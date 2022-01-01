Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill North Palm Beach
627 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in North Palm Beach, come by boat or by car to enjoy the fresh Florida-Caribbean menu here at Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill.
Location
400 US-1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - NORTH PALM BEACH
No Reviews
525 U.S. Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Palm Beach
Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
More near North Palm Beach