Friends Station 800 N State ST

Order Again

Beer

Sapporo

$7.00

Desserts

Green Tea Tiramisu

$8.00

Mochi

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

NA Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.88

Coke

$3.00

12oz Can

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz Can

Milk tea

$5.00

Melon cream soda

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$6.00Out of stock

500ml Bottle

San Pellegrino Large

$8.00

750 ml

Sprite

$3.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon MAX

$13.00+

Santa Julia Malbec 187ml can

$12.00

Sake

Berry jelly

$10.00

Junmai Daiginjo Sake

$15.00

Kurosawa Junmai

$19.00

Kurosawa Nigori

$19.00

Peach Jelly

$10.00

Yuzu jelly

$10.00

Shibata Pink Cloudy

$19.00

Shibata Yuzu

$19.00

Shibata Junmai Ginjo

$19.00

Smoothies

Strawberry

$6.88

Wildberry

$6.88

Strawberry Banana

$6.88

Mango

$6.88

Watermelon

$6.88

Melon

$6.88

Sparkling

Segura Viudas Brut Cava

$14.00

White Wine

Chardonnay Raeburn

$13.00+

Santa Julia Chardonnay 187 ml can

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc Nautilus

$13.00+

Japanese Whiskey

Takamine

$18.00

Kaiyo

$15.00

Fuji Single Grain

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Friends Station is a transformative rotary restaurant offering diverse choices of Shabu Shabu, Sushi, or Japanese Sandwiches and Breakfast on a rotating schedule. Everything that we serve is aimed at satisfying cravings and feeding an adventurous spirit. Experience it all, one plate at a time.

Location

800 N State ST, Chicago, IL 60610

Directions

