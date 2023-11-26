Fries Dam Steakhouse 439 West Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
439 West Main Street, Fries, VA 24330
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tastee Freez - 1248 South Main Street
No Reviews
1248 South Main Street Galax, VA 24333
View restaurant
North Flow Steakhouse & Tavern - 527 s main street
No Reviews
527 South Main Street Sparta, NC 28675
View restaurant