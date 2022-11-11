Restaurant header imageView gallery

Friend's Pizza - Fort Myers

review star

No reviews yet

3441 Colonial Boulevard Suite 10

Fort Myers, FL 33966

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hand Tossed Pizza

Medium 12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large 14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

X-Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Party Pizza 24" Cheese Pizza

$23.99

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

12" Specialty Pizza

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Extra Cheese

Medium Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Extra Pepperoni, Extra Mozzarella

Medium Chicken Catupiry Pizza

$19.99

Light Sauce, Chicken, Catupiry Cheese, Corn, Green Olives and Mozzarella.

Medium Portuguese Pizza

$19.99

Light Sauce, Calabreza Sausage, Onions, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, Egg and Extra Mozzarella.

Medium Calabreza Catupiry Pizza

$17.99

Calabreza Sausage, Mozzarella and Catupiry Cheese

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$18.99

Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Garlic, Extra Mozzarella.

Medium Margarita Pizza

$17.99

Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella.

Medium Friends Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper and Extra Mozzarella.

Medium Spinach White Pizza

$18.99

Spinach, Feta cheese, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Alfredo sauce.

Medium White Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese, oil and light Alfredo Sauce.

Medium 4 Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Pizza Sauce, Parmesan, Ricotta, Cheddar and Mozzarella.

Medium Half & Half Specialty

14" Specialty Pizza

Large Spinach White Pizza

$20.99

Spinach, Feta cheese, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Alfredo sauce.

Large Margarita Pizza

$19.99

Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella.

Large Friends Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper and Extra Mozzarella.

Large White Pizza

$19.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese, oil and light Alfredo Sauce.

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$20.99

Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Garlic, Extra Mozzarella.

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Extra Cheese

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

Large Chicken Catupiry Pizza

$21.99

Light Sauce, Chicken, Catupiry Cheese, Corn, Green Olives and Mozzarella.

Large Portuguese Pizza

$21.99

Light Sauce, Calabreza Sausage, Onions, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, Egg and Extra Mozzarella.

Large 4 Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Parmesan, Ricotta, Cheddar and Mozzarella.

Large Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Extra Pepperoni, Extra Mozzarella

Large Calabreza Catupiry Pizza

$20.99

Calabreza Sausage, Mozzarella and Catupiry Cheese

16" Specialty Pizza

X-Large Spinach White Pizza

$21.99

Spinach, Feta cheese, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Alfredo sauce.

X-Large Margarita Pizza

$20.99

Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella.

X-Large Friends Pizza

$22.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper and Extra Mozzarella.

X-Large White Pizza

$20.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese, oil and light Alfredo Sauce.

X-Large Vegetarian Pizza

$21.99

Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Garlic, Extra Mozzarella.

X-Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Extra Cheese

X-Large Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple and Extra Cheese

X-Large Chicken Catupiry Pizza

$22.99

Light Sauce, Chicken, Catupiry Cheese, Corn, Green Olives and Mozzarella.

X-Large Portuguese Pizza

$22.99

Light Sauce, Calabreza Sausage, Onions, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, Egg and Extra Mozzarella.

X-Large 4 Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Pizza Sauce, Parmesan, Ricotta, Cheddar and Mozzarella.

X-Large Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Extra Pepperoni, Extra Mozzarella

X-Large Calabreza Catupiry Pizza

$20.99

Calabreza Sausage, Mozzarella and Catupiry Cheese

Stromboli 12"

Friends Stromboli

$12.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Mozzarela Cheese and Pizza Sauce

4 Cheese Stromboli

$12.99

Ricotta, Cheddar, Parmesa, Mozzarela Cheese and Pizza Sauce

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce

Pepperoni Lovers Stromboli

$12.99

Extra Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce

Veggie Stromboli

$12.99

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce

Calzone 12"

Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

Specials

24" Party Pizza w/2 Liter Soda & 1 Free Topping

$28.99

24" Party Pizza w/2 Liter Soda & 1 Free Topping

2 X-Large Cheese Pizza, w/2 Liter Soda & 1 Free Topping

$31.99

2 X-Large Cheese Pizza, w/2 Liter Soda & 1 Free Topping

Large Cheese Pizza & 20 Wings

$34.99

Large Cheese Pizza & 20 Wings

X-Large Cheese Pizza & 10 Wings

$25.99

X-Large Cheese Pizza & 10 Wings

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$22.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

2 Slices Cheese Pizza & Small Drink

$6.99

2 Slices Cheese Pizza & Small Drink

Large Sub, Fries & Free Small Drink

$11.99

Large Sub, Fries & Free Small Drink

X-Lg Cheese Pizza, Garlic Knot, Cinnamon Bites and 2 L Soda

$24.99

X-Lg Cheese Pizza, Garlic Knot, Cinnamon Bites and 2 L Soda

Slice of Pizza

Slice Pizza

$2.75

Slice Pizza

Xtreme Burgers

X-Cheeseburger

$8.99

Beef Pattie, Egg, American Cheese, Mayo, Ham, Lettuce and Tomato

X-Bacon

$9.99

Bacon, Beef Pattie, Egg, American Cheese, Mayo, Ham, Lettuce and Tomato

X-Friends

$11.99

2 Beef Pattie, Bacon, Egg, American Cheese, Mayo, Ham, Corn, Lettuce, Potato Sticks and Tomato

X-Crazy Hungry

$11.99

Beef Pattie, Calabreza, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Egg, Corn, Potato Sticks, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato

Hot Subs

Chicken Cheese Sub

$9.99

Chicken, American Cheese, Onions, Green Pepper and Mushroom

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Steak, American Cheese, Onions, Green Pepper and Mushroom

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.99

Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Steak Bomb Sub

$11.99

Steak, Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, American Cheese, Onions, Green Pepper and Mushroom

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham, Salami, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Italian Dressing

Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.99

Ham, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Chicken, Parmesan Cheese and Ceasar Dressing

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

6 Boneless Wings, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Carrots, Ranch and Friends Spicy

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Carrots, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Carrots and Feta Cheese

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Carrots and Chicken

Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Green Pepper and Carrots.

Friends Salad

$11.99

Bacon, Ham, Corn, Mozzarella Cheese, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrots and Green Pepper

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons and Chicken

Pasta

Meatball Pasta

$12.99

Pennie Pasta, Meatball, Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Marinara Sauce Pasta

$8.99

Pennie Pasta, Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Alfredo Pasta

$9.99

Pennie Pasta, Alfredo Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$13.99

Pennie Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Chicken and Parmesan Cheese

Side Orders

Loaded Boneless Wings Fries

$10.99

6 Boneless Wings, Fries, Mozzarela, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon

French Fries

$3.99

French Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.99

French Fries, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

5 Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Knots

$3.99

8 Garlic Knots, Garlic Parmesan Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

5 Jalapeno Poppers

Special Appetizers

Fried Fish

$12.99

Fried Fish with Fries or Yuca

Top Butt Sirloin Steak

$17.99

Top Butt Sirloin Steak with Fries or Yuca

Brazilian Sausage

$10.99

Calabreza Sausage, Onions, Fries or Yuca

Kibe

$10.99

8 Kibe

Coxinha

$10.99

8 Coxinha

Yuca

$6.99

10 Yuca

Dessert

Medium Chocolate Pizza

$13.99

Light Mozzarella, Chocolate and Condensed Milk

Large Chocolate Pizza

$14.99

Light Mozzarella, Chocolate and Condensed Milk

X-Large Chocolate Pizza

$15.99

Light Mozzarella, Chocolate and Condensed Milk

Medium Romeo and Juliet Pizza

$13.99

Guava, Mozzarella Cheese and Condensed Milk

Large Romeo and Juliet Pizza

$14.99

Guava, Mozzarella Cheese and Condensed Milk

X-Large Romeo and Juliet Pizza

$15.99

Guava, Mozzarella Cheese and Condensed Milk

Cinnamon Bites

$5.99

Fried Dough

Cheese Cake

$3.50

New York Style Cheese Cake

Kids Menu

5 Boneless Wings and Fries

$7.99

5 Boneless Wings and Fries

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$7.99

Beef Pattie, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

5 Mozzarella Sticks and Fries

$7.99

5 Mozzarella Sticks and Fries

5 Wings and Fries

$8.99

5 Wings and Fries

Sodas

20 oz Sodas

$2.25

20 oz Sodas

2 Liter Sodas

$3.25

2 Liter Sodas

Beer

Ultra

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Bucket of 5 Bud Light

$15.99

Bucket of 5 Ultra

$15.99

Bucket of 5 Corona

$20.99

Bucket of 5 Stella

$20.99

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$5.50

Chardonnay GL

$5.50

Moscato GL

$5.50

Sangria

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.99

Chardonnay

$17.99

Moscato

$17.99

Party Trays

Garden Salad Tray

$37.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onions and Carrots

Garden Salad with ChickenTray

$49.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onions, Carrots and Chicken

Ceasar Salad Tray

$37.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Ceasar Dressing

Chicken Ceasar Salad Tray

$49.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Chicken, Parmesan Cheese and Ceasar Dressing

Chicken Alfredo Pasta Tray

$69.99

Pennie Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Chicken and Parmesan Cheese

Alfredo Pasta Tray

$59.99

Pennie Pasta, Alfredo Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Meatball Pasta Tray

$65.99

Pennie Pasta, Meatball, Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$55.99

Pennie Pasta, Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Wings

10 Jumbo Wings

$13.99

10 Jumbo Wings Can pick 1 flavor sauce

20 Jumbo Wings

$24.99

20 Jumbo Wings Can pick 2 flavor sauces

40 Jumbo Wings

$46.99

40 Jumbo Wings Can pick 4 flavor sauces

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings Can pick 1 flavor sauce

20 Boneless Wings

$21.99

20 Boneless Wings Can pick 2 flavor sauce

40 Boneless Wings

$39.99

40 Boneless Wings Can pick 4 flavor sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Family owned and operated Pizzaria with Burgers, Wings, Subs, Pastas, Salads and many more.

Website

Location

3441 Colonial Boulevard Suite 10, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maverick Grille - Fowler Street
orange starNo Reviews
4480 Fowler St Suite 101 Fort Myers, FL 33916
View restaurantnext
El Gaucho Inca
orange star4.5 • 1,045
4383 Colonial Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Ceviches by Divino - 7950 Dani Drive suite 300
orange starNo Reviews
7950 Dani Drive suite 300 Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext
Paseo Tiki Bar - 11611 Paseo Grande Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
11611 Paseo Grande Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - The Forum, Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
3260 FORUM BLVD FT MYERS, FL 33905
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston