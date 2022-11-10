Restaurant header imageView gallery

Friend's Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

1679 7th St S

Clanton, AL 35045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Desserts

Chocolate Moose Pie

$4.95

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Fudge

$4.95

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Lemon Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$4.95Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.95

Pina Colada

$4.95Out of stock

Pineapple Cream

$4.95

Pumpkin

$4.95Out of stock

Scotcheroo

$4.95Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Tollhouse Cookie

$4.95

Entrees

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.00

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Catfish Dinner

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Chicken Liver Dinner

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$11.00

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Fish-n-Chips

$11.00

Friends Burger

$9.00

Friends Famous Ribeye 14oz

$22.00

Half Hot Hamburger

$9.00

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

Hot Hamburger

$12.00

Jambalaya

$9.00

Meat Lovers Ribeye 20oz

$30.00

Miranda Special

$10.00Out of stock

Philly

$9.00

Philly D

$14.00

Pork Chops

$13.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Sandys Famous Ribeye w/Peppercorn Butter Very Juicy

$26.00

Sandys Filet Mignon Baseball Steak

$22.00

Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Spaghetti Plate

$7.00Out of stock

Spaghetti With Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Surf-n-Turf

$22.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

No Side

O-Rings

$3.00

Scoops

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Special Holiday

Turkey Day Special

$15.00

Valentine's Day Special

$28.00

Weekly Special

Jambalaya w Rice

$9.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00+
Red Bull SF

Red Bull SF

$3.00+

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half-n-Half Tea

$2.00

Pitcher Of Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1679 7th St S, Clanton, AL 35045

Directions

Gallery
Sandy's Friends image
Sandy's Friends image
Sandy's Friends image

Similar restaurants in your area

PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Clanton, AL
orange starNo Reviews
942 Lake Mitchell Clanton, AL 35045
View restaurantnext
The Frozen Goat
orange starNo Reviews
211 7th Street North Clanton, AL 35045
View restaurantnext
San Marcos
orange starNo Reviews
3599 hwy 14 Millbrook, AL 36054
View restaurantnext
Front Porch Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,354
106 Deatsville Hwy Millbrook, AL 36054
View restaurantnext
Front Porch Grill - Food Truck - 106 deatsville hwy
orange starNo Reviews
106 deatsville hwy Millbrook, AL 36054
View restaurantnext
The Point grill & Bar - 231 Paradise Point Drive. suite B
orange starNo Reviews
231 Paradise Point Drive. suite B Columbiana, AL 35051
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Clanton
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston