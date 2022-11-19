FRIENDSHIP INN Restaurant 1800 NORTH MAIN ST
1800 NORTH MAIN ST
ALTUS, OK 73521
Appetizers
Breakfast
Big Country
$8.99
Breakfast Burrito
$7.99
Breakfast Quesadilla
$7.99
Breakfast Sandwhich
$7.99
Breakfast Taco Plate
$5.99
Cheese Omlete
$6.99
Deluxe Meat and Eggs
$8.99
French Toast
$5.49
Full Stack
$5.49
Large Pile Up
$7.99
Meat Omelet
$7.99
One Egg Breakfast
$5.49
One Egg Breakfast with Meat
$6.99
Short Stack
$4.39
Small Pile Up
$6.49
Spanish Omelet
$7.99
Steak and Eggs
$16.99
To Go
$0.50
Two Egg Breakfast with Meat
$6.99
Two Eggs No Meat
$5.99
Vegetable Omelet
$7.99
Waffle
$6.29
Waffle with meat
$7.99
Western Omelet
$7.99
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Specials
Buffet
Dessert
Dinner Platters
Blackened Catfish
$9.99
Blackened Chicken
$9.99
Chicken Fried Chicken
$9.99
Chicken Fried Steak
$9.99
Chicken Strips
$9.99
Day special 1
$8.99
Day special 2
$8.99
Fried Catfish
$9.99
Fried Pork Chops
$9.99
Grilled Catfish
$9.99
Grilled Chicken
$9.99
Grilled Pork Chops
$9.99
Hamburger Steak
$9.99
Roast Beef Dinner
$9.99
Steak
$18.99
Drinks
Fried chicken
Kid's Meals
1 Egg with Meat
$4.59
Kids Meal Age 0-10
1 Pancake with Meat
$4.59
Kids Meal Age 0-10
1 Slice French Toast with Meat
$4.59
Kids Meal Age 0-10
Cereal and Toast
$4.59
Kids Meal Age 0-10
Cheeseburger
$5.49
Kids Meal Age 0-10
Chicken Strips
$5.19
Kids Meal Age 0-10
Grilled Cheese
$4.99
Kids Meal Age 0-10
Hamburger
$5.29
Kids Meal Age 0-10
Kid fried catfish
$5.29
Kid taco plate
$5.49
Kids Enchilada
$5.49
Kids Meal Age 0-10
Mexican
Sandwhiches
B.L.T.
$8.49
Bacon Cheeseburger
$10.99
Bob’s Beef
$9.99
Cheese Burger
$9.49
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwhich
$9.99
Double Cheese Burger
$12.99
Double Meat Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.99
Fried Chicken Sandwhich
$9.99
Grilled Cheese
$6.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich
$9.99
Hamburger
$8.99
Old Fashioned Club
$9.99
Patty Melt
$8.99
Smothered Beef Sandwhich
$9.99
Smothered Steak Sandwhich
$9.99
Sides
Soup and Salads
To Go
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Family owned diner!! Laid back atmosphere and we serve breakfast all day!!
Location
1800 NORTH MAIN ST, ALTUS, OK 73521
