FRIENDSHIP INN Restaurant 1800 NORTH MAIN ST

Order Again

Appetizers

Beef Nachos

$8.99

Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Buffalo cauliflower

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Fried pickles

$5.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Breakfast

Big Country

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwhich

$7.99

Breakfast Taco Plate

$5.99

Cheese Omlete

$6.99

Deluxe Meat and Eggs

$8.99

French Toast

$5.49

Full Stack

$5.49

Large Pile Up

$7.99

Meat Omelet

$7.99

One Egg Breakfast

$5.49

One Egg Breakfast with Meat

$6.99

Short Stack

$4.39

Small Pile Up

$6.49

Spanish Omelet

$7.99

Steak and Eggs

$16.99

To Go

$0.50

Two Egg Breakfast with Meat

$6.99

Two Eggs No Meat

$5.99

Vegetable Omelet

$7.99

Waffle

$6.29

Waffle with meat

$7.99

Western Omelet

$7.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$2.99

Buttered Toast

$2.19

Cereal

$2.99

Cinnamon roll

$0.75

English muffin

$2.19

Fried Potatos

$2.19

Grits

$2.19

Grits

$2.19

Ham

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$2.19

Oatmeal

$2.99

One Biscuit and Gravy

$1.55

One Egg

$1.29

One Pancake

$2.19

Sausage

$2.99

Single Breakfast Taco

$1.79

Texas Toast

$2.59

Two Biscuits and Gravy

$2.99

Two Eggs

$1.99

Breakfast Specials

Special eggs

$6.82

Only Available 6:00 am - 11:00 am

Two Mini Pancakes with One Egg and Meat

$6.82

Only Available 6:00 am - 11:00 am

Buffet

Breakfast Buffet

$11.84

Dinner Buffet

$11.38

Holiday Buffet

$15.99

Kids Buffet

$6.82

Age 2 - 10

Lunch Buffet

$10.93

Sunday Lunch Buffet

$12.75

Dessert

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.69

Banana pudding

$2.39

Bluberry Muffin

$2.69

Cake

$2.19

Ice Cream

$2.19

Pie

$2.19

Dinner Platters

Blackened Catfish

$9.99

Blackened Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Day special 1

$8.99

Day special 2

$8.99

Fried Catfish

$9.99

Fried Pork Chops

$9.99

Grilled Catfish

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Pork Chops

$9.99

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

Roast Beef Dinner

$9.99

Steak

$18.99

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.19

Bottled Water

$2.19

Buffet drink

Chocolate Milk

$2.19

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Kids drink

$0.99

MIlk

$2.19

Orange Juice

$2.19

Soft Drink

$2.49

Special Drink

Tea

$2.49

Water

Fried chicken

Half of chicken

$8.99

Whole chicken

$16.99

Kid's Meals

1 Egg with Meat

$4.59

Kids Meal Age 0-10

1 Pancake with Meat

$4.59

Kids Meal Age 0-10

1 Slice French Toast with Meat

$4.59

Kids Meal Age 0-10

Cereal and Toast

$4.59

Kids Meal Age 0-10

Cheeseburger

$5.49

Kids Meal Age 0-10

Chicken Strips

$5.19

Kids Meal Age 0-10

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Meal Age 0-10

Hamburger

$5.29

Kids Meal Age 0-10

Kid fried catfish

$5.29

Kid taco plate

$5.49

Kids Enchilada

$5.49

Kids Meal Age 0-10

Mexican

Beef Enchilada Plate

$7.59

Burrito Plate

$7.99

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$7.59

Crispy Taco Plate

$7.59

Soft Taco Plate

$7.59

Sandwhiches

B.L.T.

$8.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bob’s Beef

$9.99

Cheese Burger

$9.49

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwhich

$9.99

Double Cheese Burger

$12.99

Double Meat Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$9.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Old Fashioned Club

$9.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Smothered Beef Sandwhich

$9.99

Smothered Steak Sandwhich

$9.99

Sides

12 Ounce Extra Dressing or Salsa

$3.00

16 Ounce Extra Dressing or Salsa

$4.25

2 Ounce Extra Dressing or Salsa

$0.50

4 Ounce Extra Dressing or Salsa

$1.00

Dinner roll

$0.45

Dinner Salad

$3.29

French Fries

$3.29

Large Side

$3.85

Potato Chips

$3.29

Small Side

$2.19

Tater Tots

$3.25

To Go Charge

$0.50

Soup and Salads

Baked Potato

$3.59

Beef Taco Salad

$9.99

Bowl of Chili

$4.69

Bowl of Soup

$4.69

Chicken Strip Salad

$9.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.99

Fruit Plate

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Ham Chef Salad

$9.99

Southwest Salad

$9.99

To Go

To Go

$0.50

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family owned diner!! Laid back atmosphere and we serve breakfast all day!!

Location

1800 NORTH MAIN ST, ALTUS, OK 73521

Directions

Gallery
FRIENDSHIP INN Restaurant image
FRIENDSHIP INN Restaurant image
FRIENDSHIP INN Restaurant image

