

Fresh Hand Breaded Tenders

Dad's Fish-n-Chips

Dad's Fish-n-Chips

$16.99

Huge piece of Haddock to make any Englishman Proud!

Herbi Quesadilla

Herbi Quesadilla

$15.99

Our Chicken Quesadilla with all the Healthy Veggies Added

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$15.99

Braised Bbq Pork Carnitas Tacos

Tempura Shrimp Platter

Tempura Shrimp Platter

$16.99

Tempura Shrimp hand tossed in our Oriental Orange Sauce

Burgers

4th July Burger

4th July Burger

$14.99

Signature #1 Selling Burger

Bacon Bacon Burger

Bacon Bacon Burger

$13.99

Bacon, Bacon, and more Bacon!

Mushroom-Provolone Hottie

Mushroom-Provolone Hottie

$14.49

An All American Spicy Burger

Cheesy Burger

Cheesy Burger

$12.99

Fresh Hand Patty Burger loaded with Cheese

PBJ Burger

PBJ Burger

$14.99

Homemade Pimento Cheese Burger with Deep Fried Jalapenos for Kick

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.49

A Classic all American Sandwich

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Our Signature Sandwich served with Au Jus for dipping

Hawaiian Chix Club

Hawaiian Chix Club

$12.99

Teriyaki Sauced Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

Knickerbocker

Knickerbocker

$13.99

Can't Decide? Get all the Meats on one Sandwich

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$13.99

A Friends Favorite! Deep Fried Sandwich served with Jam for dipping

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Straight out of Philly! Try the Big Daddy ;)

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

Cubano Press

Cubano Press

$13.99

A little bit of Havana in the US!

Friends Chicken Wrap

Friends Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Signature Grilled Chicken Wrap

Gyro

Gyro

$13.99

A Grecian Delight! You won't want to Miss!

Sides

Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$3.99
Loaded Mashed

Loaded Mashed

$3.99
Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99
Mashed-n-Gravy

Mashed-n-Gravy

$3.99
MayTag Chips

MayTag Chips

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.99
Salt-n-Vinegar Chips

Salt-n-Vinegar Chips

$2.99

House made

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.99

Kids Meals

K-Burger

K-Burger

$6.99
K-Cheeseburger

K-Cheeseburger

$6.99
K-Grilled Cheese

K-Grilled Cheese

$6.99
K-Mac-n-Cheese

K-Mac-n-Cheese

$6.99
K-Tenders

K-Tenders

$6.99
K-Wings

K-Wings

$6.99

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$6.99

Brownie a la Mode

French Toast Royale

French Toast Royale

$6.99

Sweet & Savory French Toast Delight

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Golden Fried Cheesecake Eggroll

Extras

Dressing

2 oz Balsamic

$0.99

2 oz Blue Cheese

$0.99

2 oz Honey Mustard

$0.99

2 oz Oil-n-Vinegar

$0.99

2 oz Orange Sauce

$0.99

2 oz Ranch

$0.99

Wing Sauce

2 oz Mild

$0.99

2 oz Medium

$0.99

2 oz Hot

$0.99

2 oz House

$0.99

2 oz Hotter than Hades

$0.99

2 oz Ray Ray

$0.99

2 oz Lemon Pepper

$0.99

2 oz Teriyaki

$0.99

2 oz Honey BBQ

$0.99

2 oz Garlic Parm

$0.99

2 oz Sweet Heat

$0.99

2 oz Honey Garlic

$0.99

2 oz Orange Sauce

$0.99

2 oz Mango Habanero

$0.99

2 oz Gold Digger

$0.99

2 oz Lemon/Yaki

$0.99

2 oz Hot/Yaki

$0.99

2 oz Hot/Lemon Pepper

$0.99

Condiments

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.99

To-Go Cutlery

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

We are your Local Neighborhood Grill and Bar, Serving Fresh Food! Just ask a Local ;)

Website

Location

506 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie's Italian Deli, Bakery & Market
orange starNo Reviews
580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34 Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurantnext
Cubanos ATL - Cumming
orange starNo Reviews
930 Market Place Boulevard Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Izumi Cumming
orange starNo Reviews
1510 Market Place Blvd. Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Kani House - Cumming
orange starNo Reviews
1770 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Courthouse Square Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cumming

Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
7 Tequilas Cumming - 5063 Post Rd
orange star4.3 • 594
5063 Post Rd Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurantnext
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill - 770-886-6767 - http://laredosmexicanrestaurant.com
orange star4.2 • 587
3480 Keith Bridge Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
SmokeyQ
orange star4.7 • 54
1850 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cumming
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.6 (92 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston