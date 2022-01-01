Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill North Palm Beach

627 Reviews

$$

400 US-1

North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Order Again

Apps

Lamb Chop

$23.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$25.00

House Made Guacamole

$11.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Adult Chicken Tender (5 Pc)

$15.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Beef Carpaccio

$17.00

Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

$15.00

Celery & Carrots

$1.50

$ Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Sherry

$1.00

Salads

Cuban Avocado Salad

$13.00

Nice Little House Salad

$11.00

$ Anchovies

$1.50

$ Add 1/2 Avocado

$1.50

$ Bacon

$1.50

$ Beets

$1.50

Handhelds

Macadamia Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

Chicken & Brie Sandwich

$15.00

Dolphin Reuben

$17.00

Fresh Catch of the Day

$18.00

L Cheeseburger

$18.00

Frigate's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Bistro Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Wagyu Cheeseburger

$18.00

$ Bacon

$1.50

$ Add 1/2 Avocado

$1.50

$ Guacamole

$1.50

$ Fried Egg

$1.50

$ Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.00

$ Sautéed Onions

$1.00

$ Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Cheese

$1.50

Lunch Bowls

L Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

L Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

L Plain Mac & Cheese

$11.00

L Pork Asada

$15.00

L Chicken Caribe

$15.00

L Chicken Picatta

$16.00Out of stock

Market Price Seafood Selections

Hogfish

$40.00

Grouper

$32.00

Snapper

$32.00

Lobster Tails

$48.00

Salmon

$22.00

Mahi Mahi

$25.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

Scallops

$39.00

Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Chargrilled Signature Selections

Frigate's Classic Filet Mignon

$62.00

Tomahawk for Two

$69.00

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Coleslaw

$4.50

Frigates Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Risotto Du Jour

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Vegetable Du Jour

$4.50

Steamed Asparagus

$5.00

Creamed Spinach

$4.50

Side Salad *

$4.50

Side Caeser

$4.50

Side Rice

$4.50

Sautee Spinach (Dinner)

$4.50

Broccoli Only

$4.50

Mash Potato (Dinner)

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$1.00

$ Sd Chicken

$9.00

$ Sd Celery & Carrots

$2.50

$ Sd Shrimp

$12.00

$ Sd Mahi

$12.00

$ Sd Grouper

$16.00

$ Sd Salmon

$12.00

$ Lobster Tail (1)

$24.00

$Goat Cheese Medallions (2)

$3.00

$ Add 1/2 Avocado

$1.50

Plantains

$4.50

Catering Platters

Event Buffet - BTI

$55.00

(25) Chicken Wing Platter

$25.00

(50) Chicken Wing Platter

$50.00

(75) Chicken Wing Platter

$75.00

(100) Chicken Wing Platter

$100.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$200.00

Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese

$185.00

Garlic Bread

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$39.00

Whole Dessert Pie

$35.00

ADD ONS

Bacon

$1.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Sauteed Onions

$1.50

Goat Cheese Medallion (1)

$3.00

NA Beverage

Soda

$3.50

Regular/Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Can Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grapefruit/Cranberry/Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$1.59

Kids OJ

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Fiji Water 1/2 Liter

$4.50

Fiji Water 1 Ltr

$6.50

San Pellegrino 1/2 Liter

$4.50

San Pellegrino 1 Liter

$7.50

Monster Energy Drinks

$4.50

Green Monster Energy Drink

$4.50

Virgin Frozen Strawberry Daiqairi

$7.00

Tomato/Clamato Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Water

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Beer

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Becks Non Alcoholic Bottle

$5.50

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.50

Corona Light Bottle

$5.50

Funky Buddha Seltzer

$5.50

Heineken Bottle

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

Loaded Corona

$9.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Onda - MANGO

$7.50

Onda - Pineapple

$7.50

Onda - PASSION FRUIT

$7.50

Nutrl Cran

$6.00

Nutrl Pine

$6.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$6.00

Floats

Float Myers

$3.00

Float Wicked Dolphin

$3.00

Float 151

$4.00

Float Bacardi Silver

$3.00

Float Blueberry Vodka

$3.00

Float Captain Morgan

$3.00

Float Casa Migos Anejo

$4.00

Float Casa Migos Reposado

$4.00

Float Casa Migos Silver

$4.00

Float Chambord

$3.00

Float Club Caribe Gold Rum

$3.00

Float Club Caribe Silver Rum

$3.00

Float Caribe Coconut

$3.00

Float Cointreau

$4.00

Float Crown Royal

$3.00

Float Deep Eddy Orange

$3.00

Float El Charro Reposado

$3.00

Float Evan Williams

$3.00

Float Flor De Caña

$3.00

Float Goslings

$3.00

Float Grand Mariner

$4.00

Float Grey Goose

$3.00

Float Jack Daniels

$3.00

Float Ketel One

$3.00

Float New Am Gin

$3.00

Float New Am Vodka

$3.00

Float Patron Silver

$3.00

Float Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Float Pussers Rum

$3.00

Float Stoli Vanilla

$3.00

Float Titos

$4.00

Float Watermelon

$3.00

Float Skrewball

$3.00

Float Sambuca

$3.00

Float Bailey

$3.00

Float Frangelico

$3.00

Frozen Drinks

Creamsicle

$14.00

Frozen Bailey's Colada

$13.50

Frozen Bushwacker

$15.00

Frozen Cadillac Margarita

$17.50

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Frozen Margarita Strawberry

$14.50

Frozen Miami Vice

$15.00

Frozen Mudslide

$15.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$14.00

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$14.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Coconut Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Frozen Creamsicle

$7.00

Virgin Frozen Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Frozen Strawberry Daiqairi

$7.00

Virgin Miami Vice

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Passion Fruit Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Passion Fruit Lemonade

$7.00

Virgin Peach Lemonade

$7.00

Virgin Peach Mule

$7.00

Virgin Peach Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Pineapple Mule

$7.00

Kitchen Use

RON CARLOS BTL

$6.00

BTL Opera Prima Brut

$28.00

BTL Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

BTL Sav Blan

$8.00

Shirts

UV Long Sleeve - Sailfish Wrap Around

$49.99

UV Long Sleeve - USA Flag

$49.99

UV Long Sleeve - FL

$49.99

UV Long Sleeve - Bahamas Flag

$49.99

UV Long Sleeve - Black

$49.99

Black Racerback

$19.99Out of stock

Ladies White Burnout Hoodie

$39.99Out of stock

Coozies

Bottle Neck Beer Coozie

$6.50Out of stock

16oz Can Coozie

$4.50Out of stock

Hats

White Frigate's Snap Back Cap

$19.99Out of stock

White & Pink Frigate's Snap Back Cap

$19.99Out of stock

Black Frigate's Snap Back Cap

$19.99Out of stock

Sandals

Kids size S

$2.00

Kids size M

$2.00

Ladies size S

$3.00

Mens's size S

$3.00Out of stock

Men's size M

$3.00

Men's size L

$3.00

Men's size XL

$3.00

Stickers

Frigate's LOGO Sticker

$4.25

Visors

White Visor

$14.99Out of stock

Navy Visor

$14.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in North Palm Beach, come by boat or by car to enjoy the fresh Florida-Caribbean menu here at Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill.

Website

Location

400 US-1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Directions

Gallery
Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill image
Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill image

