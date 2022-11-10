Friend's Steakhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1679 7th St S, Clanton, AL 35045
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Clanton, AL
No Reviews
942 Lake Mitchell Clanton, AL 35045
View restaurant
Front Porch Grill - Food Truck - 106 deatsville hwy
No Reviews
106 deatsville hwy Millbrook, AL 36054
View restaurant