Friends Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

808 NORTH STATE STREET

Chicago, IL 60610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Edamame

$6.00

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Karaage App

$8.00

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

Chicken Gyoza 6pcs

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Ebi Katsu App 2pcs

$8.00

Takoyaki 5pcs

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Buns

Ebi Katsu Buns 2pcs

$8.00

Fried Tofu Buns 2pcs

$7.00

Niku Buns 2pcs

$8.00

Pork Belly Buns 2pcs

$8.00

RAMEN

Tan Tan Men

$8.00+

On the Go

$8.00+

Karaage Chicken Ramen

$8.00+

Spicy Miso Ramen

$8.00+

Veggie Spicy Miso Ramen

$7.50+

Kimchi Ramen

$8.00+

Niku Ramen

$8.00+

Spicy Shrimp Ramen

$8.00+

Veggie Ramen

$7.50+

Rice Bowls

Gyu Don Rice Bowl

$8.00+

Karaage Chicken Rice Bowl

$8.00+

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$8.00+

Ebi Katsu Rice Bowl

$8.00+

Tofu Rice Bowl

$7.00+

Drinks

Sapporo

$8.00

Coke

$3.00

12oz Can

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz Can

San Pellegrino

$6.00

500ml Bottle

Sprite

$3.00

12oz Can

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

808 NORTH STATE STREET, Chicago, IL 60610

